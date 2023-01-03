ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

L.A. Lakers 136, Sacramento 134

L.A. LAKERS (136) James 14-28 8-9 37, Toscano-Anderson 2-2 0-0 4, Bryant 12-14 5-7 29, Beverley 2-3 0-0 6, Schroder 8-11 7-7 27, Gabriel 3-5 0-0 6, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-2 0-0 2, Nunn 1-3 0-0 2, Westbrook 7-14 7-10 23. Totals 50-82 27-33 136.
WVNews

Doncic scores 34 points in triple-double, Mavs beat Pelicans

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season, Christian Wood added 28 points and the Dallas Mavericks outlasted the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 127-117 on Saturday night. Dallas raced to a 34-15 lead after one quarter. Wood...
DALLAS, TX
WVNews

Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games.
BOSTON, MA
WVNews

Orlando 115, Golden State 101

ORLANDO (115) Banchero 9-20 3-4 25, F.Wagner 9-16 3-5 24, Carter Jr. 6-9 0-0 13, Fultz 8-16 0-1 16, G.Harris 1-5 0-0 3, M.Wagner 1-4 1-4 4, Ross 2-3 0-0 5, Anthony 6-9 2-3 16, Houstan 0-1 0-0 0, Suggs 2-4 5-7 9. Totals 44-87 14-24 115.
WVNews

Ravens waive DeSean Jackson, elevate QB Brett Hundley

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens waived veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Saturday, a day before their regular-season finale at Cincinnati. The Ravens also elevated quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad, a sign that their quarterback situation may be even more uncertain this weekend. Lamar Jackson will miss his fifth straight game because of a knee injury, and Tyler Huntley is questionable with shoulder issues.
BALTIMORE, MD
WVNews

Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night. Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season.
BOSTON, MA
WVNews

Dallas 127, New Orleans 117

NEW ORLEANS (117) Marshall 9-17 5-10 24, Murphy III 3-7 0-0 7, Valanciunas 10-13 5-6 25, Alvarado 5-12 3-3 14, Jones 6-13 3-4 16, Hayes 1-4 2-4 4, Hernangomez 3-6 0-2 6, Temple 2-3 0-0 5, Daniels 0-6 0-0 0, Graham 2-7 0-2 4, Lewis Jr. 4-6 4-4 12. Totals 45-94 22-35 117.
WVNews

Chicago 126, Utah 118

UTAH (118) Markkanen 12-20 2-3 28, Olynyk 2-7 2-3 6, Vanderbilt 6-13 3-3 15, Clarkson 7-14 3-3 18, Conley 3-9 0-0 9, Gay 2-5 1-2 5, Kessler 2-3 0-0 4, Agbaji 7-7 1-1 19, Beasley 1-9 0-0 2, Horton-Tucker 4-6 2-3 12. Totals 46-93 14-18 118.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy