Which team has the most points in a half in NBA history? Full list headlined by Suns' unbreakable record

Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
What has led to NBA's scoring explosion? 3 reasons why offensive stats have gone way up during 2022-23 season
Lauri Markkanen's 49-point outburst, which he delivered in the Jazz's win over the Rockets on Jan. 5, would have gone down as one of the highest-scoring performances in a typical NBA season. But Markkanen failed to crack even the top 14 of the leaderboard — because 2022-23 is not a...
ng-sportingnews.com
Why NBA players roll ball on inbounds pass: Celtics, Grizzlies among teams exploiting game clock loophole
If you happened to tune in for any portion of the Jan. 4 game between the Grizzlies and Hornets, you didn't witness a competitive contest. Memphis secured a 29-point lead by halftime, and it cruised to a 131-107 victory. But one particular moment from the third quarter of that blowout...
ng-sportingnews.com
Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe reportedly committed to Slam Dunk Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend
We reportedly have our first NBA All-Star Weekend participant. On Thursday night, The Athletic's Shams Charania announced that Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe has committed to participate in the Slam Dunk Contest in Salt Lake City, Utah. If there is anyone who can save the Slam Dunk Contest, it just...
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James discusses approaching Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record: 'It wasn't a goal of mine'
Lakers superstar LeBron James is on the verge of rewriting history again. After years of speculation, discussion and predictive models, James will soon surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA's all-time leading scorer. While James is now in his 20th NBA season, he isn't showing many signs of slowing down. Upon...
ng-sportingnews.com
Career high points for every active NBA All-Star: LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant & more
Since the calendar flipped to 2023 it feels like every night someone in the NBA is recording a new career-high in scoring. From Luka Doncic's legendary 60-20-10 game to Donovan Mitchell's historic 71-point outburst to Giannis Antetokounmpo's career-high 55-point outing, stars are seemingly outdoing each other every time they step on the floor.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL schedule Week 18: What games are on today? TV channels, times for Saturday doubleheader
The final week of the NFL regular season begins with a Saturday doubleheader featuring two games with playoff implications. This tradition began last year, when the league moved Chiefs vs. Broncos and Cowboys vs. Eagles to the Saturday before the final day of the regular season. While those games affected...
ng-sportingnews.com
Kevin Durant's Nets looking like Eastern Conference's greatest threat to Bucks, Celtics
Don't look now, but the Brooklyn Nets are coming. Less than two months ago, things were looking bleak for Brooklyn. After giving up 153 points in a loss to the Kings on Nov. 15, the Nets sat at 6-9 and were in desperate search of answers to turn their season around before it was too late. Since then, Brooklyn has been the NBA's hottest team, using a surge that included a 12-game win streak to rise toward the top of the Eastern Conference standings.
ng-sportingnews.com
Where will AFC championship game be played? Latest news on NFL's neutral site location for 2023 playoffs
With the NFL cancelling Bengals vs. Bills, the league submitted a proposal trying to combat potential inequities between the Nos. 1, 2, and 3 seeds in the playoffs should they arise. Because the Bengals and Bills will no longer have a 17th game, the Bengals lost their shot at the...
ng-sportingnews.com
College Football Playoff Megacast, explained: How to watch all four ESPN alternate broadcasts for 2023 championship game
After two thrilling games on New Year's Eve, is the College Football Playoff set to finish with a bang?. Georgia is looking to defend its title after narrowly surviving Ohio State in the Peach Bowl, while upstart TCU is confident and ready for the challenge after taking down favored Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl.
ng-sportingnews.com
NHL All-Star rosters 2023: List of selections from all four divisions
With the Winter Classic in the rearview mirror, the next big event on the NHL schedule is All-Star Weekend. The best players in the league will head to South Florida for the skills competition and 3-on-3 game. The initial rosters for each team were announced on Thursday, Jan. 5. Eight...
ng-sportingnews.com
Jim Harbaugh leaves open possibility of NFL move: 'I expect that I will be back' at Michigan in 2023
Jim Harbaugh has made declarative statements in the past about his interest, or lack thereof, in NFL head coaching positions. His statement Thursday will do little to quell the latest rumors of him leaving Michigan. Harbaugh, through the university, addressed the latest speculation that he might leave if he is...
Comments / 0