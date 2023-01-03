Which team has the most points in a half in NBA history? Full list headlined by Suns' unbreakable record

Don't look now, but the Brooklyn Nets are coming. Less than two months ago, things were looking bleak for Brooklyn. After giving up 153 points in a loss to the Kings on Nov. 15, the Nets sat at 6-9 and were in desperate search of answers to turn their season around before it was too late. Since then, Brooklyn has been the NBA's hottest team, using a surge that included a 12-game win streak to rise toward the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

BOSTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO