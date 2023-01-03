Read full article on original website
Councilman Rieley to discuss affordable workforce housing Jan. 18
The Rehoboth Beach-Dewey Beach Chamber of Commerce will hold a general membership luncheon at 12 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Rehoboth Ale House on the Mile near Rehoboth Beach. Guest speaker will be Sussex County Councilman John Rieley, who will discuss how the council plans to deal with the current...
Lewes canal restoration work hits delay
Work at the site of the former Lewes-Rehoboth Canal swing bridge is ongoing. Delaware Department of Transportation contractor R.E. Pierson is in the process of excavating the embankment on the northeast side of the canal and repaving a section of the Junction-Breakwater Trail. The shoreline will be stabilized in the same fashion as the other side of the canal, which was completed last spring.
Tappan-Horn family history in Rehoboth is focus of Jan. 12 talk
The next Rehoboth Beach History Lecture, set for 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, will focus on the love story of Nettie Tappan and Bill Horn. The talk will kick off the celebration of Rehoboth’s 150th anniversary. The Tappans and the Horns were prominent working families in Rehoboth Beach who...
Beautifully Decorated Condo in Rehoboth Beach on the Boardwalk!
Beautifully decorated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo with 1340 square feet of living space and with ocean views being sold turnkey. Unit 617 features a beautiful kitchen, luxury baths, a large living room, dining room, three balconies and a large master bedroom with bath on suite. The Henlopen Condominiums offer security-controlled access, indoor parking, secured entrance to the beach with outdoor showers, elevators, a beautiful rooftop sundeck and pool offering spectacular views of the ocean and the Delaware coastline. Located on the boardwalk with everything Rehoboth Beach has to offer.
Rehoboth city manager deserves better welcome
At the last regular meeting of the Rehoboth Beach mayor and commissioners Dec. 16, citizen comment was one of the final agenda items. Almost cut off before being allowed to speak (probably not intentional), four local citizens representing the Rehoboth Beach Homeowners’ Association offered what appeared to be an organized presentation of about three minutes each. (It’s naughty if you approach or go over those three minutes.) Among items addressed were sidewalks, traffic and two other topics. Every speaker emphasized that there was inadequate enforcement.
Avery Hall Benefit Solutions announces promotions
Avery Hall Benefit Solutions announced the promotion of Alyssa Sinagra to vice president and Mary Mengason to senior vice president. “Alyssa has been instrumental in developing the individual market division; what was once a two-person department has now expanded into a team of 10 across the Salisbury and Easton locations,” said Cindy Whaley, AHBS president. Sinagra joined the agency in 2006 as a customer service representative; over the years, she was promoted to account executive and then to senior account executive in 2016. She has received many accolades, such as Person of the Year for the Eastern Shore Association of Health Underwriters, the Mutual Sales Leaders Award from Mutual of Omaha, Humana’s Heavy Hitter Award and the Best in Class Award from Aetna.
Public health emergency extended for 19th time
Gov. John Carney formally extended the Public Health Emergency order Jan. 6 for another 30 days. This is the 19th extension since the COVID pandemic began. “For the past two years, we have seen COVID-19 cases peak in early January after the holidays. It’s important we keep doing what we know that works to protect our community,” he said. “If you are feeling sick or have symptoms, please stay home. If you haven’t already, talk to your health care provider about getting your flu shot and staying up-to-date with your COVID-19 vaccinations.”
Grotto seeks variance for Rehoboth hotel
Two months ago, representatives from Grotto Pizza introduced a proposal for a hotel on the corner of Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk. In the meeting before Rehoboth planning commissioners, they said the 58,300-square-foot hotel was set to be four floors with 60 rooms. Vince Robertson, the attorney representing developer One...
Sussex County officials sworn in
Winners in the November election, including two Sussex County councilmen and three county row officers (all Republicans), were sworn in Jan. 3 to begin the new year. Re-elected to second four-year terms are District 4 Councilman Doug Hudson, who lives near Dagsboro, and District 5 Councilman John Rieley of rural Millsboro.
Unique look at Second Street in the 1940s
Thousands of people have wandered through the St. Peter’s Episcopal Church cemetery on Second Street in downtown Lewes. With headstones dating back to the early 1700s, the church and cemetery have remained a constant in an ever-changing world. This 1941 photograph is shot from a unique angle. Most photographers try to capture the beautiful church with its towering steeple, but John Vachon made a choice to shoot back toward Second Street. The focal point of the street is a building very familiar to ice cream aficionados, as it’s been the home of King’s Ice Cream since the early 1980s; even the awning looks pretty similar today. The buildings on either side of King’s also remain mostly intact. The only building razed from this photograph is the one to the far right, which was replaced with a brick building that was home to Mellon Bank, then Citizens Bank and now Compass Real Estate. If anyone is willing to share photographs of Lewes from the early 1900s through the 1980s, send them to newsroom@capegazette.com.
Attire choices and the Tanger Outlets
One of the several blessings of dwelling in the Cape Region is the existence of the 150 retail outlets which comprise what the owner calls the Tanger Outlets, A Mile of Style. Of curious interest is the fact that many of the automobiles observed in the parking lots of the three sets of stores (Bayside, Midway, Seaside) bear plates from the states of Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and even New York. Delaware runs about a relaxed third with respect to representation of the shoppers at the outlets. At the risk of being critical of my local neighbors with respect to shopping for clothing or other commodities, it is interesting to note that we tend to dress down, rather than dress up, for occasions and places which would shout out for more special attention. Let us be clear; it is not just our Delaware residents who may have become a bit lax in their attire, but I felt that the actual procuring of dress items was a good place to start.
Support a blue economy in Lewes
Lewes is inextricably linked to water – the menhaden industry, the city’s strategic location at the mouth of the Delaware Bay, its natural beauty that attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each summer. The University of Delaware, Delaware State University, and others in the government and private sectors...
Lewes considering beach parking permits
Parking permits could soon be on their way in Lewes Beach. The City of Lewes has been evaluating the best ways to implement a permit system by reviewing public feedback and analyzing the practices of neighboring local governments. A recent report from a project team assembled by City Manager Ann Marie Townshend does not suggest that Lewes needs a parking permit system, but does provide a glimpse of what one might look like if codified.
Elks deliver holiday gifts for Stockley Center residents
Cheerful elves from Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 visited the Stockley Center bearing gifts Dec. 21. The Stockley Center in Georgetown is a Medicaid-certified care facility for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The 50-bed facility provides both intermediate and skilled nursing care for people requiring a variety of complex supports and medical needs.
Paradise Companies donates to Beebe Medical Foundation
Two local companies helped raise nearly $31,000 for the Beebe Medical Foundation with end-of-season events. On Dec. 28, Paradise Companies, owner of Paradise Grill in Pot-Nets in Long Neck, donated $24,000 from its annual Flounder Pounder Open fishing tournament in August. The tournament sends teams of anglers out onto Delaware Bay to help catch the largest flounder. Proceeds from the tournament go to Beebe Healthcare’s Tunnell Cancer Center – Beebe Medical Foundation is the charity arm of Beebe Healthcare.
Milton council to discuss McDonald’s request
Site-plan review of the proposed McDonald’s on Route 16 in Milton will pass through the first step at town council’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9, at Milton library. At the meeting, council’s likely course of action is to send the request to the planning and...
There’s still a lot to do in January
Believe it or not, there is much to do outdoors in January. There are deer-hunting seasons, while the tog fishing has been good and should continue to be so. The long-range weather forecast is reasonable, so we can get outside without freezing to death. There are a couple of charter...
Would a pizza by any other name …
Pizza comes in all shapes, sizes and tastes. After much research (add pepperoni, please…), I have also discovered that this deliciously flat indulgence tends to gather near boardwalks and oceans. Here in Delaware’s Cape Region, it all started with Grotto. In 1960, Dominick Pulieri introduced a thin-crusted pie that shares a trait with many Chicago deep-dish versions: The sauce is applied on top of the secret blend of cheeses. The delicate crunch when it’s properly cooked is testimony to “that legendary taste.”
Rehoboth Beach Jewish Film Festival ticket sales now open
The Rehoboth Beach Film Society, in partnership with Seaside Jewish Community, will present the eighth annual Rehoboth Beach Jewish Film Festival from Wednesday to Sunday, March 15 to 19, at the Cinema Art Theater in Lewes. Tickets are $12 per film. Thanks to an anonymous donor, a limited number of...
Georgetown arts group debuts new exhibit program
Georgetown Arts & Flowers has launched an Artist of the Month program, and Jeanne Locklair of Harbeson, a portrait painter, is being featured in January. Exhibits will be held at the Georgetown Public Library, 123 W. Pine St., Georgetown, from January to December, with a different artist highlighted each month. The public is welcome to visit during regular library hours and enjoy their works; go to georgetown.lib.de.us for details.
