Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
No. 12-ranked UCLA women rally late to defeat USC
The Bruins erase a 12-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to hand the Trojans a second loss in the Pac-12 series this season and fourth overall.
Colts safety Rodney Thomas II ends emotional week with rollercoaster game for Damar Hamlin
INDIANAPOLIS -- Rodney Thomas II saw the ball flying through the air in Lucas Oil Stadium, one final heave in a tumultuous season and the heaviest week of his life. Something inside him told him to jump, so he raced into position and powered off those springy legs into the sky. But the ball hung up there, just drifting through the air, and the rookie felt his body start to drop. He threw his hands up,...
