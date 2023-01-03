Read full article on original website
Tesla customers in China storm showrooms protesting missed discount
Tesla customers in China have been spotted protesting what they deem a missed discount on their vehicle purchases. In the final months of 2022, Tesla stimulated sales globally by offering discounts on popular models. These discounts often came with the caveat that customers must pick up the vehicle before the end of the year. But now, Tesla has made price cuts more perminent in China, substantially slashing starting prices for popular models. This, in turn, has sparked outrage from customers who purchased their vehicles before the price cut was introduced.
Tesla supporters’ IRA EV incentive petition reaches over 44,000 signatures
Recently, electric vehicle advocates were shocked by the IRS’ list of qualified vehicles under the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). As per the current list, some variants of popular battery electric cars like the Tesla Model Y and the Ford Mustang Mach-E are not eligible to take advantage of the IRA’s $7,500 federal tax credit, even if hybrids like the Jeep Wrangler 4XE do, despite its 20 MPGe and all-electric range of 21 miles.
Tesla rolls out aggressive Model 3 and Model Y price cuts in China
Following a challenging December, Tesla China appears to be more determined than ever to ensure that its place in the country’s electric vehicle sector is as strong as ever. This was highlighted recently after Tesla China rolled out a series of aggressive Model 3 and Model Y price cuts. The adjustments are so notable that the Model 3 is now the cheapest it’s been in the country.
CATL seen constructing new battery production facility in China
CATL is continuing to expand battery production in China as it looks to maintain its grip on the battery cell market. As many national governments, notably the United States, have looked to challenge China’s chip and battery production dominance, the collateral damage has been the Chinese battery supplier CATL, which still holds the position of the world’s largest battery cell producer. But as competitors look to establish new production in the U.S., Europe, and South Korea, CATL has doubled down on its home market of China.
Volvo’s EV sales increase over 7 percent in 2022
Volvo Cars reported its electric vehicle sales share increased by 7.1 percent in 2022 compared to 2021. In 2022, Volvo sold 615,121 cars for the full year, which was a 12 percent decrease compared to 2021. However, EV sales increased to 10.9 percent of Volvo’s total sales for the year, a significant increase from the 3.7 percent share of EVs the automaker reported in 2021.
Tesla Semi breakdown has people losing their minds
A Tesla Semi has been spotted broken down on a Nevada highway, leaving far more questions than answers. Tesla Semi deliveries began immediately at launch, with the first models going to Pepsi and Frito-Lay. According to Tesla’s year-end production report, it delivered a total of just over 30 trucks as production began on the new product. However, as the trucks have taken to public roads, perhaps the truck’s first-ever breakdown was spotted in Nevada earlier this week.
Tesla experiments with interesting Supercharger lot design in Denmark
Tesla is experimenting with an interesting Supercharger lot design at a new station in Kliplev, Denmark. The new Supercharger station in Kliplev features 24 V3 Superchargers capable of speeds up to 250 kW. This is nothing out of the ordinary for Tesla, the company with the most electric vehicle charging stalls and stations globally. With over 40,000 Supercharging posts globally, Tesla has implemented its charging stations at shopping malls, convenience stores, and other public places.
Volvo EX90 electric SUV: a first look
The upcoming Volvo EX90 electric SUV has been shown in detail via a new video posted on Youtube today. Volvo is one of a select few legacy brands dedicated to quickly electrifying its lineup. It started with hybridization a few years back, and now the brand has begun introducing its lineup of fully electric vehicles. The newest inclusion to this lineup is the Volvo EX90 full-size SUV, which will take the place of the outgoing Volvo XC90 SUV.
Stellantis RAM 1500 Revolution vs Tesla Cybertruck, Rivian R1T & the Ford F-150 Lightning
Stellantis’ Ram Truck brand revealed its RAM 1500 Revolution battery electric vehicle concept during CES 2023 in Las Vegas. The all-electric RAM pickup has already generated some buzz in the market for its exciting features and next-gen design. With the growing electrified pickup truck market, RAM has developed a strong contender with the 1500 Revolution BEV.
Mercedes announces major autonomous driving update at CES
Mercedes-Benz has announced a series of updates coming to its autonomous driving offerings in North America and many other key software updates. Mercedes has slowly become a leader in autonomous driving and vehicle software, along with the likes of Tesla. And while its far more conservative approach to software introduction has meant that fewer of its customers have benefited from its offering than its American counterpart, the company’s full legal acceptance of responsibility has inspired rare confidence in the system. Now, Mercedes has announced key updates coming to its autonomous driving suite in 2023.
Tesla Model Y lands in Top 10 best-selling cars in U.S. for 2022
Update 11:51 AM ET: paragraph 9 updated for accuracy. The Tesla Model Y broke into the list of the Top 10 best-selling vehicles in the United States, data shows. With 252,000 units sold in the United States in 2022, the Tesla Model Y was the sixth-best-selling vehicle in the American automotive market. Data firm Motor Intelligence stated the Tesla Model Y saw a 32.4 percent sales increase last year compared to 2021.
Nurburgring poised for new EV lap record
An Italian EV startup called Automobili Estrema has launched a 2000+ horsepower EV hypercar that will take on the Nurburgring later this year. Perhaps one of the most fascinating battles within the car world over the past few years has been the battle for the EV lap record at the Nurburgring. Manufacturers have pushed their top-of-the-line vehicles to the absolute limit as they look to take the lead. Now, a small EV startup from Italy is looking to disrupt auto titans with its new EV hypercar, the Automobili Estrema Fulminea.
