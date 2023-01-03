Read full article on original website
The Air India passenger who urinated on a woman mid-flight has been fired by Wells Fargo, where he was a vice president
Wells Fargo said it was cooperating with police in India and found the incident “deeply disturbing.”
K&N Engineering Launches New Industrial Group Offering Sustainable Air Filtration Solutions for Data Centers and other Industrial Applications
Riverside, CA - K&N Engineering, the company behind high-performance automotive filtration solutions, announces its new industrial group created to bring highperformance, sustainable, air filtration solutions to providers of mission critical infrastructure, including data centers and other industrial applications and markets. Thousands of tons of air filter waste produced by data...
World leaders condemn Brazil violence as US lawmakers call for Bolsonaro extradition
Joe Biden said the situation in Brazil was “outrageous” after supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro invaded the country’s congress, presidential palace and supreme court on Sunday, with some senior US lawmakers calling for the far-right figure to be extradited from the US. Biden’s words of condemnation...
