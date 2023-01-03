Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
State Officials Mark Human Trafficking Awareness Month
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and state government agencies are joining together to discuss the goal of ending human trafficking. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Labor and Industry, Office of Victim Advocate, and State Police are working to prevent crimes and prosecute those responsible, as well as support and protect victims and survivors. PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian.
butlerradio.com
Shapiro Nominates Republican Election Official To Secretary of State
Incoming Governor Josh Shapiro is nominating a Republican election official from Philadelphia to be the next Pennsylvania Secretary of State. Al Schmidt was named as the candidate to lead the Department of State. He had served as a city commissioner in Philadelphia and became noted for his role in defending the election results of 2020.
butlerradio.com
Turnpike Tolls Set To Rise This Weekend
Pennsylvanians typically celebrate the New Year with a couple of traditions like pork and sauerkraut, a glass of champagne, and a hike of rates on the Turnpike. Beginning Sunday, the tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike are set to rise another five percent. It’s the 15th consecutive year that rates have gone up.
