ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
butlerradio.com

State Officials Mark Human Trafficking Awareness Month

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and state government agencies are joining together to discuss the goal of ending human trafficking. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Labor and Industry, Office of Victim Advocate, and State Police are working to prevent crimes and prosecute those responsible, as well as support and protect victims and survivors. PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Shapiro Nominates Republican Election Official To Secretary of State

Incoming Governor Josh Shapiro is nominating a Republican election official from Philadelphia to be the next Pennsylvania Secretary of State. Al Schmidt was named as the candidate to lead the Department of State. He had served as a city commissioner in Philadelphia and became noted for his role in defending the election results of 2020.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Turnpike Tolls Set To Rise This Weekend

Pennsylvanians typically celebrate the New Year with a couple of traditions like pork and sauerkraut, a glass of champagne, and a hike of rates on the Turnpike. Beginning Sunday, the tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike are set to rise another five percent. It’s the 15th consecutive year that rates have gone up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy