Related
US News and World Report
Benin Holds Parliamentary Election Set to Test Democracy
COTONOU (Reuters) - Voters in Benin went to the polls on Sunday for a parliamentary election seen as a test of democracy as opposition parties are back on the ballot after boycotting or being excluded from the most recent presidential and legislative votes. Benin's image as a bastion of democracy...
US News and World Report
Sweden Says Turkey Asking Too Much Over NATO Application
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden is confident that Turkey will approve its application to join the NATO military alliance, but will not meet all the conditions Ankara has set for its support, Sweden's prime minister said on Sunday. "Turkey both confirms that we have done what we said we would do, but...
US News and World Report
Netherlands Summons Iranian Ambassador Again Over Executions
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch government will summon the Iranian ambassador to the Netherlands for the second time in a month to voice its deep concerns over the execution of demonstrators, Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said on Saturday. "Appalled by the horrible executions of demonstrators in Iran. I will summon...
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
US News and World Report
Russian Mercenary Boss Says He Wants Ukraine's Bakhmut for Its 'Underground Cities'
LONDON (Reuters) - The founder of Russia's most high-profile mercenary group said on Saturday he wanted his forces and the regular Russian army to capture the small city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine because it possessed "underground cities" that can hold troops and tanks. Russia's grinding more than five months-long...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy: Ukraine Holding Two Towns, Russians in New Attacks
(Reuters) - Ukrainian forces are repelling constant attacks on the town of Bakhmut in the eastern Donbas region and holding their positions in nearby Soledar in very difficult conditions, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday. "Bakhmut is holding on despite everything. And even though most of the town has been...
US News and World Report
Australia's Albanese to Visit Papua New Guinea to Strengthen Economic, Security Ties
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday he would travel to Papua New Guinea this week in a bid to boost bilateral ties and aid "friendship" in the Pacific region. Speaking to media in the city of Geelong, in Victoria state, Albanese said he would address...
US News and World Report
Italy Rejects NGO Ship's Request for Closer Safe Port
MILAN (Reuters) - The Italian government has rejected a request from a ship run by Doctors Without Borders non-governmental organisation (NGO) to assign a safe port closer to the place where it rescued 73 migrants, an NGO official said on Sunday. Italy's interior ministry did not comment on the issue.
US News and World Report
UK PM Sunak Hopes for 'Constructive' Talks With Trade Union Leaders
LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was hoping for constructive talks with trade union leaders next week, as thousands of workers in industries from rail to healthcare take strike action in disputes over pay. "We want to have a grown up, honest conversation with all...
US News and World Report
Two Power Plants in Russian-Controlled E.Ukraine Damaged by Rockets - Local Officials
(Reuters) -Two thermal power plants in part of Ukraine's Donetsk region controlled by Russian forces were damaged in a rocket attack by the Ukrainian army, Moscow-installed officials and Russia's state TASS news agency said on Sunday. Initial information suggested that the plants in Zuhres and Novyi Svit had been hit...
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Killed Over 600 Ukrainian Soldiers in Rocket Attack
(Reuters) - Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday it had had killed more than 600 Ukrainian servicemen in a massive rocket strike on buildings in eastern Ukraine temporarily housing Ukrainian forces. It said the strike on Kramatorsk was revenge for Ukraine's deadly attack earlier this year on a Russian barracks...
US News and World Report
Venezuelan President Names New Head of PDVSA, Foreign Minister
CARACAS (Reuters) -Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Friday named Pedro Rafael Tellechea as the new head of state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and said Yvan Gil Pinto would become the new foreign minister. Venezuela's oil exports last year declined due to infrastructure outages, U.S. sanctions and rising competition...
US News and World Report
'What Ceasefire?': Shells Fly at Ukraine Front Despite Putin's Truce
NEAR KREMINNA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russian and Ukrainian forces exchanged artillery fire at the front line in Ukraine on Friday, even after Moscow said it had ordered its troops to stop shooting for a unilateral truce that was firmly rejected by Kyiv. President Vladimir Putin ordered the 36-hour ceasefire from midday...
US News and World Report
Germany's New China Strategy 'Guided by Ideology', Ambassador Says
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Plans for a tougher China strategy by Germany are "guided by ideology" and reflect a Cold War mentality that could put cooperation between the world's second- and fourth-largest economies at risk, China's ambassador to Berlin was quoted saying. "What I read about it in the media and...
US News and World Report
Top Iranian Sunni Cleric Says Torture of Protesters Un-Islamic
DUBAI (Reuters) - A top dissident Iranian Sunni cleric on Friday denounced as un-Islamic Iran's alleged use of forced confessions to convict detained protesters, as weekly demonstrations continued in the county's southeast. Meanwhile, the authorities' crackdown following nationwide protests continued with arrests, including that of a celebrity chef and a...
US News and World Report
Bolsonaro Supporters Invade Brazil Presidential Palace, Congress, Supreme Court
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Supporters of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday invaded the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court, in a grim echo of the U.S. Capitol invasion two years ago by fans of former President Donald Trump. Leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro...
US News and World Report
Israel Revokes Palestinian FM's Travel Permit Over UN Move
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Sunday revoked the Palestinian foreign minister's VIP travel permit, part of a series of punitive steps against the Palestinians that Israel's new hard-line government announced days ago. Riad Malki said in a statement that he was returning from the Brazilian president's inauguration when he...
US News and World Report
No Sign of Casualties After Russia Claims Revenge Attack on Ukrainian Soldiers
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (Reuters) -A Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk missed its targets and there were no obvious signs of casualties, a Reuters reporter said on Sunday, after Moscow claimed the strike killed 600 Ukrainian soldiers. A Reuters team visited two college dormitories that Moscow said had...
US News and World Report
U.S. Thinks Putin Ally Prigozhin Wants Control of Salt, Gypsum From Mines Near Bakhmut
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is of the view that Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is the founder of Russia's most powerful mercenary group, is interested in taking control of salt and gypsum from mines near the Ukrainian-held city of Bakhmut, a White House official said on Thursday.
US News and World Report
Bosnian Serb Leader Awards Russian President Putin Medal in Absentia
BANJA LUKA, Bosnia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin was awarded in absentia by Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik on Sunday, during a ceremony marking the Bosnian autonomous Serb Republic's national holiday. Putin was awarded the medal for the "particular patriotic care and love towards Republika Srpska" and merits in...
