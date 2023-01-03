Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
The Final Sunday: Vikings at Bears, Texans at Colts Predictions
With Justin Fields, who accounts for about 90% of the offense, not playing, and Nathan Peterman, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in modern NFL history, playing, the Vikings will have their starters on the bench by early third quarter. Vikings 33, Bears 9. Texans at Colts Prediction. Houston is...
NFL Week 18: AFC West best bets
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday for their final game of the regular season. How should you bet on this game — and the other AFC West matchup?
Detroit Lions News & Rumors: Detroit Lions Vs. Green Bay Packers Prediction, Injury Update + Q/A
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 3:07 PMLions Talk by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE THE STREAM!. 3:07 PMLions Talk by Chat Sportsu200bLIKE THE STREAM!. Welcome to live chat! Remember to guard your privacy and abide by our community guidelines. Say...
Chicago Bears Mock Draft IF They Get The #1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft | NEW NFL Mock Draft
On today’s Chicago Bears Mock Draft, Bears Now host Harrison Graham acts as if the Bears would land the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears currently hold the #2 pick in April’s NFL Draft. If the Bears lose to the Vikings on Sunday and the Texans beat the Colts, Chicago would land the top pick in the NFL Draft 2023. If the Bears get the top selection, should GM Ryan Poles keep the pick and draft so.
Raiders vs. Chiefs Postgame Reaction & Raiders Rumors On Jarrett Stidham & NFL Playoff Picture
Raiders vs.Chiefs postgame reaction from Raiders Report host Mitchell Renz. The Las Vegas Raiders 31-13 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in this NFL week 18 matchup. Chiefs vs. Raiders highlights are something to watch and make your own analysis on, or you could just watch this post game reaction from Mitchell Renz! Raider Nation we will talk about, Jarrett Stidham, Josh McDaniels, Davante A.
Azzi: Damar Hamlin's dream is alive. Time to play, kneel, pray.
Only one pro football player has ever died on an NFL field. On Oct. 24, 1971, Chuck Hughes, a 28-year-old wide receiver for the Detroit Lions collapsed — in a game against the Chicago Bears — and died of a heart attack when an undiagnosed blood clot dislodged after he was tackled. The game...
Baltimore Beatdown game picks Week 18: Saturday edition
We’ve arrived at our destination. The final week of the 2022-2023 regular season has arrived and all that’s left is to make our final weekend picks and let the chips fall as they may! First, let’s get to the standings. Standings. Kyle Barber: 163-86 Frank Platko: 160-93.
Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis, Devin Hester lead finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 is going to have a competitive ballot on its hands. The field of 15 modern-era finalists were announced via NFL Network on Wednesday, whittled down from a field of 129 nominees in September and 28 semifinalists in November. The group includes...
Giants Rumors: Sign Odell Beckham Jr. For The PLAYOFFS? Re-Sign Isaiah Hodgins? | Q&A
NY Giants rumors and news are heating up as the NFL Playoffs and NFL Week 18 is almost here. The latest Giants rumors surround Odell Beckham Jr. as fans are wondering if the Giants would sign OBJ for their playoff run. Other Giants rumors focus on Isaiah Hodgins, Adoree’ Jackson, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen. New York Giants Now by Chat Sports host Marshall Gree.
Giants Rumors: RESTING Starters vs. Eagles + WHY Giants Can WIN In The Playoffs | NY Giants News
Giants news and rumors are heating up with NFL Week 18 here and the NFL playoffs right around the corner. Today’s New York Giants rumors video is sponsored by Füm, a non-electronic, natural diffusive device designed to transform your negative habits! Get started today - Use PROMO: CHATSPORTS and SAVE 10% when you go to: http://tryfum.com/chatsports. Today’s Giants news focuses on the latest reports that New York could rest the starters against the Philadelphia Eagles in week 18. New York Giants Now by Chat Sports host Marshall Green also takes a look at why the Giants could win in the playoffs!
Falcons-Buccaneers injury report: Elijah Wilkinson limited on Thursday
Thursday’s practice came and went as the Atlanta Falcons prepare for their season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Unlike the Falcons, the Buccaneers have a game next week, as they have won the terrible NFC South and will host a playoff game. Strangely, it appears the Bucs will not rest their starters against the Falcons, per their head coach Todd Bowles. A bold strategy, considering their seeding is concrete.
Villanova vs. Xavier: Chat, Time, TV channel, Odds, how to watch
Villanova looks to go above .500 in BIG EAST play as they host the 18th-ranked Xavier Musketeers on campus at the Finneran Pavilion. This is your game thread for discussion. Have fun... and be kind to one another. We’ll have a recap posted shortly after the game.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Reacting To Latest 1st Round Projections From ESPN Ft. 4 QBs In Top 10
The 2023 NFL Draft is rapidly approaching with one week left in the NFL regular season. ESPN has put out a new 2023 NFL Mock Draft from Jordan Reid, so NFL Daily host Tom Downey is here to react to the 1st round projections! There are four quarterbacks in the Top 10 and some interesting picks. The NFL Draft Order was based on ESPN’s projections.
VIDEO: Detroit Lions 2022 season recap, Packers hype video (UPDATED)
When the Detroit Lions home finale moved to the two-minute warning, Ford Field played a video over the big screens unannounced. With the Lions already up 41-10 and the game already in hand, the home crowd—which was maybe at half capacity after many had left early—were eerily silent and attentive to the video.
Browns, Steelers Thursday injury report: Some improve, some added to list
The first injury report of Week 18 between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers had 15 players not participating. While the Browns rested a few players and the Steelers rested one, there are some concerning names that started out on the list. Thursday, we saw some improvement but we also...
