Read full article on original website
Related
WKRN
Youth athlete safety in Tennessee
How youth sports safety is ranked through a program called the Safe Stars Initiative. How youth sports safety is ranked through a program called the Safe Stars Initiative. Studies show traffic in TN will ‘continue to grow’ …. Multiple studies from state and city departments warn that unless...
WKRN
Prepping for extreme weather
As strong storms stay in the forecast, it's important to stay alert and be prepared. As strong storms stay in the forecast, it's important to stay alert and be prepared. Tennessee doctor stresses importance of AEDs after …. News 2 spoke with a Nashville cardiologist who advocates for the availability...
WKRN
Avoiding water bill shock
Metro Water Services is asking residents to report pipe leaks, freezes. Metro Water Services is asking residents to report pipe leaks, freezes. Studies show traffic in TN will ‘continue to grow’ …. Multiple studies from state and city departments warn that unless changes are made to Tennessee infrastructure,...
WKRN
Studies show traffic in TN will 'continue to grow' in coming years, officials promise action to address it
Multiple studies from state and city departments warn that unless changes are made to Tennessee infrastructure, congestion and traffic could increase significantly in the next couple of decades. Studies show traffic in TN will ‘continue to grow’ …. Multiple studies from state and city departments warn that unless...
WKRN
Newsmaker: Metro Council meets for first time in 2023
Newsmaker: Metro Council meets for first time in …. Newsmaker: Metro Council meets for first time in 2023. Lawmaker says he discussed dissolving DCS and starting …. Roberts the chair of the Government Operations Committee, which oversees the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. He says the problems plaguing DCS were so bad at one point last year that he discussed using all the powers of his committee to reform it.
WKRN
Gov. Lee names new TDOC commissioner
Following a months-long review of the lethal injection process in Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee has taken his first step in reworking the leadership structure in the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC). Gov. Lee names new TDOC commissioner. Following a months-long review of the lethal injection process in Tennessee, Gov. Bill...
WKRN
Trees downed after storms pass through Kentucky
Search continues for suspect involved in deadly I-24 …. A frustrated family just buried their loved one killed in an I-24 road rage incident on Christmas Day, a case that remains unsolved. Wilson County, TN road project controversy. Wilson County, TN road project controversy. Tennessee doctor stresses importance of AEDs...
WKRN
Daughter hopes for answers in mother's 2004 disappearance
The pain of not knowing what happened to a missing loved one is hard to imagine by those who haven't experienced it. For one Clarksville family, that pain has lingered for more than 18 years. Daughter hopes for answers in mother’s 2004 disappearance. The pain of not knowing what...
WKRN
Tennessee teen arrested after stealing vehicle with infant inside
A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he reportedly stole a vehicle from a Tullahoma UPS store with an infant inside. Tennessee teen arrested after stealing vehicle with …. A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he reportedly stole a vehicle from a Tullahoma UPS store with an infant inside. Studies show...
WKRN
Fireworks set La Vergne family's property on fire
Fireworks set La Vergne family’s property on fire. Lawmaker says he discussed dissolving DCS and starting …. Roberts the chair of the Government Operations Committee, which oversees the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. He says the problems plaguing DCS were so bad at one point last year that he discussed using all the powers of his committee to reform it.
WKRN
911 calls offer few clues in man's death
Chris Spaunhorst was shot and killed on Christmas Day while driving on I-24. Chris Spaunhorst was shot and killed on Christmas Day while driving on I-24. Lawmaker says he discussed dissolving DCS and starting …. Roberts the chair of the Government Operations Committee, which oversees the Tennessee Department of Children's...
Comments / 0