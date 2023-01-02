ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WKRN

Youth athlete safety in Tennessee

How youth sports safety is ranked through a program called the Safe Stars Initiative.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Prepping for extreme weather

As strong storms stay in the forecast, it's important to stay alert and be prepared.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Avoiding water bill shock

Metro Water Services is asking residents to report pipe leaks, freezes.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Newsmaker: Metro Council meets for first time in 2023

Newsmaker: Metro Council meets for first time in 2023. Lawmaker says he discussed dissolving DCS and starting …. Roberts the chair of the Government Operations Committee, which oversees the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. He says the problems plaguing DCS were so bad at one point last year that he discussed using all the powers of his committee to reform it.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Gov. Lee names new TDOC commissioner

Following a months-long review of the lethal injection process in Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee has taken his first step in reworking the leadership structure in the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC).
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Trees downed after storms pass through Kentucky

Search continues for suspect involved in deadly I-24 …. A frustrated family just buried their loved one killed in an I-24 road rage incident on Christmas Day, a case that remains unsolved.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKRN

Daughter hopes for answers in mother's 2004 disappearance

The pain of not knowing what happened to a missing loved one is hard to imagine by those who haven't experienced it. For one Clarksville family, that pain has lingered for more than 18 years.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WKRN

Tennessee teen arrested after stealing vehicle with infant inside

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he reportedly stole a vehicle from a Tullahoma UPS store with an infant inside.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Fireworks set La Vergne family's property on fire

Fireworks set La Vergne family's property on fire. Lawmaker says he discussed dissolving DCS and starting …. Roberts the chair of the Government Operations Committee, which oversees the Tennessee Department of Children's Services. He says the problems plaguing DCS were so bad at one point last year that he discussed using all the powers of his committee to reform it.
LA VERGNE, TN
WKRN

911 calls offer few clues in man's death

Chris Spaunhorst was shot and killed on Christmas Day while driving on I-24.
TENNESSEE STATE

