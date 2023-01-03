ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsburgh, NY

travelnowsmart.com

Romantic Getaways in Upstate New York

If you’re looking for some romantic getaways in upstate New York, look no further. There are a number of romantic bed and breakfasts and hotels to choose from, making it easy to find a place that’s just right for you. Lake Placid. Lake Placid, New York is a...
LAKE PLACID, NY
newportdispatch.com

Woman arrested for DUI twice in one night in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — A 47-year-old woman was arrested for DUI twice in one night in Montpelier. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Memorial Drive on December 30, at around 10:40 p.m. The driver was observed to be impaired by alcohol and arrested for suspicion of driving under the...
MONTPELIER, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Plattsburgh woman killed in Route 9 crash

A Plattsburgh woman was killed after her vehicle crashed into a tree along northbound Route 9 in Westport and became submerged in a creek. New York State Police said Alexis Bouyea, 27, was driving alone January 4 when her car left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned. Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Man sentenced to prison for selling cocaine base in Burlington

BURLINGTON — Jermaine Dixon, 39, of Brooklyn, New York, was recently sentenced to serve 14 months in prison after his guilty plea to one count of distribution of cocaine base. Dixon was ordered to serve a three-year term of supervised release and to pay a $100 special assessment. According...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested in Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH — Two people were arrested in Plattsburgh yesterday. Police initiated a traffic stop on Tom Miller Road at around 8:15 p.m. During the stop, Kelly J. Ryan, 46, of Churubusco, NY, was interviewed regarding vehicle and traffic law violations. Police say a passenger in the vehicle, Spencer L....
PLATTSBURGH, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Altona man arrested for felony meth possession

PLATTSBURGH | An Altona man is now behind bars on a felony drug possession charge following an early morning complaint in the Town of Plattsburgh. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jake D. Barcomb Jan. 4 while responding to an unspecified complaint at 2:30 a.m. when Barcomb was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.
PLATTSBURGH, NY

