Read full article on original website
Related
North Country Public Radio
Saranac Lake Civic Center upgrade wraps in time for World University Games
Work on a $7 million upgrade of the Saranac Lake Civic Center finished just in time for the World University Games. The venue will host the men’s and women’s curling competitions, which kick off Friday, Jan. 13. According to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, much of the funding came...
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Upstate New York
If you’re looking for some romantic getaways in upstate New York, look no further. There are a number of romantic bed and breakfasts and hotels to choose from, making it easy to find a place that’s just right for you. Lake Placid. Lake Placid, New York is a...
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire State Police locate owner of dog found alone on a bridge in Shelburne
New Hampshire State Police say they have found the owners of a dog found stranded in the Town of Shelburne. On New Year's Day, a trooper discovered the dog close to the ledge of a bridge on North Road. A local dog trainer and others helped rescue the canine. It...
newportdispatch.com
Woman arrested for DUI twice in one night in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 47-year-old woman was arrested for DUI twice in one night in Montpelier. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on Memorial Drive on December 30, at around 10:40 p.m. The driver was observed to be impaired by alcohol and arrested for suspicion of driving under the...
mychamplainvalley.com
Plattsburgh woman killed in Route 9 crash
A Plattsburgh woman was killed after her vehicle crashed into a tree along northbound Route 9 in Westport and became submerged in a creek. New York State Police said Alexis Bouyea, 27, was driving alone January 4 when her car left the roadway, hit a tree and overturned. Troopers are investigating the cause of the crash.
newportdispatch.com
Man sentenced to prison for selling cocaine base in Burlington
BURLINGTON — Jermaine Dixon, 39, of Brooklyn, New York, was recently sentenced to serve 14 months in prison after his guilty plea to one count of distribution of cocaine base. Dixon was ordered to serve a three-year term of supervised release and to pay a $100 special assessment. According...
mynbc5.com
Search warrant shows missing Rolex among items in Vermont State trooper suspension
WILLISTON, Vt. — The Vermont State Police trooper who was suspended with pay last week is being investigated for possible grand larceny, possession of stolen property and other charges, court records say. The missing property includes a $14,000 Rolex watch, which went missing from the temporary evidence storage room...
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested in Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH — Two people were arrested in Plattsburgh yesterday. Police initiated a traffic stop on Tom Miller Road at around 8:15 p.m. During the stop, Kelly J. Ryan, 46, of Churubusco, NY, was interviewed regarding vehicle and traffic law violations. Police say a passenger in the vehicle, Spencer L....
suncommunitynews.com
Altona man arrested for felony meth possession
PLATTSBURGH | An Altona man is now behind bars on a felony drug possession charge following an early morning complaint in the Town of Plattsburgh. Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jake D. Barcomb Jan. 4 while responding to an unspecified complaint at 2:30 a.m. when Barcomb was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.
Comments / 0