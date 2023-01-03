ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Chad Brady
4d ago

once again democrats putting their big foot forward. I hope she does some radical changes. I hope it's enough to get the attention of our federal Supreme court.they will knock her back in her saddle. just like new york,and new jersey.

Michigan AG pledges to pursue case against Trump electors

DETROIT, Mich. — Michigan's attorney general said Friday there's "clear evidence" to pursue charges against pro-Donald Trump Republicans who claimed they were the state's presidential electors in 2020, despite Democrat Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory. Dana Nessel referred the matter to federal prosecutors last year, but no public action has...
Gov. Whitmer's husband retired from dentistry early due to threats

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's husband retired early due to threats at his dentist office during the COVID-19 restrictions period, the governor said on a podcast Thursday. Whitmer said her husband Dr. Marc Mallory was planning on working 7-8 more years before retirement. "The same kind of threats...
Michigan lawmakers wrap up report on school safety and mental health

LANSING, Mich. — A long-awaited report from Michigan lawmakers on school safety and mental health has wrapped up. This task force was formed shortly after the shooting at Oxford High School, which left four students dead, and several others injured. These recommendations focus on several objectives. The two main...
Gov. Whitmer encourages people take advantage of health insurance plan

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michiganders to take advantage of a health insurance plan, enrollment for which expires on Jan. 15. Along with Anita Fox, the director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, Whitmer urged people who need insurance to consider a health plan with the Health Insurance Marketplace.
MDHHS seeking to expand services to help human trafficking victims

LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is seeking proposals to expand services to victims of human trafficking. The department has issued a request for proposals to strengthen victim service programs for survivors of human sex and labor trafficking. Human trafficking is the recruitment, harboring, transporting,...
Michigan DNR stocks local water bodies for more fishing opportunities

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More angler fishing opportunities could impact a couple more bodies of water in southwest Michigan. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday, that they have stocked 85 locations across the state, including 12 locations near Kalamazoo. The Fall 2022 fishing stocking by the DNR consisted...
Doctors warn about dangers of children consuming cannabis edibles

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WBPN/WGTU) – A study in the Journal of Pediatrics published by Southern Illinois University shows that between 2017 and 2021, over 7,000 accidental marijuana consumption incidents were reported in children under the age of six. “Certainly concerning, kids are going to naturally thing that they look like...
