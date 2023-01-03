Read full article on original website
Chad Brady
4d ago
once again democrats putting their big foot forward. I hope she does some radical changes. I hope it's enough to get the attention of our federal Supreme court.they will knock her back in her saddle. just like new york,and new jersey.
3
Related
WWMT
Michigan AG pledges to pursue case against Trump electors
DETROIT, Mich. — Michigan's attorney general said Friday there's "clear evidence" to pursue charges against pro-Donald Trump Republicans who claimed they were the state's presidential electors in 2020, despite Democrat Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory. Dana Nessel referred the matter to federal prosecutors last year, but no public action has...
WWMT
Michigan politicians, leaders react to Sen. Stabenow not seeking reelection
LANSING, Mich. — The news of Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow not seeking reelection may have came to a shock to some as she has not previously indicated an impending retirement. Stabenow announced Thursday that she will not be running for her fifth term in 2024. The announcement: Democratic Sen....
WWMT
ACLU lawyers urge Nessel to reinstate mental health authority members
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- American Civil Liberties Union lawyers have sent a letter to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel asking that two former members of the Northern Lake Community Mental Health Authority be reinstated. ACLU lawyers argue that Justin Reed and Nicole Miller were "wrongfully and illegally removed" when the...
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer's husband retired from dentistry early due to threats
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's husband retired early due to threats at his dentist office during the COVID-19 restrictions period, the governor said on a podcast Thursday. Whitmer said her husband Dr. Marc Mallory was planning on working 7-8 more years before retirement. "The same kind of threats...
WWMT
Michigan lawmakers wrap up report on school safety and mental health
LANSING, Mich. — A long-awaited report from Michigan lawmakers on school safety and mental health has wrapped up. This task force was formed shortly after the shooting at Oxford High School, which left four students dead, and several others injured. These recommendations focus on several objectives. The two main...
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer encourages people take advantage of health insurance plan
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michiganders to take advantage of a health insurance plan, enrollment for which expires on Jan. 15. Along with Anita Fox, the director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services, Whitmer urged people who need insurance to consider a health plan with the Health Insurance Marketplace.
WWMT
MDHHS seeking to expand services to help human trafficking victims
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is seeking proposals to expand services to victims of human trafficking. The department has issued a request for proposals to strengthen victim service programs for survivors of human sex and labor trafficking. Human trafficking is the recruitment, harboring, transporting,...
WWMT
Michigan DNR stocks local water bodies for more fishing opportunities
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More angler fishing opportunities could impact a couple more bodies of water in southwest Michigan. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday, that they have stocked 85 locations across the state, including 12 locations near Kalamazoo. The Fall 2022 fishing stocking by the DNR consisted...
WWMT
Herbruck's donates more than 2.2 million eggs in 2022, splattering previous years
SARANAC, Mich. — Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch donated 2.2 million eggs in 2022, surpassing the number of eggs the business has donated in any previous year, according to a Herbruck’s spokesperson. “We strive to be a good neighbor to the communities we serve and are grateful to be...
WWMT
Doctors warn about dangers of children consuming cannabis edibles
NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WBPN/WGTU) – A study in the Journal of Pediatrics published by Southern Illinois University shows that between 2017 and 2021, over 7,000 accidental marijuana consumption incidents were reported in children under the age of six. “Certainly concerning, kids are going to naturally thing that they look like...
WWMT
Miller hearing for Oxford school shooter who pleaded guilty postponed
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - The teenager who pled guilty to the shooting at Oxford High School will remain in the Oakland County Jail for the time being. The court continues to hold monthly court hearings by zoom to see if the Oakland County Jail is the right place for Ethan Crumbley to be held.
WWMT
Michigan State Police identify cold case victim found dead in Saginaw River in 1973
ZILWAUKEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A cold case team has now identified a man that was found floating in the Saginaw River in 1973. State Police and forensic genetic genealogists worked together to confirm the identify of a man that was murdered in March of 1973 and was found in Zilwaukee Twp.
Comments / 6