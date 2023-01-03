Read full article on original website
WWMT
Body found in Saginaw River, according to officials
SAGINAW, Mich. —A body was recovered from Saginaw River Friday afternoon, according to officials. Saginaw Police confirmed that a body was found in Saginaw River behind Temple Theatre on January 6 at around 2:00 p.m. Mid-Michigan NOW was at the scene of the recovery, where Saginaw Police and other...
WWMT
Herbruck's donates more than 2.2 million eggs in 2022, splattering previous years
SARANAC, Mich. — Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch donated 2.2 million eggs in 2022, surpassing the number of eggs the business has donated in any previous year, according to a Herbruck’s spokesperson. “We strive to be a good neighbor to the communities we serve and are grateful to be...
WNEM
Missing Alma man with Alzheimer’s found
ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - Alma police have announced a missing man with Alzheimer’s and dementia has been found. The Alma Police Department posted on Facebook that Dennis Schmidt left his residence around 3 p.m. Just after 6:30 Tuesday night, police reported he had been found and thanked the public...
Ex-Flint firefighter who allegedly failed to search home where 2 boys died now working in Bay City
BAY CITY, MI — In May, two Flint firefighters tasked with searching a burning house declared the structure clear of occupants. Six minutes later, their colleagues found two young brothers in a bedroom, fatally injured from having endured smoldering heat and heavy smoke. Both boys died within days, and...
Lansing Police ask for help locating 2 wanted people
Do you know where any of these three wanted people are?
fox2detroit.com
Car found, person of interest identified in hit-and-run that killed MSU student Ben Kable
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Authorities have recovered the car they believe a hit-and-run driver was in when they killed a man who was walking in Oakland Township early Sunday. Benjamin Kable, who was a student at Michigan State University, was home for holiday break when he was hit...
Suspect in Lansing music producer's shooting death arrested in Saginaw Township
A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of Lansing music producer and engineer Curshawn Terrell, also known as Kaz.
Sheriff: Alcohol ‘appears’ to be factor in deadly crash
The woman died from her injuries at the crash site.
WNEM
Police: 9-year-old missing Flint boy found, mother in custody
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 9-year-old Flint boy who was reported missing, has been found and was returned safely, police said.. Leviante Goree Davis Jr., 9, was taken by his biological mom from his elementary school about two months ago, Michigan State Police said. Leviante is 4′6″ and weighs 80...
wsgw.com
State Police Seize Drugs During Traffic Stop in Saginaw
Police in Saginaw have arrested a suspect after discovering suspected drugs during a traffic stop. According to Michigan State Police, troopers with the Safe Cities Partnership pulled over a vehicle for an improper turn and lane use near Owen and Rust Streets on Tuesday. They say a search of the vehicle turned up 389 grams of suspected powder cocaine, 5.1 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and a large amount of cash.
WNEM
Flint homicide closes city block, suspect in custody
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A homicide investigation has closed a city block in Flint, and a suspect is in custody.
WNEM
Police: Victim identified in first murder of the year
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives with the Saginaw Police Department are looking for a suspect in a shooting that resulted in one teen’s death. Officers said the shooting happened in the Marathon gas station parking on East Holland Avenue after getting reports of shots fired. Shortly after, a car...
abc12.com
Mt. Morris Township man dies in crash on I-75
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mt. Morris Township man died Monday after crashing his car along I-75 in Flint Township. Police say 41-year-old Adrian Huffman was driving south on I-75 when his car went off the road and slammed into a tree south of Pasadena Avenue around 12:15 p.m.
Whitmer Grants Clemency to Genesee County Man That Scared Woman to Death in 1984
A Genesee County man was granted clemency after serving 38 years behind bars for felony murder. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer granted John E. Aslin clemency a few days before Christmas. Aslin was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of Parole on December 27, 1984. According to MLive, Aslin was...
State police investigate after officer fatally shoots person at mobile home park
CLINTON COUNTY -- A Bath Township police officer shot and killed a person at a mobile home park on Monday, Jan. 2, according to Michigan State Police officials. The shooting occurred around 2 p.m. at the Dutch Hills Trailer Park, located at 16400 Upton Rd, Bath Township, in Clinton County, according to police.
abc12.com
Police identify 24-year-old killed in shootout at Clover Tree Apartments
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police identified the 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in a shootout at the Clover Tree Apartments complex in Flint Township two days before Christmas. A 27-year-old man also accused of exchanging gunfire during the incident remains in stable condition at an area hospital,...
WWMT
Michigan St football player pleads guilty to misdemeanors
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A Michigan State football player facing a felony charge for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after a game pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanors. The felony was dropped, under a deal with prosecutors, and Khary Crump's record will be scrubbed clean if he stays...
abc12.com
6 to 12+ inches of snow likely in Mid-Michigan; Winter Storm Watch issued
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Storm Tracker 12 team is making its first snowfall prediction for the winter storm bearing down on Mid-Michigan as the first weather alerts were issued. Early general estimates show the three-day storm could dump about 6 to 12 inches of snow on Mid-Michigan from Thursday evening...
WWMT
Michigan State takes Round 1 over Michigan on the hardwood
EAST LANSING, Mich. — A.J. Hoggard and reserve Malik Hall scored 15 points each and Michigan State continuously thwarted Michigan down the stretch beating the Wolverines 59-53 on Saturday. Michigan whittled its 42-28 deficit with 8:59 left to get within 47-43 with 3:55 to go and 57-53 with 13...
WWMT
Michigan’s Dickinson dissociates from Hitler-Izzo comment
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan center Hunter Dickinson said he was part of a decision to remove a published Barstool Sports podcast in which one of his co-hosts compared Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo to Adolf Hitler. “We talked about it, and we came together and said...
