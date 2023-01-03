ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WWMT

Body found in Saginaw River, according to officials

SAGINAW, Mich. —A body was recovered from Saginaw River Friday afternoon, according to officials. Saginaw Police confirmed that a body was found in Saginaw River behind Temple Theatre on January 6 at around 2:00 p.m. Mid-Michigan NOW was at the scene of the recovery, where Saginaw Police and other...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Missing Alma man with Alzheimer’s found

ALMA, Mich. (WNEM) - Alma police have announced a missing man with Alzheimer’s and dementia has been found. The Alma Police Department posted on Facebook that Dennis Schmidt left his residence around 3 p.m. Just after 6:30 Tuesday night, police reported he had been found and thanked the public...
ALMA, MI
WNEM

Police: 9-year-old missing Flint boy found, mother in custody

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 9-year-old Flint boy who was reported missing, has been found and was returned safely, police said.. Leviante Goree Davis Jr., 9, was taken by his biological mom from his elementary school about two months ago, Michigan State Police said. Leviante is 4′6″ and weighs 80...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

State Police Seize Drugs During Traffic Stop in Saginaw

Police in Saginaw have arrested a suspect after discovering suspected drugs during a traffic stop. According to Michigan State Police, troopers with the Safe Cities Partnership pulled over a vehicle for an improper turn and lane use near Owen and Rust Streets on Tuesday. They say a search of the vehicle turned up 389 grams of suspected powder cocaine, 5.1 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and a large amount of cash.
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Flint homicide closes city block, suspect in custody

House republicans have not come to a consensus about who should serve as speaker of the House. Here's a look at some of our top stories. Eric, Tredale, and Barb from A Place for Veterans join us today to talk about how the organization supports, empowers, and houses homeless and at-risk veterans.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Police: Victim identified in first murder of the year

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Detectives with the Saginaw Police Department are looking for a suspect in a shooting that resulted in one teen’s death. Officers said the shooting happened in the Marathon gas station parking on East Holland Avenue after getting reports of shots fired. Shortly after, a car...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Mt. Morris Township man dies in crash on I-75

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Mt. Morris Township man died Monday after crashing his car along I-75 in Flint Township. Police say 41-year-old Adrian Huffman was driving south on I-75 when his car went off the road and slammed into a tree south of Pasadena Avenue around 12:15 p.m.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Police identify 24-year-old killed in shootout at Clover Tree Apartments

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police identified the 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in a shootout at the Clover Tree Apartments complex in Flint Township two days before Christmas. A 27-year-old man also accused of exchanging gunfire during the incident remains in stable condition at an area hospital,...
FLINT, MI
WWMT

Michigan St football player pleads guilty to misdemeanors

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — A Michigan State football player facing a felony charge for a skirmish inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel after a game pleaded guilty Thursday to misdemeanors. The felony was dropped, under a deal with prosecutors, and Khary Crump's record will be scrubbed clean if he stays...
EAST LANSING, MI
WWMT

Michigan State takes Round 1 over Michigan on the hardwood

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A.J. Hoggard and reserve Malik Hall scored 15 points each and Michigan State continuously thwarted Michigan down the stretch beating the Wolverines 59-53 on Saturday. Michigan whittled its 42-28 deficit with 8:59 left to get within 47-43 with 3:55 to go and 57-53 with 13...
EAST LANSING, MI
WWMT

Michigan’s Dickinson dissociates from Hitler-Izzo comment

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan center Hunter Dickinson said he was part of a decision to remove a published Barstool Sports podcast in which one of his co-hosts compared Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo to Adolf Hitler. “We talked about it, and we came together and said...
EAST LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy