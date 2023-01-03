Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd fears Richard Hillman throwback in Stephen story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. On Coronation Street, David Platt's uncle Stephen is back and causing trouble. And, according to David's actor, Jack P Shepherd, the trouble won't stop anytime soon. Shepherd has shared that Stephen's crime spree is only just beginning, and that no one is safe from his murderous...
digitalspy.com
SEAL Team star's new show Fire Country has future revealed
SEAL Team star Max Thieriot's show Fire Country has been renewed for a second season. According to The Wrap, the CBS firefighter drama has been hugely popular since its premiere. It has attracted 8 million viewers an episode, with 10 million people tuning in through the network's streaming platforms. Speaking...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street boss feared David Neilson would hate Roy Cropper's new storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod has admitted he worried longtime star David Neilson would hate Roy Cropper's new storyline. Notorious technophobe Roy is coming to grips with using modern technology after a recent scare where Nina was injured trying to find him near the river. The...
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Karene Peter opens up over real-life friendships with co-stars
Emmerdale star Karene Peter has opened up about her real-life friendship with some of her co-stars. The actress, who plays Naomi Walters, made her first appearance on the soap in June of last year, but has revealed she has quickly formed a bond with her on-screen family members, Kevin Mathurin (Charles) and Emile John (Ethan).
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Max Turner to face backlash from Gail Rodwell after Griff incident
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Max Turner must face the consequences of his actions later this week as his recent behaviour sparks tensions at home. Max has spent the past few weeks helping extremist gang leader Griff Reynolds, who's currently on the run after planting a bomb in the Speed Daal van at the Weatherfield Peace Market.
Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54
Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
digitalspy.com
Real Housewives star Jen Shah sentenced to 6 years for fraud
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been sentenced to 6 and a half years in prison for fraud. NBC reports that the star has been in court for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme that targeted elderly and vulnerable people and left them thousands of dollars out of pocket.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Moira faces police trouble and 8 more big soap moments airing this week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday, Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Moira, Kyle, Amy, Mack, and Matty face the police. (Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV) As the...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Angus Castle-Doughty promises surprising Eric plot ending
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Angus Castle-Doughty has promised a surprising plot ending for his character Eric. Speaking to Inside Soap, the actor said that "no one will be expecting what happens" when his storyline finally comes to a head. Upcoming episodes of Hollyoaks will depict a conclusion of sorts...
digitalspy.com
Parks and Rec and Tales of the Walking Dead stars join Eddie Murphy's Christmas movie
Eddie Murphy is well and truly back on the film scene, set to star in and produce a Christmas movie for Amazon Studios — and it looks like he'll be in good company. The film, called Candy Cane Lane, has secured a strong group of new cast members, including Tales of the Walking Dead's Jillian Bell and Parks and Recreation's Nick Offerman.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders star Max Bowden shares rare image of on-screen family Christmas outing
EastEnders actor Max Bowden has given fans a glimpse of his festive trip out with the likes of on-screen dad Steve McFadden aka Phil Mitchell and Jay Brown's Jamie Borthwick. Posting on Instagram yesterday (January 6), the Ben Mitchell star revealed that he'd been out for an Italian with a number of on-screen family members last month, as well as Ross Boatman (that's Harvey Monroe) and Steve's son Matt McFadden.
digitalspy.com
The Traitors star Maddy Smedley reveals whether she'd return to EastEnders
The Traitors star Maddy Smedley has weighed in on the possibility of making a return to EastEnders, admitting she is keen to go back to Walford. The BBC reality show star actually appeared on the soap back in 2021 as the character of Rita, a homeless woman who has an encounter with Bailey Baker.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks' Eric Foster caught out after Maxine twist
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Today's (January 5) first-look episode of Hollyoaks opened with James informing Maxine that Eric's former flatmate, Seamus, would soon be with them to fill them in on what he knew about the mysterious man. Maxine, of course, was excited about the idea of finally getting to the...
digitalspy.com
Former Love Island star responds to the show's social media ban for contestants
Former Love Island star Faye Winter has given her thoughts on the social media ban for contestants in the upcoming season, calling the decision "sad" but "necessary". Faye, who took part in the 2021 season, gave her thoughts on the new rule when asked by a fan during an Instagram Q&A.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher lies to police after stabbing horror
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher is forced to lie to the police next week in the aftermath of his stabbing incident. Jacob received a life-threatening injury this week as a scuffle with Leyla Cavanagh's drug dealer Callum went horribly wrong. In next week's episodes, Jacob continues to recover in...
digitalspy.com
The Rig's Martin Compston opens up about being set on fire for scene in show
The Rig star Martin Compston has talked about being set on fire for a scene in the show. The new series, which streams on Amazon Prime Video, follows a crew on an oil rig in the North Sea, with a mysterious fog rolling in and cutting off communications with the mainland.
digitalspy.com
9 huge EastEnders questions that still need answering after Christmas episodes
EastEnders spoilers follow. It came, it delivered, and now it's all over, but as always, EastEnders' Christmas and New Year episodes have given us a lot to think about. Following stunts, secrets revealed, unannounced exits – and a couple of major story twists that had been kept out of episode spoilers beforehand – EastEnders is firing on all cylinders at the moment.
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer's Davina McCall begging to host Love Island with one big change
Love Island will be back on our screens very soon, with another group of singles set to move into the villa. But The Masked Singer UK judge Davina McCall wants to see one big change on the show, and has been pitching for it to happen. Chatting on Stephen Bartlett's...
digitalspy.com
RuPaul's Drag Race reveals big change for new season
Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race premieres tonight (January 6) on its new home of MTV with a "supersized" two-episode double-bill. But along with moving house, the show is also undergoing another big change as it returns to airing 60-minute episodes following the two-episode premiere. Starting with season 10, Drag...
