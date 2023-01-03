ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd fears Richard Hillman throwback in Stephen story

Coronation Street spoilers follow. On Coronation Street, David Platt's uncle Stephen is back and causing trouble. And, according to David's actor, Jack P Shepherd, the trouble won't stop anytime soon. Shepherd has shared that Stephen's crime spree is only just beginning, and that no one is safe from his murderous...
digitalspy.com

SEAL Team star's new show Fire Country has future revealed

SEAL Team star Max Thieriot's show Fire Country has been renewed for a second season. According to The Wrap, the CBS firefighter drama has been hugely popular since its premiere. It has attracted 8 million viewers an episode, with 10 million people tuning in through the network's streaming platforms. Speaking...
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street boss feared David Neilson would hate Roy Cropper's new storyline

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod has admitted he worried longtime star David Neilson would hate Roy Cropper's new storyline. Notorious technophobe Roy is coming to grips with using modern technology after a recent scare where Nina was injured trying to find him near the river. The...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Karene Peter opens up over real-life friendships with co-stars

Emmerdale star Karene Peter has opened up about her real-life friendship with some of her co-stars. The actress, who plays Naomi Walters, made her first appearance on the soap in June of last year, but has revealed she has quickly formed a bond with her on-screen family members, Kevin Mathurin (Charles) and Emile John (Ethan).
digitalspy.com

Coronation Street's Max Turner to face backlash from Gail Rodwell after Griff incident

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Max Turner must face the consequences of his actions later this week as his recent behaviour sparks tensions at home. Max has spent the past few weeks helping extremist gang leader Griff Reynolds, who's currently on the run after planting a bomb in the Speed Daal van at the Weatherfield Peace Market.
Page Six

Adam Rich, ‘Eight Is Enough’ star, dead at 54

Adam Rich, best known for starring in “Eight Is Enough,” has died. He was 54. The actor died Saturday at his Los Angeles area home, a family member confirmed to TMZ. A cause of death has yet to be revealed but there was reportedly no foul play, a law enforcement source told the outlet, adding that Rich was found lifeless by an unidentified person who came to his residence. Page Six has reached out to Rich’s rep for comment. Born Oct. 12, 1968 in Brooklyn, New York, Rich rose to fame in the ’70s after portraying Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of the Bradford...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony

Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
digitalspy.com

Real Housewives star Jen Shah sentenced to 6 years for fraud

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been sentenced to 6 and a half years in prison for fraud. NBC reports that the star has been in court for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme that targeted elderly and vulnerable people and left them thousands of dollars out of pocket.
TEXAS STATE
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Moira faces police trouble and 8 more big soap moments airing this week

Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday, Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Moira, Kyle, Amy, Mack, and Matty face the police. (Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV) As the...
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks star Angus Castle-Doughty promises surprising Eric plot ending

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Angus Castle-Doughty has promised a surprising plot ending for his character Eric. Speaking to Inside Soap, the actor said that "no one will be expecting what happens" when his storyline finally comes to a head. Upcoming episodes of Hollyoaks will depict a conclusion of sorts...
digitalspy.com

Parks and Rec and Tales of the Walking Dead stars join Eddie Murphy's Christmas movie

Eddie Murphy is well and truly back on the film scene, set to star in and produce a Christmas movie for Amazon Studios — and it looks like he'll be in good company. The film, called Candy Cane Lane, has secured a strong group of new cast members, including Tales of the Walking Dead's Jillian Bell and Parks and Recreation's Nick Offerman.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Max Bowden shares rare image of on-screen family Christmas outing

EastEnders actor Max Bowden has given fans a glimpse of his festive trip out with the likes of on-screen dad Steve McFadden aka Phil Mitchell and Jay Brown's Jamie Borthwick. Posting on Instagram yesterday (January 6), the Ben Mitchell star revealed that he'd been out for an Italian with a number of on-screen family members last month, as well as Ross Boatman (that's Harvey Monroe) and Steve's son Matt McFadden.
digitalspy.com

The Traitors star Maddy Smedley reveals whether she'd return to EastEnders

The Traitors star Maddy Smedley has weighed in on the possibility of making a return to EastEnders, admitting she is keen to go back to Walford. The BBC reality show star actually appeared on the soap back in 2021 as the character of Rita, a homeless woman who has an encounter with Bailey Baker.
digitalspy.com

Hollyoaks' Eric Foster caught out after Maxine twist

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Today's (January 5) first-look episode of Hollyoaks opened with James informing Maxine that Eric's former flatmate, Seamus, would soon be with them to fill them in on what he knew about the mysterious man. Maxine, of course, was excited about the idea of finally getting to the...
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher lies to police after stabbing horror

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale's Jacob Gallagher is forced to lie to the police next week in the aftermath of his stabbing incident. Jacob received a life-threatening injury this week as a scuffle with Leyla Cavanagh's drug dealer Callum went horribly wrong. In next week's episodes, Jacob continues to recover in...
digitalspy.com

The Rig's Martin Compston opens up about being set on fire for scene in show

The Rig star Martin Compston has talked about being set on fire for a scene in the show. The new series, which streams on Amazon Prime Video, follows a crew on an oil rig in the North Sea, with a mysterious fog rolling in and cutting off communications with the mainland.
digitalspy.com

9 huge EastEnders questions that still need answering after Christmas episodes

EastEnders spoilers follow. It came, it delivered, and now it's all over, but as always, EastEnders' Christmas and New Year episodes have given us a lot to think about. Following stunts, secrets revealed, unannounced exits – and a couple of major story twists that had been kept out of episode spoilers beforehand – EastEnders is firing on all cylinders at the moment.
digitalspy.com

RuPaul's Drag Race reveals big change for new season

Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race premieres tonight (January 6) on its new home of MTV with a "supersized" two-episode double-bill. But along with moving house, the show is also undergoing another big change as it returns to airing 60-minute episodes following the two-episode premiere. Starting with season 10, Drag...

Comments / 0

Community Policy