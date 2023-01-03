GRAMBLING — It was a mix of old and new as Grambling’s City Council held its first monthly meeting of the new year Thursday night at City Hall. The City Council voted in a new mayor pro tempore in new alderman Delores Wilkerson Smith and adopted a new budget for 2023 while also maintaining a status quo by approving to return its four non-elected city officials to their positions under new Mayor Alvin Bradley.

GRAMBLING, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO