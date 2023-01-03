Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Betty Cox
A Celebration of Life for Betty Cox, age 90, of Ruston, LA will be 2:00 PM Friday, January 6, 2023, in the Chapel of Temple Baptist Church in Ruston, LA. Officiating the service will be Dr. Reggie Bridges and Rev. Dale Oden. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Ruston.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekend events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Saturday, Jan. 7. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Ruston...
lincolnparishjournal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Is Buc-ee’s coming to Lincoln Parish?
The nation’s favorite beaver may be coming to Lincoln Parish. Or, at least the Lincoln Parish Journal believes so. Yes. The nation’s No. 1 travel center known for its BBQ sandwiches, Beaver Nuggets and bathrooms could be calling our parish home very soon. The City of Ruston sent...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made in Farmerville murder
The suspect accused of murdering a man in Farmerville last April has been captured in Texas, according to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office. Bruce Causey, 49, who was a work release inmate working at Foster Farms in Farmerville, is accused of stabbing and killing co-worker Ketrick Calhoun on April 21, 2022.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Rosie Shultz honored as LSMSA Student of the Year
Natchitoches – Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) senior Rosie Shultz (’23) of Ruston has been selected as the school’s Student of the Year and will represent LSMSA in the state’s regional competition this spring. Having served as president of both her sophomore...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Grambling gets new budget, mayor pro tem
GRAMBLING — It was a mix of old and new as Grambling’s City Council held its first monthly meeting of the new year Thursday night at City Hall. The City Council voted in a new mayor pro tempore in new alderman Delores Wilkerson Smith and adopted a new budget for 2023 while also maintaining a status quo by approving to return its four non-elected city officials to their positions under new Mayor Alvin Bradley.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Techsters race past Rice
Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team responded in a big way at home with a 79-74 win over Rice behind three Techsters in double-figures, including a season-high 26 from Keiunna Walker, who also tied a season-high with seven rebounds. Salma Bates and Amaya Brannon added 15 points each. Bates posted...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Alleged shoplifter found with drugs
A Ruston man was arrested Tuesday after police responded to the report of a shoplifter at the Walmart on the North Service Road. Officers found Willard Sullivan, Jr., 45, had been detained for shoplifting in the store. During a search, officers found Walmart merchandise in Sullivan’s pockets and inside his pants. Merchandise from Claire’s, a separate business inside Walmart, and a plastic bag containing pills were also recovered from Sullivan.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man booked for stalking, trespassing
Ruston Police arrested a local man Monday for allegedly stalking his victim. Monday evening officers responded to a residence on West Alabama Avenue regarding a man who is barred from the premises returning to the property. The victim said Greshun M. Saulsberry, 28, had been following her and harassing her....
Comments / 0