Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Car burglary, armed robbery suspect wanted
A Houma man is wanted in three parishes in connection with a car theft, a string a vehicle burglaries and an armed robbery. Authorities say Malik Williams is considered to be armed and dangerous
lincolnparishjournal.com
Alleged shoplifter found with drugs
A Ruston man was arrested Tuesday after police responded to the report of a shoplifter at the Walmart on the North Service Road. Officers found Willard Sullivan, Jr., 45, had been detained for shoplifting in the store. During a search, officers found Walmart merchandise in Sullivan’s pockets and inside his pants. Merchandise from Claire’s, a separate business inside Walmart, and a plastic bag containing pills were also recovered from Sullivan.
Farmerville man wanted by authorities for burglary and damage to property
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Aaron Collins, 56, of Farmerville, is currently being sought by the Farmerville Police Department. Collins is wanted by authorities for outstanding warrants for charges of Simple Burglary (Business) and Simple Criminal Damage to Property. If you have any information regarding the location […]
Farmerville man wanted by authorities for attempted second-degree murder
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Jamario Lewis is currently wanted by the Farmerville Police Department on charges of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. It is believed that Lewis was involved in a shooting that occurred inside the […]
Six arrested in drug bust; $12K, 6 guns seized with drugs
Six local men were arrested on Tuesday as law enforcement agencies in El Dorado and Union County concluded a “lengthy” investigation into drug distribution. Ronald E. Brown, 52; Remondo Caver, 34; Brandon B. Boone, 25; Syroid S. Palmer, 31; Jaterrance D. Hamilton, 32; and Corey E. Parker, 28, all face multiple felony charges in the […]
20-year-old Richland Parish man accused of assaulting mother during argument
During the assault, Frasier took his mother's keys without her permission.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man booked for stalking, trespassing
Ruston Police arrested a local man Monday for allegedly stalking his victim. Monday evening officers responded to a residence on West Alabama Avenue regarding a man who is barred from the premises returning to the property. The victim said Greshun M. Saulsberry, 28, had been following her and harassing her....
6 men arrested in El Dorado drug bust; nearly 3 pounds of narcotics seized
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, El Dorado Police arrested six men after conducting a drug distribution investigation. According to officers, the arrestees included the following individuals: During the arrest, three homes were raided on West Block Street and on South West Avenue. During the raids, police seized approximately one pound […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made in Christmas Day homicide
A suspect has been arrested in the Christmas Day murder of a Ruston man at a local restaurant. Gerkerrio Demon Womack, 28, of Ruston, was taken into custody by Ruston Police Wednesday morning at a residence on West Barnett Springs Avenue on warrants which included a charge of second degree murder.
Anonymous complaint lands Calhoun man behind bars for drug and gun charges
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. CALHOUN, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 4, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived at a residence on Patricks Cove in Calhoun, La. due to an anonymous complaint of the use and/or sale of illegal narcotics. Upon arrival, deputies made contact with a resident of the home […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Trespasser found with drugs
Ruston Police arrested a local woman Friday morning after responding to a disturbance call at a South Farmerville Street residence. Responding officers found Ameka D. Thompson, 53, at the home. Thompson had been barred previously from returning to the location. She was arrested for entering premises after being forbidden (trespassing).
April 2022 Foster Farms fatal stabbing suspect arrested in Texas
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. PEARLAND, Texas (KTVE/KARD) — On December 31, 2022, the Pearland Police Department confirmed that they arrested 49-year-old Bruce Causey who is an Union Parish inmate escapee and the suspect in the April 2022 fatal stabbing that took place at Foster Farms in Farmerville, La. According to police, […]
cenlanow.com
West Monroe traffic stop lands Lake Providence man behind bars for drug offenses
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle with improper display of a plate. Officers went on to initiate a traffic stop and made contact with 33-year-old Derodrick Dukes. According to authorities, they detected a strong odor of narcotics coming from...
KNOE TV8
West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department responded to a call at 202 Conella St. on Dec. 29, 2022 in reference to the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. WMPD is deeming this death suspicious as they continue to investigate this case. This is...
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Hunting Contest Fraud and Other Deer Hunting Violations. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – A 35-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested and charged with violating deer hunting regulations and committing contest fraud in Grant Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on January...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Fake license plate leads to other charges
A Monroe man was arrested by Ruston Police Thursday after he was seen driving a vehicle with a fictitious license plate. At about 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Sergeant K.D. Loyd saw the vehicle on West California Ave with what appeared to be a fictitious temporary license plate. Lloyd stopped the vehicle and the driver identified himself as Lamont Wimberly. Wimberly said he was unable to locate his insurance and did not have a driver’s license with him.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Hit-and-run takes life of Monroe man
Ouachita Parish – On Saturday, December 31, 2022, just after 7:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a hit-and-run fatality crash on U.S. Hwy 165, just north of U.S. Hwy 165 Business. This crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Corkey Williams. The initial investigation...
West Monroe Police to investigate Monroe police officer’s death; incident viewed as suspicious
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 29, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department responded to a death on the 200 block of Conella Street in West Monroe, La. The deceased was identified as Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. According to police, the death is being treated as suspicious and the investigation […]
KSLA
Man found shot dead in back seat of his idling car; woman goes missing
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, a woman is missing and authorities say they have identified a person of interest in the homicide. The homicide investigation began when 59-year-old Vernon Parker was found shot dead about 8:15 a.m. Sunday, New Year’s Day in the back seat of his idling car on Pleasant Road south of the Bienville Parish town of Ringgold, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance told KSLA News 12.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
BEST OF 2022: Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on University Parkway
This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on June 27, 2022. The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed two individuals and injured a third person early Saturday morning. On June 25, 2022, around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched...
Comments / 1