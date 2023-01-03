A Monroe man was arrested by Ruston Police Thursday after he was seen driving a vehicle with a fictitious license plate. At about 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Sergeant K.D. Loyd saw the vehicle on West California Ave with what appeared to be a fictitious temporary license plate. Lloyd stopped the vehicle and the driver identified himself as Lamont Wimberly. Wimberly said he was unable to locate his insurance and did not have a driver’s license with him.

RUSTON, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO