WSET
Miyares launches investigation into Fairfax Co. school over merit delay, admission process
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares Wednesday morning announced that his office is launching an investigation following the recent controversy surrounding Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. This comes after a group of Fairfax County parents' demands for action after they said Thomas...
WSET
Legalized weed, minimum wages, grocery taxes, and more: New laws for 2023 in DC, Md., Va.
WASHINGTON (7News) — The start of the new year means new laws are in effect across the DMV. Here are some laws that went into effect on Jan. 1 or will later in 2023:. The living wage in the District will increase to $16.50 on Jan. 1. On July 1, the District’s minimum wage will increase to $17, trigging an increase to the living wage for non-tipped workers to the same rate. This increase is due to provisions of the amendment that tie D.C.’s minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index, according to the Department of Employment Services.
WSET
Gov. Youngkin urges Miyares to launch investigation into Fairfax County school scandal
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is urging Attorney General Jason Miyares to launch an investigation and protect the civil rights of students and parents at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology. Youngkin wrote a letter to Miyares, which was released to media outlets...
WSET
Fairfax community reacts to Youngkin's request for probe of scholarship announcement delay
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is urging Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate potential civil rights violations at a Fairfax County High School. In a blistering letter, Governor Youngkin tells AG Miyares ”I am stunned by news reports alleging that information about National Merit Awards...
WSET
Md. woman arrested in Virginia for abduction of 5-year-old girl, deputies say
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Stafford County deputies arrested a wanted Maryland woman this week for alleged child abduction, according to a news release. On Tuesday, deputies received a tip from the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Investigators there allege that Jessica Onwudiachi, 36, had recently abducted a 5-year-old girl in Anne Arundel.
WSET
Stray bullets from Prince George's Co. shootout strike home, nearly hit teenage resident
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police are investigating a shootout in Capitol Heights. Brian Fischer, a spokesperson for Prince George's County police, confirmed the shooting in the area of Jadeleaf Avenue. Fischer said the preliminary investigation indicates shots from a vehicle were fired toward a man walking on the street. The man then returned fire at the car.
