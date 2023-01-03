If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We love treating ourselves to a mani-pedi any chance we get; it’s one of the quickest ways to feel like the baddest and most together person on the planet. And since we know how damaging acrylics can be, we typically go for a vibrant gel manicure. While we love treating ourselves whenever we can to new nails, taking them off can be a pain, to say the least.

27 MINUTES AGO