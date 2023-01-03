ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cenlanow.com

Monroe store clerk booked for Manslaughter after allegedly shooting armed-robber and customer

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting at 711 South 8th Street. According to police, an armed-robbery took place at the store and the clerk fired a shot at the suspect. The shot allegedly struck both the suspect and a customer. The customer was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later released.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Alleged shoplifter found with drugs

A Ruston man was arrested Tuesday after police responded to the report of a shoplifter at the Walmart on the North Service Road. Officers found Willard Sullivan, Jr., 45, had been detained for shoplifting in the store. During a search, officers found Walmart merchandise in Sullivan’s pockets and inside his pants. Merchandise from Claire’s, a separate business inside Walmart, and a plastic bag containing pills were also recovered from Sullivan.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Man booked for stalking, trespassing

Ruston Police arrested a local man Monday for allegedly stalking his victim. Monday evening officers responded to a residence on West Alabama Avenue regarding a man who is barred from the premises returning to the property. The victim said Greshun M. Saulsberry, 28, had been following her and harassing her....
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Arrest made in Christmas Day homicide

A suspect has been arrested in the Christmas Day murder of a Ruston man at a local restaurant. Gerkerrio Demon Womack, 28, of Ruston, was taken into custody by Ruston Police Wednesday morning at a residence on West Barnett Springs Avenue on warrants which included a charge of second degree murder.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe Police deem Monroe officer death suspicious

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The West Monroe Police Department responded to a call at 202 Conella St. on Dec. 29, 2022 in reference to the death of Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. WMPD is deeming this death suspicious as they continue to investigate this case. This is...
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Arrest made in Farmerville murder

The suspect accused of murdering a man in Farmerville last April has been captured in Texas, according to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office. Bruce Causey, 49, who was a work release inmate working at Foster Farms in Farmerville, is accused of stabbing and killing co-worker Ketrick Calhoun on April 21, 2022.
FARMERVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

6 men arrested in El Dorado drug bust; nearly 3 pounds of narcotics seized

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 3, 2023, El Dorado Police arrested six men after conducting a drug distribution investigation. According to officers, the arrestees included the following individuals: During the arrest, three homes were raided on West Block Street and on South West Avenue. During the raids, police seized approximately one pound […]
EL DORADO, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

Trespasser found with drugs

Ruston Police arrested a local woman Friday morning after responding to a disturbance call at a South Farmerville Street residence. Responding officers found Ameka D. Thompson, 53, at the home. Thompson had been barred previously from returning to the location. She was arrested for entering premises after being forbidden (trespassing).
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Woman charged with repeatedly poisoning husband

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin woman accused of repeatedly poisoning her veterinarian husband with animal euthanasia drugs has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Amanda Chapin, 50, of Monroe, was charged Dec. 28 in Lafayette County. Authorities say she poisoned her 70-year-old husband, Gary Chapin, three times during July and August, by putting […]
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
lincolnparishjournal.com

Fake license plate leads to other charges

A Monroe man was arrested by Ruston Police Thursday after he was seen driving a vehicle with a fictitious license plate. At about 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Sergeant K.D. Loyd saw the vehicle on West California Ave with what appeared to be a fictitious temporary license plate. Lloyd stopped the vehicle and the driver identified himself as Lamont Wimberly. Wimberly said he was unable to locate his insurance and did not have a driver’s license with him.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Shoplifting suspect returns to the scene

Ruston police arrested a man on several charges Wednesday after a report of a trespasser at a local convenience store. The Delta Mini Mart at 200 W. California Ave. reported a man had entered the store a few days earlier and stole over $150 worth of alcohol before fleeing. The suspect returned Wednesday and was loitering outside the store. He refused to depart the premises when told to leave.
RUSTON, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Hit-and-run takes life of Monroe man

Ouachita Parish – On Saturday, December 31, 2022, just after 7:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a hit-and-run fatality crash on U.S. Hwy 165, just north of U.S. Hwy 165 Business. This crash claimed the life of 39-year-old Corkey Williams. The initial investigation...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Escapee located in Ruston

A man wanted for escape in Richland Parish was arrested at a Ruston residence Monday. Ruston Police responded to a Foxxwood Drive residence Monday evening in an attempt to locate Christopher Scott Smith, 36, of Jonesboro, who was reported to be an escapee from authorities in Richland Parish. Smith was found in a vehicle outside the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: 13-year-old West Monroe teen located safe, deputies say

UPDATE (01/05/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn was located safe. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently searching for 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn. Abella is described as a White female standing at five feet and six inches tall and […]
WEST MONROE, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

BEST OF 2022: Natchitoches Police investigate homicide on University Parkway

This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on June 27, 2022. The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed two individuals and injured a third person early Saturday morning. On June 25, 2022, around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Natchitoches Police Department were dispatched...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

BEST OF 2022: Two suspects sentenced for burning infant in Northwest Louisiana

This Best of the NPJ for 2022 story was originally published on May 5, 2022. Hannah Barker, 26 of Montgomery, was sentenced today, May 4, in a Natchitoches Parish courtroom as part of a plea agreement with the state in the burning death of her 6-month old son Levi Ellerbe. She was sentenced to 30 years for conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and 10 years for manslaughter.
NATCHITOCHES, LA

