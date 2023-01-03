Read full article on original website
lincolnparishjournal.com
Rosie Shultz honored as LSMSA Student of the Year
Natchitoches – Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA) senior Rosie Shultz (’23) of Ruston has been selected as the school’s Student of the Year and will represent LSMSA in the state’s regional competition this spring. Having served as president of both her sophomore...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Weekend events
Each Monday and Friday, the Lincoln Parish Journal will post a list of non-for-profit upcoming events happening in the parish. If you would like to add your event to this list or advertise your for-profit events, please email us at lpjnewsla@gmail.com. Saturday, Jan. 7. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Ruston...
lincolnparishjournal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Is Buc-ee’s coming to Lincoln Parish?
The nation’s favorite beaver may be coming to Lincoln Parish. Or, at least the Lincoln Parish Journal believes so. Yes. The nation’s No. 1 travel center known for its BBQ sandwiches, Beaver Nuggets and bathrooms could be calling our parish home very soon. The City of Ruston sent...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Remembering Betty Cox
A Celebration of Life for Betty Cox, age 90, of Ruston, LA will be 2:00 PM Friday, January 6, 2023, in the Chapel of Temple Baptist Church in Ruston, LA. Officiating the service will be Dr. Reggie Bridges and Rev. Dale Oden. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home of Ruston.
Buc-ee’s could open first Louisiana location soon
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The popular Texas-based gas station chain Buc-ee’s could soon have its first location in Louisiana. According to the Shreveport Times, Ruston’s City Council will vote on a tax incentive package and a cooperative endeavor agreement for the project during a meeting on Monday. A vote from Ruston’s City Council will be […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Techsters race past Rice
Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team responded in a big way at home with a 79-74 win over Rice behind three Techsters in double-figures, including a season-high 26 from Keiunna Walker, who also tied a season-high with seven rebounds. Salma Bates and Amaya Brannon added 15 points each. Bates posted...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Grambling gets new budget, mayor pro tem
GRAMBLING — It was a mix of old and new as Grambling’s City Council held its first monthly meeting of the new year Thursday night at City Hall. The City Council voted in a new mayor pro tempore in new alderman Delores Wilkerson Smith and adopted a new budget for 2023 while also maintaining a status quo by approving to return its four non-elected city officials to their positions under new Mayor Alvin Bradley.
Bayou Jamb Baseball Jamboree on February 18th at Shelby Aulds Memorial Baseball Field
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 10:00 AM, the Inaugural Bayou Jamb Baseball Jamboree will be held at West Monroe High School’s Shelby Aulds Memorial Baseball Field. Each team will have the chance to compete in a two-game series. West Monroe High School, Ouachita Christian High School, West Ouachita High School, Ruston […]
KNOE TV8
National Weather Service Shreveport confirms two additional tornadoes in Morehouse Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service in Jackson has concluded their survey in Morehouse Parish, LA, confirming that two tornadoes touched down, both producing EF-1 damage. The first tornado touched down near Bussey Brake, where it traveled 1.4 miles in approximately one minute. At its peak intensity, the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Arrest made in Farmerville murder
The suspect accused of murdering a man in Farmerville last April has been captured in Texas, according to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office. Bruce Causey, 49, who was a work release inmate working at Foster Farms in Farmerville, is accused of stabbing and killing co-worker Ketrick Calhoun on April 21, 2022.
Missing Bienville Parish Woman Believed to be in Danger
A missing Ringgold woman is believed to be in danger. 43 year old Kimberly Moore was last seen on 12-31-22 at around 11:30 PM. According to the family of the missing woman and the Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office Moore was wearing the same outfit as the picture above. After Moore...
MISSING PERSON: 13-year-old West Monroe teen located safe, deputies say
UPDATE (01/05/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn was located safe. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently searching for 13-year-old Abella Biedenharn. Abella is described as a White female standing at five feet and six inches tall and […]
Louisiana woman accused of burglarizing storage units; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a storage complaint on Rowland Road in Monroe, La. The victim advised deputies that he was alerted of the burglary by the storage room management and stated the burglary possibly […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Escapee located in Ruston
A man wanted for escape in Richland Parish was arrested at a Ruston residence Monday. Ruston Police responded to a Foxxwood Drive residence Monday evening in an attempt to locate Christopher Scott Smith, 36, of Jonesboro, who was reported to be an escapee from authorities in Richland Parish. Smith was found in a vehicle outside the residence and was taken into custody without incident.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Man booked for stalking, trespassing
Ruston Police arrested a local man Monday for allegedly stalking his victim. Monday evening officers responded to a residence on West Alabama Avenue regarding a man who is barred from the premises returning to the property. The victim said Greshun M. Saulsberry, 28, had been following her and harassing her....
Farmerville man wanted by authorities for attempted second-degree murder
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Jamario Lewis is currently wanted by the Farmerville Police Department on charges of attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. It is believed that Lewis was involved in a shooting that occurred inside the […]
April 2022 Foster Farms fatal stabbing suspect arrested in Texas
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. PEARLAND, Texas (KTVE/KARD) — On December 31, 2022, the Pearland Police Department confirmed that they arrested 49-year-old Bruce Causey who is an Union Parish inmate escapee and the suspect in the April 2022 fatal stabbing that took place at Foster Farms in Farmerville, La. According to police, […]
KNOE TV8
NWS: Union Parish tornado rated EF-2, peak winds of 130 mph
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service has completed its storm survey in Union Parish, confirming that a tornado produced EF-2 damage in the area Monday evening. During its sic-minute stent on the ground, this tornado traveled a distance of 4.19 miles. At its maximum intensity, the tornado reached a width of 900 yards and produced peak winds of around 130 mph. No injuries or fatalities were reported with this storm.
West Monroe Police to investigate Monroe police officer’s death; incident viewed as suspicious
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 29, 2022, the West Monroe Police Department responded to a death on the 200 block of Conella Street in West Monroe, La. The deceased was identified as Corporal Brian Stoddard of the Monroe Police Department. According to police, the death is being treated as suspicious and the investigation […]
Monroe man arrested in St. Bernard Parish after New Orleans double shooting
Two people were shot in New Orleans' Lower Ninth Ward on Thursday after police say a suspect led them on a foot chase.
