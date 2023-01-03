Read full article on original website
Related
literock973.com
Public meeting upcoming in Ithaca for Cayuga Waterfront Revitalization Project
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A public meeting is scheduled to discuss the Cayuga Waterfront Revitalization Project. Representatives from the City Engineering Office and their consultants will host the meeting from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Boynton Middle School on Wednesday, January 18th, to present the project and its goals. They’re hoping to incorporate public input from the meeting to help determine the size of the project inform “preliminary design alternatives.”
literock973.com
Cortland’s new trash pickup system seeing mixed results, says mayor
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The new year means rollout of Cortland’s new trash pickup system. Mayor Scott Steve says it hasn’t been a smooth transition. Residents who haven’t received trash and recycling bins, don’t worry. The new bins were distributed citywide toward the end of...
literock973.com
Owego officials postpone purchase of Jaws of Life
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the Village of Owego, officials are holding off on buying a new rescue tool. Firefighters currently use a hydraulic Jaws of Life, but they hope to get a battery-operated one. It would reportedly cost about $40,000. The tool is used to rescue people from cars after a crash.
literock973.com
IFD: Two safe after North Side fire
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Two people are safe this morning after a late-night fire on Ithaca’s North Side. Crews were called to a fire at a house on East Falls Street around 11 o’clock last night. Two people inside say smoke detectors alerted them and they made it out safely. No one else was inside.
literock973.com
City of Ithaca OKs labor liaison position
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca hope a new role will improve negotiations with unions. Common Council has approved the creation of a labor liaison. Alderperson Cynthia Brock believes it’s an important position. “We recognize that as part of these negotiations, council will in some cases need...
literock973.com
Cortland firefighters credit bystanders for performing life-saving CPR
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Firefighters in Cortland are thanking bystanders for helping save a life. Authorities responded to a medical emergency on Wednesday. One woman was reportedly unconscious, without a heartbeat. Firefighters credit bystanders for performing CPR. Authorities say the woman was alert and talking upon reaching the hospital.
literock973.com
Mayor Lewis won’t seek reelection in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca Mayor Laura Lewis will not seek a full term in office. At the end of her State of the City address last night, Lewis discussed her tenure and future. In November, Lewis was elected to one year in office to finish out former mayor...
literock973.com
Cinemapolis names new executive director
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cinemapolis has a new leader. Kate Donohue has been chosen as the independent movie house’s new executive director. Donohue succeeds Brett Bossard, who left Cinemapolis last year for a new role at Ithaca College. Donohue says she looks forward to creating more chances for...
literock973.com
Suspect in Ithaca shooting in jail after leading police on chase
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – One man is in jail after leading authorities on a chase in Ithaca. Ithaca Police observed a suspect in a recent shooting driving on Elmira Road around 1:00 p.m. Friday. 31-year-old Lasalle Hargrove, of Lansing, did not pull over when authorities attempted a traffic stop. He was eventually taken into custody without incident after authorities conducted a high-risk traffic stop on Seven Mile Drive. Hargrove was arrested and charged with felony weapons possession and 1st degree burglary, a violent felony, stemming from a December 30th shooting on Chestnut Street. Hargrove also had active arrest warrants with the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. He was remanded to Tompkins County Jail on $200,000 bail. Additional charges are anticipated.
literock973.com
Cayuga Bird Club Christmas bird count an all around success
VARNA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Members of the Cayuga Bird Club say its 61st annual Christmas Bird Count census event was a resounding success. Paul Anderson, a current webmaster of the club and its former President, spoke to WHCU about how the event started by the Audubon Society 123 years ago works.
literock973.com
Ithaca man charged in drug and weapons investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Charges have been filed against a 39-year-old Ithaca man in a weapons and narcotics investigation. Police say two search warrants were used Wednesday as part of the investigation into possession of illegal weapons and fentanyl-laced drugs and other substances linked to overdoses in the city. It resulted in the arrest of William Ellison, who was charged with three felonies.
Comments / 0