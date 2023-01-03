ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Learn Israeli Dance at the Boulder JCC

The Boulder JCC and Boulder Israeli Dance will be offering a Modern Israeli Dance class at the Boulder JCC beginning Wednesday, January 11. This 6-week session runs from 6:00-7:15 pm on Wednesdays and is open to everyone ages 16 and older – no dance experience needed! Israeli dancing is the perfect blend of fun, culture, and recreation. This worldwide passion combines the joy of contemporary Israeli music with an exuberant and uplifting dance experience. Like the country, Israeli dance is a melting pot of cultures and incorporates dance influences from around the world in circle, line, and partner dances (no partner is needed for this class).
Join JFS to Learn How to Make a Healthy Dessert

JFS, in partnership with the Chai Life Group, is pleased to present Jodi Feinhor-Dennis, founder of Missy J’s Carob Snacks and Treats. Join us as Jodi show us how to prepare a delightfully healthy, no-bake dessert while teaching about “better for you” snacks, treats, and the history of Carob as a Jewish food.
Wise Aging Group Starts Next Week at the BJCC

As Winter gives way to Spring, a question to consider is: “What personal seeds are you planting now that will sustain you in your ‘third act of life?’” Join us for a 5-week interactive and introspective program to explore the opportunities and challenges of growing older, and growing in wisdom. Together we will share our experiences and use mindfulness practices, journaling, meditation and artistic expression as tools for connecting to ourselves and others. This program is open to all those who identify as female age 60+.
Baruch Dayan HaEmet – Peter Vayshenker z’l

Dr. Peter Vayshenker, father of Igor Vayshenker and husband of 70 years of Maria and father-in-law of Bonai Shalom’s ritual chair, Susan Cohen, died the morning of January 2, 2023 in hospital in Boulder. Peter was 95 years old. He was born in Belarus and practiced medicine in Moscow...
First Farmside Shabbat of 2023 at the Boulder JCC on Friday, January 6

The Milk and Honey Farm at the Boulder JCC has long hosted little ones and their caregivers on the Farm for a Shabbat Sing program on the Farm in the summer months. The program was extremely popular and well-received by the community. There was a demand for the program to continue throughout the year. The first Farmside Shabbat of 2023 is this Friday, January 6 from 9:30 -10:15 am.
