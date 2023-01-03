ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Saros makes Predators-record 64 saves, beats Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Nashville goalie Juuse Saros made a franchise-record 64 saves and Mark Jankowski scored 5:06 into the third period to give the Predators their first lead in a 5-3 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. Saros matched the third-most saves in NHL history. Saros...
RALEIGH, NC
Frederic scores twice to propel Bruins past Kings 5-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a cross-country trip, the Boston Bruins followed up their win in the Winter Classic with another milestone victory. Trent Frederic scored twice in 34 seconds during the third period as the Bruins extended their point streak to 12 games and posted their 30th win of the season with a 5-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA

