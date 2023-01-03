ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
chatsports.com

The Final Sunday: Vikings at Bears, Texans at Colts Predictions

With Justin Fields, who accounts for about 90% of the offense, not playing, and Nathan Peterman, one of the worst starting quarterbacks in modern NFL history, playing, the Vikings will have their starters on the bench by early third quarter. Vikings 33, Bears 9. Texans at Colts Prediction. Houston is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
chatsports.com

Dolphins vs. Jets Live Streaming Scoreboard, Play-By-Play, Highlights & Stats | NFL Week 18

Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Live Streaming Scoreboard for NFL Week 18 comes from Dolphins Today host Will Scott as he’ll provide free play-by-play, highlights & stats from NFL Week 18 on Fox. The Dolphins (8-8) must win and have the Bills beat the Patriots in order to make the playoffs. Miami is starting rookie QB Skylar Thompson with their season on the line as both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy.
MIAMI, FL
chatsports.com

Chiefs-Raiders: Thuney, Sneed and Butker will dress for game

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. As expected, wide receiver Skyy Moore (hand) won't dress for the regular-season finale. Neither will wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis). But guard Joe Thuney (ankle), placekicker Harrison Butker (back) and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (hip) will play against Las Vegas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

NFL Franchise Reportedly Expects Head Coach To Leave This Offseason

Sean McVay's future in L.A. is in limbo. For the first time since the Los Angeles Rams hired McVay in 2017, the team has a losing record (5-11). The defending Super Bowl champions fell short of expectations all season long, and now McVay might leave. According to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports, the ...
chatsports.com

Titans vs. Jaguars open game thread

This is it. Get a win here and get a 3-peat in the AFC South! Use this thread to discuss the game.
chatsports.com

Fantasy Football Week 18 Rankings: Matchups and Projections for Players We Love

Not all fantasy football champions have been crowned just yet. While many leagues have wrapped up already, some will conclude with Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season. If your league falls into that bucket—a decent chance since you're still seeking out fantasy content—then you're in luck, as we're here to lay out our Week 18 rankings at the three marquee positions and spotlight a player with an exploitable matchup at each spot.
chatsports.com

The BTSC Delorean: Looking back at the most memorable Steelers vs. Browns contests

Cleveland Browns, Brian Sipe, Terry Bradshaw, Bangkok Mass Transit System Public Company, Don Cockroft, Larry Anderson, Ron Bolton, Joe Greene, Pittsburgh Steelers. Do the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers have a long and storied history? Absolutely. The rivalry dates back to 1950 and started off 32-9 in favor of the Browns in the first 20 years. But since 1970, Pittsburgh has dominated the series 70-30-1. Despite the recent success of the Men of Steel, the Browns continue to be a challenge to the Steelers every single season. This week, BTSC only takes a look at the games that took place in Cleveland.
PITTSBURGH, PA
chatsports.com

VIDEO: Detroit Lions 2022 season recap, Packers hype video (UPDATED)

When the Detroit Lions home finale moved to the two-minute warning, Ford Field played a video over the big screens unannounced. With the Lions already up 41-10 and the game already in hand, the home crowd—which was maybe at half capacity after many had left early—were eerily silent and attentive to the video.
DETROIT, MI
chatsports.com

Baltimore Beatdown game picks Week 18: Saturday edition

We’ve arrived at our destination. The final week of the 2022-2023 regular season has arrived and all that’s left is to make our final weekend picks and let the chips fall as they may! First, let’s get to the standings. Standings. Kyle Barber: 163-86 Frank Platko: 160-93.
BALTIMORE, MD

