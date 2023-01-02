Gainesville, FL — It's been a deadly start to the year for nearly a dozen drivers in Alachua County and the surrounding areas. "Unfortunately, we had an increase in some of the fatality crashes," Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Patrick Riordan says the higher volume of traffic over the holidays may have led to more accidents. "This past couple of weekends, the Florida Highway Patrol, we've investigated a lot of crashes," Riordan said.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO