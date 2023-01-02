Read full article on original website
Fatal crash reported on Blanding Blvd. near Jefferson Ave., FHP reports
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has reported a fatal crash on Blanding Blvd. near Jefferson Ave. Both the Southbound and a northbound turn lane of Blanding Blvd. are blocked due to the accident. Action News Jax is working to learn more information. This is an ongoing...
WCJB
“It’s really not safe”: Deadly pileup sparks safety concerns over I-75
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some are questioning the safety of Interstate 75 after a 21 car pileup turned deadly. Not even an hour into the New Year, 45 people were involved in a collision that killed three people. It happened on the northbound lanes near the exit onto U.S....
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested in I-75 traffic stop
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gilshard Gentavious Newkirk, 22, of Live Oak; Michael Perry, 20, of Lake City; and Willie Lee Simmons, Jr., 37, of Jacksonville were arrested yesterday after their car was stopped for a window tint violation. A Florida Highway Patrol trooper reported that he saw the car, a...
Lake City Reporter
Head-on crash kills 1 on I-75
JASPER — A car driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 on Sunday morning led to a fatal, head-on crash. A Florida Highway Patrol report states that a 2016 Chrysler 200, driven by a 22-year-old Lake Park, Georgia, man, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of I-75 on Sunday around 4:30 a.m.
News4Jax.com
Traffic Alert: Multi-vehicle crash closes southbound lanes of San Jose Boulevard near Loretto Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A multiple-vehicle crash involving an electricity pole closed the southbound lanes of San Jose Boulevard Thursday afternoon. According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, just before 2:15 p.m., JEA crews were headed to the crash site at the intersection of San Jose Boulevard and Loretto Road.
Three dead in New Year’s Day crash involving 21 cars in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Jan.1 at around 12:40 a.m., 45 people were involved in a car crash on Interstate 75 northbound, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Out of the 45 people involved, two men and a woman from Chicago were killed. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
Man suspected of stealing from jewelry store in Orange Park Mall is a former Georgia police officer
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned a man accused of stealing watches from a jewelry store at the Orange Park Mall is a former police officer. Ernest Ferguson, 28, is facing one count of grand theft in Clay County, according to court records. >>> STREAM ACTION...
WCJB
FHP investigates cause of 21-vehicle pileup on I-75 that left 3 dead
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to determine what caused a 21-vehicle pileup on Interstate 75 just after midnight on New Year’s. Three people were killed in the collision and many others were hurt. State troopers say the crash happened at 12:40 a.m. on...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Suwannee Valley Unsolved to host cold case event
The Suwannee River Regional Library and Suwannee Valley Unsolved will host “Cold Cases of the Suwannee Valley” on Monday in Branford. The event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Monday at the Hatch Park Community Center (403 SE Craven Ave). Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Three cold...
WJCL
Savannah police officer fired after deadly shooting arrested for shoplifting in Florida
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A former Savannah Police officer, who shot and killed a man during a chase, has been arrested in Florida. According to Savannah Morning News, deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested Ernest Ferguson on New Year's Day. Ferguson has been accused of stealing watches from...
WCJB
Driver runs stop sign and crashes in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers say a 24-year-old driver is dead after running a stop sign on Monday. Officers say the driver was going east around 9:15 p.m. on Northwest Fifth Avenue when he apparently ran the stop sign at the intersection of Third Street. His vehicle hit...
mycbs4.com
Law enforcement agencies investigate deadly crashes
Gainesville, FL — It's been a deadly start to the year for nearly a dozen drivers in Alachua County and the surrounding areas. "Unfortunately, we had an increase in some of the fatality crashes," Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Patrick Riordan says the higher volume of traffic over the holidays may have led to more accidents. "This past couple of weekends, the Florida Highway Patrol, we've investigated a lot of crashes," Riordan said.
'I'm disgusted:' Residents oppose rezoning of nearby land for proposed industrial park in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Developers behind a proposed industrial park and rail yard in St. Johns County say it could help alleviate traffic congestion in Jacksonville. That industrial park is proposed to go right next to neighborhoods, and those who live close by are calling it a "crazy" idea.
WCJB
Gas prices in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gas prices in Florida have jumped 23 cents over the past week, and they are now 4 cents higher than the national average. According to the AAA Auto Club, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida is now 3 dollars and 30 cents, with the national average at $3.26.
WCTV
21-vehicle crash leaves three dead on I-75 in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A pileup involving dozens of vehicles on I-75 in North Central Florida claimed three lives early Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol. In a press release issued Sunday night, FHP said 21 vehicles were involved in the crash near Mile Marker 414 in Columbia...
WCJB
Road reopens after vehicle-crash causes shutdown in Bradford County
BROOKER, Fla. (WCJB) - A road in Bradford County has reopened after a single vehicle crash. Bradford County Fire crews went to the scene in the area of SW County Road 18 and SW 162nd avenue on Monday night. Paramedics took one person to the hospital as a trauma alert.
Local Waffle House hit during shooting in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Lake City Police Department is investigating after gunfire hit two cars and a Waffle House early Wednesday. According to a news release, at approximately 12:54 a.m., officers responded to 348SW Baya Ave. and located a car that was possibly involved in gunfire. The car was stopped and all occupants were cleared of having any involvement in the shooting.
WCJB
Man dies in UTV crash in Gilchrist County
GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - An 8-year-old girl was driving a UTV when it toppled and killed the 34-year-old man riding with her. The accident occurred in an open field on County Road 138, less than 10 miles southwest of Fort White. “Details about the crash are still very limited,...
Pedestrain involved crash on I-295 ends fatal
Jacksonville, Fla — Reports from the Florida Highway Patrol state that a passenger van was disabled in the left travel lane of Interstate 295 southbound after it crashed into the concrete barrier wall around 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The...
JSO reveals results of ‘long-term narcotics investigation’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office revealed the “conclusion of a long-term narcotics investigation” on Wednesday evening. Sheriff T.K. Waters said the four-month long “Operation Decrypted” led to the arrest of 15 major drug traffickers. In addition to people arrested locally, there were also alleged traffickers arrested in California, Georgia, South Carolina and Virginia.
