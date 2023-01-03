City Volunteers end Year with Free Christmas Dinner Event:. East Providence ended 2022 with a flurry of holiday events throughout the city. From Riverside to Rumford, there were tree lighting ceremonies and concerts and more. Especially remarkable was the 7th consecutive year for an annual free Christmas dinner held on Christmas Day. The free event is sponsored by the all-volunteer group of city residents called, “Together for EP.” The group is led by organizers Izilda Fernandes and Stephen Costa. “No one should be alone on Christmas. With the high prices of food this year don't worry about cooking. Come down to the Brightridge Club for a free meal and grab a coat, hats and gloves. Need a haircut we got you as well. We are a non-profit group dedicated to helping the East Providence community by using different resources to provide assistance to anyone that needs it,” said Izilda Fernandes as she promoted the Christmas Day event through social media and other contacts. Fernandes, Costa and over 90 volunteers provided over 300 people with a full Christmas dinner on Christmas Day. The all-day event was held at the Brightridge Club in the city. Guests were treated to a full turkey dinner, baked ham, pasta, meatballs, roast potatoes and pork, chicken alfredo vegetables and much more. There was also a full dessert table. In addition to a scrumptious meal, guests were given a bag full of toiletries and clothes were offered to anyone who needed something. Warm winter jackets, hats, gloves, shirts were available at no charge. “We also have a barber and a nail tech available for those in need of some personal services,” said Costa. Throughout the day, men and women received a professional haircut and styling. Much of the resources for the Christmas Day event are provided by donations and fundraising throughout the year. People send in cash donations or clothing and toys, etc. Much of the cooking is done by volunteers and some specialty dishes are donated by the Riviera Inn Restaurant and Townies Feel Good Food.

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO