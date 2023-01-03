Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
A Historic Item Owned by America's First Woman to Found a Town Will Be AuctionedDianna CarneyTaunton, MA
All-Day Local Yoga Retreat Offers Reiki, Meditation & More (For Less Than $50!)Dianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Former Ollie's Employees Warn Customers for "Disorganized Stores" and "Issues With Barcodes"Bryan Dijkhuizen
Related
GoLocalProv
RI Social Justice Activist John D. Glasheen Dies at 85
John D. Glasheen, 85, died of liver cancer on January 2, 2023, at his home in Usquepaugh (West Kingston), Rhode Island. John was a husband, father, lifelong social justice activist and appreciator of live music, especially jazz and blues. He was executive director of Rhode Island’s South County Community Action Program in the 1990s and taught in Brown University’s education department in the 1970s. In the last weeks of his life, family and friends had gathered close to give comfort and share their love and appreciation of John with him and his wife Susan Strakosch.
5 Bands You Didn’t Know Were From Rhode Island
Rhode Island is home to some of the world's most incredible bands that the residents of the state should be proud of!. To celebrate the success of these bands, here is a countdown of 5 bands you may not have known were from Rhode Island!
whatsupnewp.com
Best-performing Rhode Island stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best-performing stocks in Rhode Island last week using data from IEX Cloud. Stocks are ranked by the highest percent price change from Dec. 30 to Jan. 6. Stocks headquartered in Rhode Island, listed on the Russell 3000, and a market cap over $5.0 billion on October 27th were considered. All 4 stocks that met the criteria in Rhode Island were included in the list.
‘An alarming trend’: More antisemitic flyers crop up in Providence
Police are investigating after antisemitic flyers were found strewn about a Providence neighborhood Friday morning.
GoLocalProv
Rhode Island Woman of the Year: The Old Boy Network
Just checking — which year is going to be the year of the woman?. In Rhode Island, there were major opportunities for women to achieve top leadership positions in government, business, and non-profits in 2022. It simply did not happen. Women lost ground at the top level. 2022 was...
3rd RI county at ‘high’ COVID-19 level
The community levels are updated weekly based on case and hospitalization rates.
GoLocalProv
2023 RI Real Estate: Layoffs at Compass, Apartment Prices Down, and Predictions
Rhode Island’s real estate market starts 2023 with near-record high prices, record-low inventory, and a number of unknowns. The median price of a single-family home is now $411,000. There are less than 900 homes for sale in the entire state — a little over a month’s supply. A balanced market has six months of supply. In contrast, coming out of the Great Recession a decade ago there was a year's worth of supply.
Uprise RI
White supremacists litter state with hate literature, recruiting flyers
“Approximately a dozen flyers of hate mail from the National Social Club have been distributed on Woodbury Street,” said Providence Police Department communications person Lindsay Lague to Uprise RI this morning in response to reports. “Police were notified this morning and are looking into the incident.”. NSC-131 is...
GoLocalProv
The Elegance of Weed: Mother Earth–Architecture Critic Morgan
Now that cannabis sales are legal in Rhode Island, a “newly licensed compassion center” speaks for the marijuana industry. If the Mother Earth Wellness store in Pawtucket is any indication, Mary Jane has gone mainstream, even upscale. It is remarkable how a well-designed image–a new logo, a handsome building, or thoughtful interior layout–can change our perception of a previously illegal product and the once unwholesome reputation of its merchants.
GoLocalProv
Five Condos on the Market - From Narragansett to Providence’s East Side
GoLocalProv and Residential Properties Content Partnership. Looking for an extraordinary condo in Rhode Island? While inventory for single-family homes is at a record low level, we have identified five outstanding condos from Providence's East Side to Narragansett. Take a tour of these properties, that range from $335,000 to $590,000. 283...
whatsupnewp.com
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
A cold snap across much of the U.S. in the last two weeks have forced refineries to slow operations and even shut down, including on the Texas gulf coast, sending prices at the pump slightly higher and increasing air pollution. A gallon of gas was $3.29 on average this week,...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Pawtucket
Searching For the pretty hotel total list in the Pawtucket local area, you are in the correct location. I’m going to share about some list hotel that are basically located in the Pawtucket. Also, a directional link from your location, and details area, Website Home info, avg internet users...
ABC6.com
DEM announces 2023 Ocean State beach parking passes
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island’s Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced their state beach parking pass for the 2023 season. Terry Gray, director of the R.I. DEM said the passes allow for quicker entry into beach lots during the busy summer season. “It might seem counterintuitive to...
ABC6.com
East Side of Providence target of White Nationalist flyers
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The East Side of Providence on Friday found itself the target of White Nationalist flyers. The flyers were reportedly discovered on Woodbury Street. “Anyone hearing this story should realize it’s a movement largely of losers and those who are motivated by hatred really more than...
reportertoday.com
East Providence News Briefs
City Volunteers end Year with Free Christmas Dinner Event:. East Providence ended 2022 with a flurry of holiday events throughout the city. From Riverside to Rumford, there were tree lighting ceremonies and concerts and more. Especially remarkable was the 7th consecutive year for an annual free Christmas dinner held on Christmas Day. The free event is sponsored by the all-volunteer group of city residents called, “Together for EP.” The group is led by organizers Izilda Fernandes and Stephen Costa. “No one should be alone on Christmas. With the high prices of food this year don't worry about cooking. Come down to the Brightridge Club for a free meal and grab a coat, hats and gloves. Need a haircut we got you as well. We are a non-profit group dedicated to helping the East Providence community by using different resources to provide assistance to anyone that needs it,” said Izilda Fernandes as she promoted the Christmas Day event through social media and other contacts. Fernandes, Costa and over 90 volunteers provided over 300 people with a full Christmas dinner on Christmas Day. The all-day event was held at the Brightridge Club in the city. Guests were treated to a full turkey dinner, baked ham, pasta, meatballs, roast potatoes and pork, chicken alfredo vegetables and much more. There was also a full dessert table. In addition to a scrumptious meal, guests were given a bag full of toiletries and clothes were offered to anyone who needed something. Warm winter jackets, hats, gloves, shirts were available at no charge. “We also have a barber and a nail tech available for those in need of some personal services,” said Costa. Throughout the day, men and women received a professional haircut and styling. Much of the resources for the Christmas Day event are provided by donations and fundraising throughout the year. People send in cash donations or clothing and toys, etc. Much of the cooking is done by volunteers and some specialty dishes are donated by the Riviera Inn Restaurant and Townies Feel Good Food.
johnstonsunrise.net
Outgoing Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena leaves lasting legacy
Johnston Mayor Joseph M. Polisena took to the lectern Dec. 12 to address Town Council one last time while in office. “This town, at one time, they would laugh at this town,” Polisena told the five-member council. “Not any more. People, they want to move into this town.”
whatsupnewp.com
New $46 million Air National Guard HQ to modernize Rhode Island’s 143rd Airlift Wing at Quonset
The Rhode Island Air National Guard is set to receive a new $46 million headquarters at Quonset Air National Guard Base in North Kingstown, thanks to funding secured by U.S. Senator Jack Reed. The state-of-the-art complex will replace the current 81-year-old facility, modernizing the base of operations for the 143rd...
whatsupnewp.com
Providence Restaurant Weeks returning January 8-23
Foodie alert! “Providence Restaurant Weeks” begins Sunday, January 8. The event takes place over a two-week period from January 8-23, and includes dozens of specials on the menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner at restaurants around the city. Many popular spots are serving up signature cocktails, family-sized entrees, specialty products, and more.
mybackyardnews.com
PLEASE HELP SPREAD THE WORD – RI YWCA JOB SEARCH
YWCA Rhode Island is Conducting a Search for a new CEO. Long-term leader Deborah L. Perry will step down effective July 31, 2023, in pursuit of a new opportunity. YWCA Rhode Island Board of Directors seeks a Chief Executive Officer to continue building upon the remarkable 155-year history, impact, and influence of YWCA Rhode Island.
rinewstoday.com
Homeless in RI: Pawtucket problem well known to city. Housing czar report. City updates.
Homelessness issue is not restricted to the capital city of Providence. In the last few days encampments have been taken down in Woonsocket and in Warwick. And talk has been happening about the long-standing homelessness issue in Pawtucket. Homelessness in Pawtucket. Reports of “encampments” in Slater Park were clarified by...
Comments / 0