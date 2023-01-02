Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original CharterWilliam Saint ValNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersCarle Place, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
5 Jobs in NYC paying over $70K without a college degreeKwaku AmenorhuNew York City, NY
Related
insidernj.com
Shabazz Lands Gig in the Adams Administration
The former Deputy Director of Economic and Housing Development (EHD) for the city of Newark has landed a job in Mayor Adams’ administration in NYC. Al-Tariq Shabazz is now the Director of Fair Housing Policy and Investments at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). A graduate of...
Rockland County, NY Town Heavily Featured on Primetime CBS Show Last Night
For Hudson Valley fans of the CBS show FBI had a lot to be excited about last night. First of all, it included a guest appearance by Tate Donavon, known for roles in Argo, and The OC. When I saw him; though, the inner 90s Disney kid in me yelled out, "That's Hercules!"
Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.
While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
New York state charging $500 million fee for city casino license
The operators awarded licenses to run any of the three New York City-area casinos will have to pay the state at least a $500 million fee for the chance at rolling the dice, according to new rules approved by a state siting board Tuesday. The New York Gaming Facility Board released the request for applications, which includes a rating system that will determine the winners of the bids for the casino licenses — including the $500 million license fee, paid within 30 days of the award of the license. But the license fee can turn into a more pricey bidding war —...
A Video Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Members Of The Proud Boys To Ride The Subway Without Paying After Protesting A Drag Event
Members of the extremist group were protesting a drag story hour event at the Queens Public Library in the Jackson Heights neighborhood.
New Jersey golfers have a new high-tech way to improve
If you’re looking to improve you golf game and score better on the course when the weather warms up, this could be a new option to consider. What is being described as the first high-tech indoor golf training center in the nation has opened right here in New Jersey.
wbgo.org
A new memoir highlights a Bronx family's ties to the 1935 death of gangster Dutch Shultz
In October 1935, the gangster known as Dutch Schultz was shot to death at the Palace Chophouse on East Park Street in Newark. The killing took place around the corner from where WBGO is now located. Two members of Murder, Inc., the notorious mob hit squad were the triggermen. A just-published memoir chronicles one Bronx family’s ties to one of the hitmen and the world of Jewish mobsters.
Daily Targum
Rutgers men's basketball lands 4-star 2024 prospect Dellquan Warren
The Rutgers men’s basketball team landed 2024 four-star guard Dellquan Warren on Friday. Warren is the first player of the highly anticipated 2024 recruiting class to announce his commitment to the Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1). Warren was in Piscataway on Thursday to compete in “The Battle in New Jersey”,...
Officials: Construction worker survives 15-foot fall on site in Manhattan
The worker slipped and fell off a ladder while performing water proofing work inside of a trench at a construction site on East 20th Street, inspectors say.
Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City police officer took advantage of the moment to propose to his girlfriend in front of thousands of people in Times Square gathered for the New Year’s Eve celebration. NYPD Detective Hertrich took a knee as Black Eyed Peas’ “I got a feeling” was being blasted across Times Square. Officer Hertrich took a knee and presented his now fiance with an engagement ring. Luckily for him she said yes. While the video might have been more viral if she had said no, it was a happy ending for all, and the start of The post Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
brooklynsportsworld.com
Melious Shatters Staten Island HS Scoring Record in Wagner Hoops’ 77-39 Win Over New Dorp
The incredible senior scoring machine, Nicole Melious, drained 44 points to help Wagner defeat New Dorp, 77-39, and surpassed Kyle McAlarney’s Staten Island high school hoops scoring record Wednesday night on the road. The La Salle commit added 15 rebounds and five assists in the 38-point victory over the...
New York City Mayor Adams calls out de Blasio for team's criticism of his administration
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is calling on his predecessor, former Mayor Bill de Blasio, to stop his team from its criticism of the current administration.
tourcounsel.com
The Mall at Short Hills | Mall in Millburn, New Jersey
The Mall at Short Hills is located in the small town of the same name that is in Essex County, belonging to the state of New Jersey. It has stores of well-known and prestigious brands such as Cartier, Louis Vuitton Dior or Dolce & Gabbana. And with fourteen restaurants that offer you fast food but also dishes prepared in detail and even vegan food. Among the names of these, Primo Mercato, Nordstrom Marketplace Café or Forty Carrots.
NJ.com
Paterson Kennedy defeats Bergen Tech - Boys basketball recap
Z’yaire Simmons posted a 19-point, 13-rebound double-double with eight assists to go along with it as Paterson Kennedy defeated Bergen Tech 70-36 in Paterson. Keyshawn Cody also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds with Jaden Mason adding 12 points and four steals. Paterson Kennedy (2-3) jumped...
Harlem man indicted in ‘shocking’ murder of girlfriend, 16: DA
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Harlem man has been indicted for the fatal December stabbing of his 16-year-old girlfriend, Manhattan prosecutors announced Tuesday. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, allegedly stabbed Saniyah Lawrence to death inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 135th Street around 5:30 p.m., Dec. 11, according to authorities. Crumbley is charged […]
Amy DeGise’s allies said let the 'process play out’ after infamous Jersey City crash. It’s about to.
Jersey City Councilmember Amy DeGise appears in a 2021 campaign video. She's been accused of a hit-and-run after a collision with an Uber Eats bicyclist. The Democratic councilmember refused to step down. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop refused to say if she should. [ more › ]
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop says this will be his last term
He says he will finish out his current term ending in January 2026 and continue “changing Jersey City for the better.”
NJ.com
Fishermen who died in fall through ice at N.J. reservoir are identified
The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday identified the two men who are believed to have drowned on Friday at the Split Rock Reservoir after falling through the ice. The victims were identified as Stanislaw Grezesik, 64, of Clifton, and Tadeusz Florczuk, 76, of Passaic. An autopsy was scheduled...
New Jersey Globe
Here’s an early short list of possible Jersey City mayoral candidates in 2025
Steve Fulop’s announcement that he will not seek re-election to a fourth term in 2025 jump starts the race to succeed him in what is now a wide open field to become the next mayor of Jersey City. With development booming, and Fulop likely to seek the Democratic nomination...
Violent Fugitive From Bergen County Captured
A violent fugitive being sought by state authorities forced some schools in northwest Bergen County to shelter in place during a manhunt that ended in his capture early Tuesday, authorities said.Ex-con Justinian Rocco, 26, of Allendale was seized by Waldwick police shortly after 7:30 a.m. Jan. 3 af…
Comments / 0