ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidernj.com

Shabazz Lands Gig in the Adams Administration

The former Deputy Director of Economic and Housing Development (EHD) for the city of Newark has landed a job in Mayor Adams’ administration in NYC. Al-Tariq Shabazz is now the Director of Fair Housing Policy and Investments at the Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD). A graduate of...
NEWARK, NJ
Gothamist

Is New York City facing a ‘doom loop’ scenario? A discussion has started.

While some New York City business districts have recovered their pre-pandemic luster, Midtown and Lower Manhattan continue to feel the ill effects of so many workers still either toiling away at home for at least part of the week. Many experts think hybrid and work-from-home arrangements, given a substantial test drive during the pandemic, are here to stay. Under this bleak view, Manhattan office workers' continued hybrid and work-from-home arrangements will depress real estate values, starve the government of tax revenue and result in budget cuts and policy decisions that fuel more harm. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York state charging $500 million fee for city casino license

The operators awarded licenses to run any of the three New York City-area casinos will have to pay the state at least a $500 million fee for the chance at rolling the dice, according to new rules approved by a state siting board Tuesday. The New York Gaming Facility Board released the request for applications, which includes a rating system that will determine the winners of the bids for the casino licenses — including the $500 million license fee, paid within 30 days of the award of the license. But the license fee can turn into a more pricey bidding war —...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wbgo.org

A new memoir highlights a Bronx family's ties to the 1935 death of gangster Dutch Shultz

In October 1935, the gangster known as Dutch Schultz was shot to death at the Palace Chophouse on East Park Street in Newark. The killing took place around the corner from where WBGO is now located. Two members of Murder, Inc., the notorious mob hit squad were the triggermen. A just-published memoir chronicles one Bronx family’s ties to one of the hitmen and the world of Jewish mobsters.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Targum

Rutgers men's basketball lands 4-star 2024 prospect Dellquan Warren

The Rutgers men’s basketball team landed 2024 four-star guard Dellquan Warren on Friday. Warren is the first player of the highly anticipated 2024 recruiting class to announce his commitment to the Scarlet Knights (10-4, 2-1). Warren was in Piscataway on Thursday to compete in “The Battle in New Jersey”,...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Shore News Network

Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK, NY – A New York City police officer took advantage of the moment to propose to his girlfriend in front of thousands of people in Times Square gathered for the New Year’s Eve celebration. NYPD Detective Hertrich took a knee as Black Eyed Peas’ “I got a feeling” was being blasted across Times Square. Officer Hertrich took a knee and presented his now fiance with an engagement ring. Luckily for him she said yes. While the video might have been more viral if she had said no, it was a happy ending for all, and the start of The post Watch: New York City cop proposes in Times Square on New Year’s Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

The Mall at Short Hills | Mall in Millburn, New Jersey

The Mall at Short Hills is located in the small town of the same name that is in Essex County, belonging to the state of New Jersey. It has stores of well-known and prestigious brands such as Cartier, Louis Vuitton Dior or Dolce & Gabbana. And with fourteen restaurants that offer you fast food but also dishes prepared in detail and even vegan food. Among the names of these, Primo Mercato, Nordstrom Marketplace Café or Forty Carrots.
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

Paterson Kennedy defeats Bergen Tech - Boys basketball recap

Z’yaire Simmons posted a 19-point, 13-rebound double-double with eight assists to go along with it as Paterson Kennedy defeated Bergen Tech 70-36 in Paterson. Keyshawn Cody also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds with Jaden Mason adding 12 points and four steals. Paterson Kennedy (2-3) jumped...
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Harlem man indicted in ‘shocking’ murder of girlfriend, 16: DA

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A Harlem man has been indicted for the fatal December stabbing of his 16-year-old girlfriend, Manhattan prosecutors announced Tuesday. Zyaire Crumbley, 18, allegedly stabbed Saniyah Lawrence to death inside an apartment on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 135th Street around 5:30 p.m., Dec. 11, according to authorities. Crumbley is charged […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

Violent Fugitive From Bergen County Captured

A violent fugitive being sought by state authorities forced some schools in northwest Bergen County to shelter in place during a manhunt that ended in his capture early Tuesday, authorities said.Ex-con Justinian Rocco, 26, of Allendale was seized by Waldwick police shortly after 7:30 a.m. Jan. 3 af…
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy