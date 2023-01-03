Read full article on original website
The Ancient Sleeping Method " Two Sleeps"
The "Two Sleeps" was a common habit in medieval times, where people would sleep in two separate chunks during the night instead of one long stretch. This practice has been mostly forgotten over time, but it could have some hidden benefits for your health and lifestyle. Studies have shown that two sleeps can help regulate your sleep cycle and improve your quality of rest. It can also help improve your overall well-being, as it can reduce stress, improve your alertness and concentration during the day, and help you feel more relaxed and energized. There are many ways to incorporate the two sleeps into your life, ranging from simple lifestyle changes to more elaborate ones. In this article, we will explore the benefits of the two sleepsand how you can make it part of your daily routine.
Bedtime strategies for kids with autism and ADHD can help all families get more sleep
Getting a good night’s sleep is important for children’s learning and development. When young people don’t get enough sleep, it can impact their mood, school performance, health, and behaviour. The impact of sleep on quality of life is a force everyone can relate to. For children with neurodevelopmental conditions such as autism and attention-defect hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), a poor night’s sleep can have even more far-reaching impacts on not only the child’s mental health, but on the mental health and stress levels of parents, too. Up to 80% of autistic children have trouble with their sleep. Common behavioural difficulties parents report...
Why ADHD Goes Undiagnosed In So Many Women
ADHD is more common than you may think. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, six million U.S. children were diagnosed with the disorder from 2016 to 2019. However, this number is extremely disproportionate. Data shows that in comparison to 13% of boys being diagnosed with ADHD, only 6% of girls were diagnosed with ADHD in these three years — less than half. This bias continues into adulthood, with 5.4% of men receiving an ADHD diagnosis compared to 3.4% of women (via ADDitude).
MedicalXpress
Sleep bruxism, insomnia and anxiety—is there any link between them?
Researchers studied the association between self-reported sleep bruxism, insomnia and their potential risk factors, such as depression and anxiety. The results showed that, although sleep bruxism has no direct association with insomnia, anxiety is a linking factor between these variables. Bruxism is a muscular activity of the jaw characterized by...
verywellmind.com
What Is Sleep Paralysis?
Sleep paralysis is a sleep disorder characterized by a total inability to move or speak while in the transition between wakefulness and sleep,. It is typically accompanied by intense fear and vivid hallucinations that make it difficult for the person to distinguish between reality and dream. Symptoms can last anywhere from seconds to minutes, but generally don’t persist longer than 20 minutes.
Exercise programs linked to reduced depression in children, teens
An antidote to teenage depression might be found in school gymnasiums and on sports fields, a major new review argues.
psychologytoday.com
More Evidence That Exercise Can Alleviate Teenage Depression
New research reaffirms ancient wisdom: Exercise promotes both physical well-being and mental health. Physical activity helps the body stay healthy. Exercise also has antidepressant effects that can alleviate depression. A meta-analysis of 21 studies shows that physical activity interventions may relieve adolescents' depressive symptoms. The antidepressant effect of staying active...
poolermagazine.com
Sleep is Good Medicine
Sleep can sometimes feel like self-care that can wait or a reward you need to earn. However, the opposite is true. When it comes to your health, sleep is just as important as physical activity and nutrition. While you sleep, your body is busy healing and repairing itself, learning and...
Better sleep for kids starts with better sleep for parents – especially after holiday disruptions to routines
There are three main components of high-quality sleep for children.
I Have a Paralysing Fear of Falling Asleep
This article originally appeared on VICE Italy. “Sleep is the brother of death.” This ancient proverb has roots in Greek mythology and also appears in Homer’s epic poems of the Iliad. I first read it in a high school textbook, and it’s been stuck in my head ever since. I think about it often when I’m in bed, my thoughts running in a loop, crippled by fear of losing consciousness and slipping in the realm of dreams.
Healthline
Your FAQs Answered: Testing for Excessive Daytime Sleepiness
Many people have days when they don’t feel full of energy. But if you feel sleepy during the day on a regular basis, there may be an underlying cause. By figuring out what that cause is, you may be able to get help. Most reasons for excessive daytime sleepiness...
Scrubs Magazine
Nurse Loses Over 150 Lbs. After Quitting Her Job
Being a pediatric nurse had a detrimental effect on Julie Bowen’s health. She found herself exhausted from working 16 hours a day after her father passed away. Bowen became the sole caregiver for her aging mother and her sister was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s the following year. She became emotionally and physically drained having to take care of her family and patients. Slowly, her health began to suffer. She was on call 24/7, sleeping with her phone.
intheknow.com
Parents and 11-year-old son demonstrate their healthy communication skills in inspiring TikTok
This little boy and his parents put their impressively healthy communication skills on display during a recent argument about parents who tell their kids, “Because I said so.”. Samantha Sophia (@raisingself) is a mom-of-three who shares videos of her husband and kids, including her precocious 11-year-old son, Nathan. Nathan...
NIH Director's Blog
The Teen Brain: 7 Things to Know
1. The brain reaches its biggest size in early adolescence. For girls, the brain reaches its biggest size around 11 years old. For boys, the brain reaches its biggest size around age 14. But this difference does not mean either boys or girls are smarter than one another!. 2. The...
Exercise, Sports: A Natural Antidepressant for Teens
FRIDAY, Jan. 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- An antidote to teenage depression might be found in school gymnasiums and on sports fields, a major new review argues. Supervised exercise programs are associated with significant reductions in symptoms of depression among children and teenagers, according to the analysis of data from 21 studies involving more than 2,400 kids.
The Daily Habits of Happiness Experts
Stop trying to force that frown upside down. Instead, try the joy-building tips experts really use.
boldsky.com
Sleep Disorders In Children: What Parents Should Know
Getting enough sleep is crucial to the health of children and adolescents. Sleep problems and lack of sleep can adversely affect children's performance in school, extracurricular activities, and social interactions. Sleep Disorders In Children. Sleep disorders may affect up to 50 per cent of children. Early identification of sleep disorders...
kidsinthehouse.com
College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen
When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
TODAY.com
Author Glennon Doyle reveals anorexia diagnosis: ‘I did not believe it’
Glennon Doyle is opening up about being diagnosed with anorexia nervosa. On the latest episode of her podcast, "We Can Do Hard Things," the bestselling "Untamed" author, who struggled with bulimia almost two decades ago, told listeners that she was stunned by the diagnosis. "There is no way that I...
