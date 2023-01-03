If you drive around Fort Worth long enough, you’ll likely see billboards with artwork instead of advertisements. These billboards are part of a Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth program called “MODERN BILLINGS.” The program started in 2018 after a conversation between Tiffany Smith, an assistant curator of education at the Modern, and Director of Communications Kendal Lake about an empty billboard space when they went to check out progress on a mural being painted by Arnoldo Hurtado and North Side High School alumni.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO