CandysDirt.com
Lush Tree-Lined Streets Prove ‘Everything Grows in Oakhurst’ Neighborhood
Located just Northeast of downtown Fort Worth, the Oakhurst neighborhood is a 100-year-old community perched on a bluff overlooking the Trinity River, less than a 10-minute drive from Sundance Square and the Cultural District. Bordered by Oakhurst Scenic Drive on the West, Sylvania Avenue to the East, Watauga Road and...
fortworthreport.org
City seeks to bring in private dollars to Altamesa and McCart through public investment
When Annie Redowl, 46, first opened her Filipino grocery store off of McCart Avenue almost five years ago, the first question customers asked her was, “Do you have a gun?”. “I said, ‘What for?’” said Redowl, who owns Pinoy’s Best Oriental Market, now located on Altamesa Boulevard.
Coco Shrimp in Fort Worth Expanding Footprint
You will soon have more space to enjoy this restaurant’s simple menu.
keranews.org
What is the deal with the art billboards around Fort Worth?
If you drive around Fort Worth long enough, you’ll likely see billboards with artwork instead of advertisements. These billboards are part of a Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth program called “MODERN BILLINGS.” The program started in 2018 after a conversation between Tiffany Smith, an assistant curator of education at the Modern, and Director of Communications Kendal Lake about an empty billboard space when they went to check out progress on a mural being painted by Arnoldo Hurtado and North Side High School alumni.
Jon Smith Subs Opening in North Texas
Two spots are planned--one in Frisco and one in Fort Worth.
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
themanual.com
McDonald's newest endeavor is a super-sized mistake
Well, it’s finally happened, folks. At long last, robots have officially taken over. No, they didn’t come for our cars, our computers, or our homes. They’ve come for our cheeseburgers. Last month, in Fort Worth, Texas, McDonald’s launched their first automated, no-humans-required, soulless and lovin’ it restaurant,...
fortworthreport.org
The World’s Tallest Dog is one of Fort Worth’s favorite residents
During the holiday season, Fort Worth Report journalists are remembering their favorite stories of 2022. Click here to read more essays. Working at the Fort Worth Report has been a joy and a fulfilling learning experience. I’ve written and handled stories from every beat and through that I have met wonderful people – and animals. My favorite story this year is “‘That’s a horse!’ Fort Worth is home to the world’s tallest dog – Zeus”.
fwtx.com
New Comfort Food Spot Opens in South Fort Worth
We should all bow our heads to mark the passing of the Sausage Shoppe. The long-running barbecue joint, run for more than a quarter of a century in three locations, by Fort Worth’s Chambers family, quietly closed last year. But the Chambers’ store was quickly snagged by another cook...
Fort Worth panadería bakes thousands of Rosca De Reyes for Three Kings Day
FORT WORTH, Texas — Through the doors of Panadería Don Goyo in Fort Worth, the sweet smell of pan dulce filled the air. Large ovens blasted busy bakers with warmth. For owner Greg Orduño, Friday, which was Three Kings Day, or Dia De Los Reyes Magos in Spanish, was his busiest day of the year.
tmpresale.com
FORT WORTH MUSIC FESTIVAL 2023 in Fort Worth, TX Mar 4th, 2023 – presale code
The FORT WORTH MUSIC FESTIVAL 2023 presale password that we’ve received so many requests for is up and available to our members 🙂 While this special presale opportunity is happening, you have the chance to buy FORT WORTH MUSIC FESTIVAL 2023 show tickets before the general public. What...
Iconic Chicago-based restaurant opens new location in Cedar Hill, Texas
CEDAR HILL, Texas — People from across North Texas are traveling to Cedar Hill to experience Harold's Chicken. The iconic Chicago-based restaurant is celebrating the grand opening of its new franchise location in the city of Cedar Hill this week. “I’m always excited when we expand,” said Corporate Owner...
Fort Worth, January 08 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The O.D. Wyatt High School soccer team will have a game with Southwest Christian School - Fort Worth on January 07, 2023, 17:30:00.
Dallas based restaurant chain agrees to hand out $2.35 million to customers. Are you eligible?
In 1941, Travis Dickey, a WWI veteran, opened the first Dickey's Barbecue Pit in Dallas, Texas. Dickey's is now the largest barbecue franchise in the United States, with over 550 locations, including 146 in Texas.
These North Texas cities named among the worst for an active lifestyle in 2023
A new report from WalletHub has ranked 100 of the biggest cities in the nation based on which ones were the best and worst cities for an active lifestyle, and parts of North Texas need some improvement.
fwtx.com
Local Food Truck May Have One of the Best Burgers in Fort Worth
Long before we came along and long after we’re gone, burgers have been and will be this city’s unofficial official dish. What changes, of course, is where to find the best. For the past several months, it’s been in somewhat unlikely places — under-the-radar food trucks, restaurants, and...
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
Dallas restaurant to add 3% charge to every check to fund employee benefits
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you are out for an evening meal at rye in Dallas, you will find a separate line item on your check. Officials from rye have announced on their website that they will now be adding a 3% charge to every check to fund its new Employee Benefit Fund.
WFAA
Fort Worth police searching for burglary suspect from Hotel Drover in the Stockyards
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are searching for a burglary suspect who allegedly stole many high-value items from a room at Hotel Drover in the Stockyards. Police released a Twitter video with surveillance photos of the suspect on Thursday. According to a police incident report, among the...
Shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood leaves 1 dead
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting in a west Fort Worth neighborhood.The call came in just after 7:45 p.m. on Panay Way Drive located just west of I-35 and Westpoint Boulevard. Police say when they arrived at the scene, there were three victims.There is no word yet on the cause.We've reached out to Fort Worth PD for more information.
