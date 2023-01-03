ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shelley Wenger

Should You Still Be Driving?

As people age, they are more likely to become injured. Even a fall out of bed could be disastrous. In fact, falls, burns, poisoning, and automobile accidents are the most common safety problems in older adults. These people are also more likely to sustain life-threatening injuries because of both internal and external factors. That being said, there is no set age when a person should stop driving.

