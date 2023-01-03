Read full article on original website
Idaho murders – update: Roommate on why she didn’t call 911 as Bryan Kohberger’s class claim he avoided case
Friends and acquaintances are beginning to share details about Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger.The 28-year-old grad student was reportedly somewhat quiet, and struggled with obesity and drug use in the past.Recently released court documents provide further detail to the picture.An affidavit reveals that Mr Kohberger was tied to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after his DNA was found on a knife sheath the killer left at the scene.Cellphone data also shows Mr Kohberger appears to have stalked the home at least 12 times in the run-up to the 13 November attack –...
Fingerprint on victim's phone helps lead to arrest in 2017 stabbing deaths of Indiana couple
A cellphone analysis and partial fingerprint on a cellphone have led to the arrest of a Fort Wayne, Indiana man on murder and other charges in the fatal stabbings of a couple in 2017. Dustin Neal, 35, was charged Friday with two counts each of murder, felony murder and robbery...
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher could lose custody while the kid is placed under purview of Social Service
The parents of a six-year-old who shot a teacher with a gun could potentially lose parental custody, leading to the child being placed under the purview of Social Services. An altercation that resulted in a six-year-old shooting a teacher could potentially end up with the parent of that child losing parental custody, according to an expert.
‘This was not an accident’: Six-year-old intentionally shoots teacher in Virginia school
A six-year-old boy has left a teacher with life-threatening injuries after intentionally shooting her inside a Virginia classroom, US police have said.Police said they were notified about 2pm on January 6 that the teacher had been shot inside Richneck Elementary School during “an altercation” of some kind and said the shooting was "not an accident".The wounded teacher, who is a woman in her 30s, has been taken to hospital, Police Chief Steve Drew said.He added that the child was found with a handgun inside the classroom, and has been taken into custody.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nashville police fatally shoot Grammy winner accused of kidnapping wife and stepdaughter at gunpointWatch in full: Idaho university murders suspect arrested by policeIdaho: Police arrest man for murder of four university students
Tennessee man with Bud Light cans charged in deadly Christmas Day crash that left 3 kids injured, orphaned
A man is facing charges in a Tennessee crash that killed two parents and injured their three young children on Christmas Day.
Clean-up at Idaho murder house stopped because suspect asked for the crime scene to be preserved
The 28-year-old and his attorney, Anne Taylor, Chief Public Defender for Kootenai County, asked for the 1122 King Road property to remain sealed until February 1.
Arrests made after juvenile supplied with meth, residence robbed
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The investigation of a December burglary has led to a number of charges issued for several individuals, at least one of whom had been actively supplying one or more juveniles with methamphetamine. According to Deputy Pingley of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation into...
Man who died following Upstate shooting identified
One of the two men involved in a shooting in the Upstate Monday night has been identified after he died at an area hospital. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says, 71 year old Rick C. Hickman of Piedmont died at Greenville Memorial.
Inmate dies while in custody at the Sacramento County Jail
SACRAMENTO — The Sheriff's Department has opened an investigation after an inmate died at the Sacramento County Main Jail on Sunday afternoon.According to a news release, on Jan. 1, at roughly 11:45 a.m., a deputy did an hourly visual check on the housing unit where the deceased was housed. At this time, he saw the 35-year-old inmate lying unresponsive on the floor.Deputies quickly summoned jail medical staff, and they performed CPR before he was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.The man was initially taken into custody on Jun. 1, 2022, on charges of felony assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.
Man arrested after not paying for his meal in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man is facing charges after he didn’t pay for the meal he ate. According to Beckley Police, on December 28, 2022, officers responded to the Omelet Shop about a man who left without paying his bill. Police found the suspect, Craig Clacker, in the parking lot of the Little General. Clacker admitted that he ate a meal at the Omelet Shop and advised that he did not pay because he had no money. He also stated that he thought they would give it to him. When police spoke to management, they confirmed that Clacker ate a meal valued at $22.45 and left without paying his bill.
Narcity
You Can Explore A Scary Abandoned Prison In Tennessee & Many Infamous Inmates Where Held There
If you love all things paranormal and enjoy activities that will keep you on your toes, Tennessee might be the perfect destination for you. The state is rich in history, and one incredible way to learn about it is by experiencing historically known locations for yourself. Visiting a famous abandoned prison could be the perfect way to start exploring the Volunteer State.
BBC
Man dies after crash involving stray horse
A man in his 40 has died following a car crash in County Monaghan in the Republic of Ireland after a horse strayed on to a road. It happened on the northbound lane of the N2 near Carrickmacross at about 21:20 GMT on Saturday. The man was a front seat...
