Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
New Chicken and Burger Joint Is Coming To Colonie
The Capital Region has a new eatery on the way that focuses on fresh, local, and natural burgers and chicken. Set up a new burger or chicken spot, and I am 100% in to try it out! Combo both in the same restaurant? I am 200% in! We have plenty of great local spots and chains for burgers or chicken, and a New York City-based chain is bringing the best of both worlds to the Capital Region.
After 35 yrs Popular Stuyvesant Plaza Store Relocating to Crossgates Mall
A popular store inside Stuyvesant Plaza in Guilderland will be moving a mile down the road to a bigger space in Crossgates Mall after thirty-five years. After being in Stuyvesant Plaza for decades, Different Drummer's Kitchen Co./The Cook's Resource will make a big jump to Crossgates Mall. The move had to happen because the new owners of Stuyvesant Plaza didn't renew their lease according to the Albany Business Review.
Bootleggers awaits inspection to reopen
Bootleggers on Broadway in Troy has announced on their Facebook page that they are still in business, but pending more inspections they currently cannot open. They released the following statement-
SP: Schenectady man steals seven snow blowers in a month
A Schenectady man was arrested for allegedly stealing seven snow blowers in total from the Home Depot and Lowes in Halfmoon. Bryan Pallone, 35, allegedly had 20 outstanding warrants for his arrest at the time of his arrest.
The Purple Pub expected to open online store
The Purple Pub, which recently closed its doors on December 30, announced an online store is in the works. The Purple Pub now to-go only, received an overwhelming amount of people looking for pub apparel and memorabilia.
albanymagic.com
Mysterious Item has Albany Airport Officials Baffled
Did you happen to lose your wedding album? It may be at Albany International Airport. The airport released a statement Wednesday saying the album had been found at the airport terminal. They believe the couple featured in the album has ties to the Capital District. Since it is an extremely sentimental item, the airport will share some of the photos contained in the album at a media event Thursday 1/5 at 11am.
Police make notable DWI arrests in Capital Region
State Police announced several notable DWI arrests in the Capital Region between New Year's Eve and January 4.
Medic 3 taken out of nighttime service in Troy
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Troy Firefighters, one of the nighttime ambulances (Medic 3) was taken out of service on December 30, 2022. There will now be three nighttime ambulances in service instead of four. Troy Firefighters say via their Facebook page that calls have increased by “approximately” 1,200, roughly 100 per month.
2 charged with Attempted Murder after Colonie Center incident
Two Albany men are facing charges after an incident at Colonie Center in December.
South Glens Falls man assaults cab driver, steals taxi
Upon hearing the fee for a trip to Saratoga, the suspect attacked the cab driver, forced her out of the vehicle, and drove away.
Troy PD investigating Stewart’s robbery
Police are investigating a robbery at a Stewart's Shops in the city of Troy Monday.
Amsterdam woman allegedly flees scene, hits cop car
An Amsterdam woman was arrested on Wednesday evening after allegedly fleeing the scene where police were investigating, striking a patrol car, and driving with a child in the car while intoxicated. Jessica Jordan, 32, faces several charges.
Traffic stop ends in drug arrest for Albany man
An Albany man was arrested for alleged drug possession after being pulled over on Saturday. Gene Lacy, 28, faces multiple charges.
Montgomery County Sheriff searching for tire dumper
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is reporting of 14 tires that were found dumped on Cranes Hollow Road in Amsterdam, and are currently searching for the person or person(s) responsible.
Search continues for Schenectady teen missing since November
Schenectady police said the investigation and search for Samantha Humphrey remains ongoing. The 14-year-old has been missing since November.
Former funeral home director indicted on 37 charges
A former funeral home director in Johnstown, who is accused of mishandling remains at his facility, has been indicted on 37 charges.
Atlanta man accused of drug, gun possession in Albany
The Colonie Police Department arrested an Atlanta man on Friday, December 30, 2022, for alleged gun and drug possession. Jayquan Thomas, 20, faces a number of charges.
Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention
A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
WNYT
Boats back on Mohawk searching for Samantha Humphrey
Search crews were called to the Mohawk River Monday afternoon, in connection with the search for Samantha Humphrey. State police confirmed with NewsChannel 13 they were asked to search the area Monday at the request of Schenectady Police. NewsChannel 13 asked if this was a routine search, or something more,...
SCSO: Saratoga County drug ring busted, 4 arrested
Four people were arrested, and several narcotics were found during two police raids in Saratoga County last week.
