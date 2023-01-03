ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Q 105.7

New Chicken and Burger Joint Is Coming To Colonie

The Capital Region has a new eatery on the way that focuses on fresh, local, and natural burgers and chicken. Set up a new burger or chicken spot, and I am 100% in to try it out! Combo both in the same restaurant? I am 200% in! We have plenty of great local spots and chains for burgers or chicken, and a New York City-based chain is bringing the best of both worlds to the Capital Region.
COLONIE, NY
Q 105.7

After 35 yrs Popular Stuyvesant Plaza Store Relocating to Crossgates Mall

A popular store inside Stuyvesant Plaza in Guilderland will be moving a mile down the road to a bigger space in Crossgates Mall after thirty-five years. After being in Stuyvesant Plaza for decades, Different Drummer's Kitchen Co./The Cook's Resource will make a big jump to Crossgates Mall. The move had to happen because the new owners of Stuyvesant Plaza didn't renew their lease according to the Albany Business Review.
GUILDERLAND, NY
albanymagic.com

Mysterious Item has Albany Airport Officials Baffled

Did you happen to lose your wedding album? It may be at Albany International Airport. The airport released a statement Wednesday saying the album had been found at the airport terminal. They believe the couple featured in the album has ties to the Capital District. Since it is an extremely sentimental item, the airport will share some of the photos contained in the album at a media event Thursday 1/5 at 11am.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Medic 3 taken out of nighttime service in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Troy Firefighters, one of the nighttime ambulances (Medic 3) was taken out of service on December 30, 2022. There will now be three nighttime ambulances in service instead of four. Troy Firefighters say via their Facebook page that calls have increased by “approximately” 1,200, roughly 100 per month.
TROY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Fake Billboard on NY I-90 Receiving Major Public Attention

A billboard off of New York I-90 near Albany is getting some backlash. The billboard reads, "James will never know what Christmas is like... Drive Sober." Beside that text, there is a picture of a ten-month-old baby. Underneath the picture of the baby are the dates "2/13/21 - 12/18/21." The billboard alludes to that baby James died in a DWI accident before Christmas 2021.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Boats back on Mohawk searching for Samantha Humphrey

Search crews were called to the Mohawk River Monday afternoon, in connection with the search for Samantha Humphrey. State police confirmed with NewsChannel 13 they were asked to search the area Monday at the request of Schenectady Police. NewsChannel 13 asked if this was a routine search, or something more,...
SCHENECTADY, NY

