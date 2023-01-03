Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
The new ROG Zephyrus gaming laptops look like absolute stunners
Gamers, ready your wallets — Asus has just announced two new ROG Zephyrus laptops during CES 2023, and they’re both likely to quickly climb the ranks of the best gaming laptops you’ll be able to buy in 2023. The ROG Zephyrus G16 and M16 are the two...
Intel Evo laptops with 13th Gen Intel CPUs will deliver better battery life and Intel Unison on select devices
Intel just announced the latest generation of its Intel Evo standard. Laptops featuring the Intel Evo badge will deliver better battery life than the previous generation and select models will support Intel Unison.
The Windows Club
Fix COD Warzone 2 Dev Error 6345 on Windows PC
This post features solutions to fix COD Warzone 2 Dev Error 6345. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is a free-to-play battle royale video game developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision. The game was recently released for Microsoft Windows. But many users have been complaining about the COD Warzone 2 Dev Error 6345. The complete error message reads:
The Windows Club
Installation stopped error when installing games on Xbox
Are you encountering the “Installation stopped” error on your Xbox One or Xbox Series S/X console? As per multiple user reports, a lot of Xbox console users have complained of getting this error when trying to install a game on their console. The game installation terminates abruptly with an “Installation stopped” error message and the game just doesn’t install.
notebookcheck.net
CES 2023 | Elegant ASUS Zenbook Pro 14 OLED officially announced with a 2.8K display, a Core i9-13900H, and a next-gen Nvidia GPU
Adding to its growing suite of Zenbook laptops, ASUS has revealed the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED (UX6404) at CES 2023. The notebook packs the latest components from Intel and Nvidia in addition to a beautiful display. Starting with the design, the Zenbook Pro 14 OLED is undoubtedly a “Zenbook” with...
Engadget
Intel's 13th-gen laptop CPUs offer up to 24 cores
Intel is bringing the power of its 13th-gen desktop CPUs down to laptops — all 24 cores worth. At CES today, Intel unveiled the Core i9-13980HX, the pinnacle of its mobile lineup. It features 24 cores (a combination of 8 Performance cores and 16 Efficient cores) and a boost speed of a whopping 5.6GHz. It's the continuation of Intel's high performance HX line, which debuted last year as a way to bring more power to beefier laptops. The company claims the new Core i9 CPU is 11 percent faster than last year's top-end 12900HK when it comes to single-threaded tasks, and it's 49 percent faster for multithreaded work (intensive tasks like encoding video and 3D rendering).
The Windows Club
Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures in Windows 11/10
This post features solutions to fix Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures error message in Windows 11/10. The Xbox game bar allows users to capture videos and screenshots while playing games on their devices. But recently, many users have been complaining about having some errors while capturing their screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
Newegg Now Offering NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Graphics Cards
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 5, 2023-- Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEGG ), a leading global technology e-commerce retailer, today announced that the NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards are now available at Newegg. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005843/en/ NVIDIA 4070 Ti graphics card (credit: NVIDIA)
Nvidia officially announces the RTX 4070 Ti graphics card
The Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti graphics was officially revealed during a special address at CES 2023. As expected, the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti replaces the previously announced RTX 4080 12GB configuration, with the company admitting that it was confusing to have both a 12GB and 16GB version of a graphics card with the same name.
The Windows Club
World of Warships Voice Chat not working [Fixed]
If your World of Warships voice chat is not working on your Windows 11/10 PC then this post will be able to help you fix the issue. World of Warships is a free-to-play naval warfare online multiplayer game. The game has been developed, produced, and published by Wargaming. But recently, many users have complained about World of Warships voice chat not working. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to eliminate this issue.
The Windows Club
How to fix NVIDIA GPU Error Code 45?
This post features solutions to fix NVIDIA GPU Error Code 45. NVIDIA is a global leader known for designing high-quality GPUs. These can be used for various purposes, including gaming, cryptocurrency mining, and professional applications. Recently some users have been complaining about seeing the NVIDIA GPU Error Code 45 in the Device Manager. The complete error message reads:
Android wants to support a promising open-source CPU architecture
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Mobile phones, including the best Android phones out there, are almost all running on Arm chip architecture—even Apple’s custom silicon is based on Arm reference designs. However, Arm has proven to be a less reliable partner in recent years, with its owner Softbank seriously considering selling it. Google is apparently seeing these risks as dire enough to invest into supporting a completely different chip technology, namely the open-source RISC-V architecture.
POCO F4 GT long-term review: This gaming phone is still a terrific value
POCO has a lot to offer with the F4 GT. The gaming phone has a vibrant screen, powerful hardware, and undercuts Xiaomi and Samsung devices by a considerable margin.
Alienware M18 Leads a Pack of New, Bigger Gaming Laptops
At CES 2023, Alienware has redesigned its laptops, including bigger displays, up to 18-inches.
The Windows Club
How to fix Touchpad delay on Windows 11/10
If for some reason your laptop touchpad responds slowly or you are experiencing delay, this post will show you how to fix touchpad delay on Windows 11/10. Among the users who experienced this issue on their laptops, some reported that the touchpad delay occurred after installing the latest Windows Update. However, there are many other causes that can trigger this issue. You can also experience a touchpad delay due to hardware or software issues.
Phone Arena
Samsung’s cheapest Galaxy tablet gets upgraded to Android 13
One of Samsung’s most affordable Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite becomes an even more appealing deal after the South Korean company commenced the Android 13 update rollout early this week. After a couple of great Galaxy Tab A7 Lite deals that Amazon, Best Buy, and even Samsung,...
The Windows Club
Restore previous folder windows at logon not working in Windows 11/10
Restoring previous folder windows at logon can be very useful for those who work with a certain set of folders very frequently. By enabling this feature, you can have the folders you had opened when you last logged out open up the next time you start your Windows PC. This can be of help when you are working with some File Explorer folders, but are required to leave it mid-way. If for some reason, you start to experience that this feature is not working anymore, these important folders won’t open automatically. Today we will look at the solutions you can implement to fix the Restore previous folder windows at logon option not working.
The Windows Club
Fix Forza Horizon 5 Error Code 0x80070032 on Windows PC
Some Forza Horizon 5 users reported that they are not able to play the game because an error code message 0x80070032 is appearing on their screens. Most users are not able to launch the game while others cannot install or update it. In this post, we are going to talk about Error code 0x80070032 in detail.
The Windows Club
Fix Error 0xe06d7363 in Forza Horizon 5
This post features solutions to fix Forza Horizon 5 Error Code 0xe06d7363. Forza Horizon 5 is a racing video game developed by Playground Games and published by Microsoft Studios. Some users have been seeing Error Code 0xe06d7363 when they try to launch the game. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to fix this error.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Review
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. The new Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, formerly known as the 'unlaunched' 12GB RTX 4080, they are the exact same product in terms of specifications, but thankfully Nvidia hasn't simply changed the name and called it a day, we're also getting a $100 discount, dropping the price from $900 to $800.
