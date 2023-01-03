Prince Harry is sitting down with journalist Anderson Cooper for a highly-anticipated 60 Minutes interview ahead of the release of his memoir, Spare.On Sunday evening, the Duke of Sussex will discuss some of the shocking revelations made in his forthcoming book, Spare, which hits shelves on Tuesday (10 January). Prince Harry’s conversation with the CNN broadcaster will be the royal’s first American television interview about the autobiography.Earlier this week, excerpts from the book leaked after it was accidentally released in Spain five days early. News outlet The Guardian obtained a copy of the book, and reported the bombshell...

