Shib
4d ago
50,000 for simple possession the Constitution of the United States reads clearly that excessive bail is unconstitutional regardless of any bs they want to throw at a citizen, however, excessive bail is only used on the less fortunate that doesn't have the money to fight it. If any has noticed the wealthy and the elite get small bail or no bail at all. The 8th amendment like it or not should be followed just like the 2nd amendment.
Angela Sparks
4d ago
what people will do!! disgusting to think about! and he would probably shared the drugs with other inmates if they had not searched him!
waewradio.com
Man Suspected Of Shooting Into White County Home Apprehended
White County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man suspected of shooting into a home in White County where 3 adults and 2 children were present. On January 4, 2023 shortly after 1pm, Deputies were dispatched to the area of Iris Drive and Camp Drive in reference to a male subject wearing a mask and armed with a sawed-off shotgun who was shooting into the home during a possible break-in.
3 Nashville drug dealers sentenced to over a decade in prison
A Nashville man, the final defendant in a large drug distribution conspiracy, will spend more than 17 years behind bars after being sentenced earlier this week, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.
WSMV
Victims identified in Murfreesboro crash
Metro Police are looking for an 18-year-old accused of shooting another teen outside a market on Wednesday night. Grammy-winning sound engineer killed by SWAT officers attempting to serve aggravated assault, kidnapping warrants.
wnky.com
2 arrested after record amount of crystal methamphetamine seized in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – A record seizure of crystal methamphetamine in Warren County is no longer bound for Bowling Green after an ongoing investigation. According to the Warren County Drug Task Force, authorities developed information of a possible load of narcotics heading to Bowling Green. Detectives and the Kentucky...
WSMV
Police investigating fatal shooting at East Nashville short-term rental
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a short-term rental townhome rented by a local woman for her birthday party. Police said Taurus Oglesby, 18, and a 17-year-old male, both of Nashville, were shot during an apparent robbery attempt at the townhome located at 738 Douglas Ave. at 1:45 a.m. Police said they are pursuing strong leads to identify the suspects described as four young men.
fox17.com
Putnam County traffic stop leads to arrest and recovery of meth, mushrooms, heroin
PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — A traffic stop led to an arrest of a man in Putnam County for possession of meth and other illegal narcotics. The Putnam County Sherriff's Office (PCSO) report they conducted a traffic stop for William Johnson which led an officer recovering illegal drugs. About 1.8...
maconcountychronicle.com
Indecent Exposure & Harassment Inside Store
A 32-year-old Lafayette man was charged with harassment and indecent exposure after an incident at Walmart on December 21, 2022. According to the affidavit of complaint filed by Officer Justin Bergdorff, of the Lafayette Police Department, a female subject contacted law enforcement to report that a man was walking around the Lafayette Walmart store with a photo of his private parts on his cell phone, showing it to her, following her in the store and asking twice if she wanted it.
WKRN
La Vergne police officers fired
There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a...
WSMV
Detective believes chair thrown at toddler by preschool teacher wasn’t an accident
WARTRACE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A three-year-old girl had to be taken to the hospital after deputies said she was hit in the head with a metal chair her preschool teacher threw at her. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened on Dec. 28 at the Stay-N-Play Learning Preschool...
wgnsradio.com
Do You Recognize Them? Call Smyrna PD
(SMYRNA, TN) Smyrna Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two persons shown on surveillance video at the Ulta Beauty Store at 837 Industrial Blvd. in Smyhrna. There was a theft of merchandise at this cosmetic-beauty store on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. If you can identity either of these...
WSMV
Woman dies after head-on crash on Murfreesboro Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning on Murfreesboro Pike. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez, 24, of La Vergne, was driving east in a Nissan Altima on Murfreesboro Pike. Police said just before 7:15 a.m., Perez began to drift into the westbound lane.
Tullahoma man charged after Police Pursuit that ended in Gunfire
On Sunday night (January 1, 2023), Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Dustan Foster was conducting a traffic stop on I-24 near the 114 mm when a vehicle came close to hitting Foster. Sgt. Foster attempted a traffic stop on the car in which the driver tried to elude the officer.
fox17.com
Lebanon Police Department retired K-9 dies alongside partner
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A K-9 with the Lebanon Police Department (LPD) passed away on Monday alongside family in his last days of retirement. K-9 Ace was with the police department from 2015 to 2022, LPD reports. He died next to his partner Officer Richard Clark and his family.
17-year-old facing charges after returning to scene of fatal hit-and-run in Tennessee
A pedestrian who was struck by a car while crossing Murfreesboro Pike died from his injuries Monday morning.
WBBJ
Nashville police ID West TN couple found dead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police have given an update on a murder-suicide involving a West Tennessee couple. The department says that Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County, were found Monday inside a hotel room on 4th Avenue North in Nashville. Police say Causey was...
fox17.com
'Help me Lord': Harrowing 911 call details moments leading up to Michaela Carter's death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 911 call released to the Metro Council on Thursday tracks the harrowing moments that led to a 24-year-old Nashville woman's death. Michaela Carter was shot in the chest and leg by her ex-boyfriend, James Leggett, in November 2021 after he kicked in her door. She died days later.
Gallatin Police Looking for Motor Vehicle Theft Suspect
The Gallatin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Stephen Reynard Scott. Scott has warrants for Theft of a motor vehicle. Stephen took a 2013 silver Toyota Rav-4 (Tag Dessie 1) from an address in Gallatin. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Gallatin Police Department,...
wjle.com
County Mayor Announces Promotion of Longtime Paramedic to Assistant DeKalb EMS Director Position
An assistant EMS Director has been named at the DeKalb County Ambulance Service to work alongside Director Hoyte Hale. County Mayor Matt Adcock announced Friday that longtime EMS employee Trent Phipps is getting this promotion. “Today, Trent Phipps, a paramedic at the DeKalb County Ambulance Service was promoted to the...
Body found in Cumberland River near downtown Nashville
The Metro Nashville Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the Cumberland River.
‘I was yelling, I was screaming’: Mother warns others after bottle rocket starts fire outside her La Vergne home
While parts of Middle Tennessee ban shooting fireworks, La Vergne does not, leaving one family to watch as part of their property went up in flames.
