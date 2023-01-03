ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

Comments / 16

Shib
4d ago

50,000 for simple possession the Constitution of the United States reads clearly that excessive bail is unconstitutional regardless of any bs they want to throw at a citizen, however, excessive bail is only used on the less fortunate that doesn't have the money to fight it. If any has noticed the wealthy and the elite get small bail or no bail at all. The 8th amendment like it or not should be followed just like the 2nd amendment.

Reply
4
Angela Sparks
4d ago

what people will do!! disgusting to think about! and he would probably shared the drugs with other inmates if they had not searched him!

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
waewradio.com

Man Suspected Of Shooting Into White County Home Apprehended

White County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a man suspected of shooting into a home in White County where 3 adults and 2 children were present. On January 4, 2023 shortly after 1pm, Deputies were dispatched to the area of Iris Drive and Camp Drive in reference to a male subject wearing a mask and armed with a sawed-off shotgun who was shooting into the home during a possible break-in.
WHITE COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Victims identified in Murfreesboro crash

Metro Police are looking for an 18-year-old accused of shooting another teen outside a market on Wednesday night. Grammy-winning sound engineer killed by SWAT officers attempting to serve aggravated assault, kidnapping warrants.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Police investigating fatal shooting at East Nashville short-term rental

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a short-term rental townhome rented by a local woman for her birthday party. Police said Taurus Oglesby, 18, and a 17-year-old male, both of Nashville, were shot during an apparent robbery attempt at the townhome located at 738 Douglas Ave. at 1:45 a.m. Police said they are pursuing strong leads to identify the suspects described as four young men.
NASHVILLE, TN
maconcountychronicle.com

Indecent Exposure & Harassment Inside Store

A 32-year-old Lafayette man was charged with harassment and indecent exposure after an incident at Walmart on December 21, 2022. According to the affidavit of complaint filed by Officer Justin Bergdorff, of the Lafayette Police Department, a female subject contacted law enforcement to report that a man was walking around the Lafayette Walmart store with a photo of his private parts on his cell phone, showing it to her, following her in the store and asking twice if she wanted it.
LAFAYETTE, TN
WKRN

La Vergne police officers fired

There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a...
LA VERGNE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Do You Recognize Them? Call Smyrna PD

(SMYRNA, TN) Smyrna Police are seeking the public's help in identifying two persons shown on surveillance video at the Ulta Beauty Store at 837 Industrial Blvd. in Smyhrna. There was a theft of merchandise at this cosmetic-beauty store on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. If you can identity either of these...
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Woman dies after head-on crash on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning on Murfreesboro Pike. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez, 24, of La Vergne, was driving east in a Nissan Altima on Murfreesboro Pike. Police said just before 7:15 a.m., Perez began to drift into the westbound lane.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Lebanon Police Department retired K-9 dies alongside partner

LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A K-9 with the Lebanon Police Department (LPD) passed away on Monday alongside family in his last days of retirement. K-9 Ace was with the police department from 2015 to 2022, LPD reports. He died next to his partner Officer Richard Clark and his family.
LEBANON, TN
WBBJ

Nashville police ID West TN couple found dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville police have given an update on a murder-suicide involving a West Tennessee couple. The department says that Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County, were found Monday inside a hotel room on 4th Avenue North in Nashville. Police say Causey was...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Gallatin Police Looking for Motor Vehicle Theft Suspect

The Gallatin Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Stephen Reynard Scott. Scott has warrants for Theft of a motor vehicle. Stephen took a 2013 silver Toyota Rav-4 (Tag Dessie 1) from an address in Gallatin. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Gallatin Police Department,...
GALLATIN, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy