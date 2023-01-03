Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kearney Hub
Brimming with potential, Nebraska edge rusher signee Kai Wallin could make an instant impact
With a background mostly rooted in basketball, Kai Wallin turned to YouTube for highlights of college football’s best teams. He watched Oklahoma and Alabama. His interest was piqued by the speedy Oregon teams of the early 2010s. Nebraska's best teams from the 1990s caught his eye, too. Only a...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska will need help filling Weidner's void, and Callin Hake is a key candidate
After the recent season-ending injury to Nebraska women’s basketball starting guard Allison Weidner, the Huskers are going to need a little more production from several players to keep a promising season on track. One player who has already seen an expanded role is Callin Hake. The 21 minutes she...
Kearney Hub
Amie Just: Satterfield's vow to run the ball — with a fullback! — is music to Husker fans' ears
We’ve all seen the scene, even if you haven’t seen the movie. It’s been meme'd ad nauseam since the film came out in 2009. Sandra Bullock, starring as Leigh Anne Tuohy in "The Blind Side," is in the stands at her adopted son Michael Oher’s high school football game. Frustrated with the offensive play-calling, she pulls out her cell phone and calls the head coach — who answers, for some reason.
Kearney Hub
7 things we learned this week in Nebraska football
The first calendar week of the year is in the books for Nebraska football. The Huskers and new head coach Matt Rhule remain busy in the offseason as the program prepares for the 2023 season. From Rhule rounding out his staff to defensive coordinator Tony White's stance on the Blackshirts...
Kearney Hub
Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White
New Nebraska defensive coordinator Tony White speaks during his first news conference on Friday at Memorial Stadium. For more, visit https://journalstar.com/huskers/.
Kearney Hub
Four Downs: Our take from meeting NU's new coordinators
Amie Just and Luke Mullin have the Husker report after talking with Nebraska's new coordinators - offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and defensive coordinator Tony White - at a news conference on Friday at Memorial Stadium. For more, visit https://journalstar.com/huskers/.
Kearney Hub
Lincoln East dominates Kearney High stage dual
KEARNEY — Kearney High and Lincoln East faced off in the annual stage dual at the KHS Concert Hall Thursday night. The Bearcats suffered a 50-18 defeat, but had four wrestlers come out on top in their respective weight classes. Senior Perry Swarm (17-7), who won by fall over...
Comments / 0