Omaha, NE

Kearney Hub

Amie Just: Satterfield's vow to run the ball — with a fullback! — is music to Husker fans' ears

We’ve all seen the scene, even if you haven’t seen the movie. It’s been meme'd ad nauseam since the film came out in 2009. Sandra Bullock, starring as Leigh Anne Tuohy in "The Blind Side," is in the stands at her adopted son Michael Oher’s high school football game. Frustrated with the offensive play-calling, she pulls out her cell phone and calls the head coach — who answers, for some reason.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

7 things we learned this week in Nebraska football

The first calendar week of the year is in the books for Nebraska football. The Huskers and new head coach Matt Rhule remain busy in the offseason as the program prepares for the 2023 season. From Rhule rounding out his staff to defensive coordinator Tony White's stance on the Blackshirts...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Four Downs: Our take from meeting NU's new coordinators

Amie Just and Luke Mullin have the Husker report after talking with Nebraska's new coordinators - offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield and defensive coordinator Tony White - at a news conference on Friday at Memorial Stadium. For more, visit https://journalstar.com/huskers/.
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Lincoln East dominates Kearney High stage dual

KEARNEY — Kearney High and Lincoln East faced off in the annual stage dual at the KHS Concert Hall Thursday night. The Bearcats suffered a 50-18 defeat, but had four wrestlers come out on top in their respective weight classes. Senior Perry Swarm (17-7), who won by fall over...
KEARNEY, NE

