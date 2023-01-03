Read full article on original website
WKRC
Woman killed in Queensgate crash
QUEENSGATE, Ohio (WKRC) - One woman is dead after a crash in Queensgate early Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene on River Road near Williams Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Investigators say 29-year-old Ladebra Sherman lost control of her vehicle and hit a guardrail. She was pronounced dead...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Bristol Road at Hogrefe Road in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a crash on Bristol Road at Hogrefe Road in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
wbiw.com
Scott County man arrested after fleeing the scene of an injury accident
JACKSON CO. – A Scott County man was arrested after he fled the scene of an injury accident on State Road 256 in Jackson County near the Scott County line Wednesday at 3:30 a.m. Police arrested Brain Davis Jr., 34, of Austin, on felony charges of operating a vehicle...
Fox 19
2 accused in car chase that led to fiery crash in Middletown sentenced
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people charged in connection to a car chase that ended in a fiery crash have been sentenced. Thaddeus Brown and Taylor Daley will each serve time in prison after taking plea deals in their case. Daley is spending one and a half years in jail...
WRBI Radio
One sent to hospital following New Year’s Day crash in Versailles
Versailles, IN — One person was taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle at US 50 and 421 in Versailles shortly after 4 pm on New Year’s Day. There’s no word on the victim’s name or condition. Responding agencies included the Ripley...
Fox 19
Air Care responds to deadly pedestrian crash on I-71
VERONA, Ky. (WXIX) - All northbound lanes of Interstate 71 were closed for nearly three hours Wednesday evening due to a crash. It happened around 6 p.m. on I-71 near the 74 mile marker outside Verona. That’s about a mile past the I-71/75 split in Boone County. A semi...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash, unknown injuries, on Cincinnati-Dayton Road at I-75
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with unknown injuries, on Cincinnati-Dayton Road at I-75. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
Fox 19
Coroner IDs driver killed in New Year’s crash on I-71
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We now know the identity of a driver killed in a New Year’s Eve crash on northbound Interstate 71 near the Norwood Lateral. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Tuesday that the person who died is Amani Akili Rashad Gay, 29, of Roselawn. The Hamilton...
WRBI Radio
Police chase starts in Dearborn, ends in Ripley County
— Several agencies had a hand in ending a police chase that began in Dearborn County Thursday morning and ended near Batesville. It started around 10:20 am when Lawrenceburg Police Officers tried to stop a red pickup truck near US 50 and Tanners Creek Drive. As the officers approached the...
Missing Randolph County man found safe
Police are looking for help after a Randolph County went missing in late December.
Fox 19
Coroner identifies victim in fatal pedestrian crash on I-71
VERONA, Ky. (WXIX) - Both sides of Interstate 71 were closed in Northern Kentucky on Wednesday night due to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. It happened around 6 p.m. near Verona, about a mile past the I-71/75 split in Boone County. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old...
WLWT 5
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office searching for breaking and entering suspects
CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in identifying suspects in a breaking-and-entering case. According to the sheriff's office, three suspects are accused of breaking into at least 10 apartment complexes across Butler, Warren and Hamilton counties. Deputies said the break-ins happened between...
WKRC
Police: Shots fired outside Florence Taco Bell over video game sale
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Shots rang out in the parking lot of a Taco Bell in Florence after an altercation between two groups, police say. Officers were called to the restaurant on US 42 just after 6 p.m. on Friday. Investigators say multiple people had agreed to meet an unknown...
Fox 19
New information released after inmate allegedly assaults corrections officer on Christmas
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Lebanon Correctional Institution inmate could face felonious assault and possession of deadly weapons while under detention charges in connection with the Christmas Day assault on two correction officers, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The inmate, whose name was redacted from the documents since...
WLWT 5
Butler County father accused of murdering 2-month-old daughter, mother says, 'She made me smile every day'
HAMILTON, Ohio — Two-month-old Kiara Powers was her mother, Kylee Johnson's, world. "She made me smile every day. Even if I was having a hard day at work or a tired morning, every time I would look at her, everything would go away. She had a powerful presence to everybody," Johnson said. "For a 2-month-old, she was so calm, so collected. She made everybody smile. Even her little whimpers, her little cries, everybody was just happy around her."
WLWT 5
Coroner: Pedestrian struck on I-71 in Northern Kentucky dies
VERONA, Ky. — The pedestrianwho was struck on I-71 in northern Kentucky that closed all lanes for hours Wednesday evening has died. According to the Hamilton County Coroner, the pedestrian has been identified as 25-year-old Scott Boh. Boone County deputies said just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, a tractor trailer...
WRBI Radio
New Ripley County Sheriff, Chief Deputy sworn in, take charge
Versailles, IN — Ripley County’s new Sheriff Rob Bradley took office this week along with his Chief Deputy Lee Davidson. Bradley was elected in November and sworn in on January 1. The new command team has started a Ripley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and is encouraging residents...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: Pedestrian struck on I-71 in northern Kentucky; all lanes reopened
VERONA, Ky. — A crash on Interstate 71 closed all northbound and southbound lanes for hours Wednesday evening. According to Boone County Sheriff's Office, just after 6 p.m. a tractor trailer struck a pedestrian on the interstate near mile marker 74 in Gallatin County. The pedestrian was transported by...
Wave 3
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes on I-64 West blocked due to multi-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 brings traffic to a near standstill on Wednesday. TRIMARC confirms the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on I-64 West near Grinstead Drive, just before the Mellwood Avenue exit. According to Louisville...
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies 42-year-old man shot in southwest Louisville
The man who was shot to death in southwest Louisville late Tuesday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Paul Turner, 42, was found by the police shot multiple times around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road, which is also the street where he lived. That's just north of the Gene Snyder.
