HAMILTON, Ohio — Two-month-old Kiara Powers was her mother, Kylee Johnson's, world. "She made me smile every day. Even if I was having a hard day at work or a tired morning, every time I would look at her, everything would go away. She had a powerful presence to everybody," Johnson said. "For a 2-month-old, she was so calm, so collected. She made everybody smile. Even her little whimpers, her little cries, everybody was just happy around her."

BUTLER COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO