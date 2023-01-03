ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendship, IN

WKRC

Woman killed in Queensgate crash

QUEENSGATE, Ohio (WKRC) - One woman is dead after a crash in Queensgate early Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene on River Road near Williams Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Investigators say 29-year-old Ladebra Sherman lost control of her vehicle and hit a guardrail. She was pronounced dead...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Air Care responds to deadly pedestrian crash on I-71

VERONA, Ky. (WXIX) - All northbound lanes of Interstate 71 were closed for nearly three hours Wednesday evening due to a crash. It happened around 6 p.m. on I-71 near the 74 mile marker outside Verona. That’s about a mile past the I-71/75 split in Boone County. A semi...
VERONA, KY
Fox 19

Coroner IDs driver killed in New Year’s crash on I-71

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We now know the identity of a driver killed in a New Year’s Eve crash on northbound Interstate 71 near the Norwood Lateral. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Tuesday that the person who died is Amani Akili Rashad Gay, 29, of Roselawn. The Hamilton...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WRBI Radio

Police chase starts in Dearborn, ends in Ripley County

— Several agencies had a hand in ending a police chase that began in Dearborn County Thursday morning and ended near Batesville. It started around 10:20 am when Lawrenceburg Police Officers tried to stop a red pickup truck near US 50 and Tanners Creek Drive. As the officers approached the...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Coroner identifies victim in fatal pedestrian crash on I-71

VERONA, Ky. (WXIX) - Both sides of Interstate 71 were closed in Northern Kentucky on Wednesday night due to a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. It happened around 6 p.m. near Verona, about a mile past the I-71/75 split in Boone County. According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Butler County father accused of murdering 2-month-old daughter, mother says, 'She made me smile every day'

HAMILTON, Ohio — Two-month-old Kiara Powers was her mother, Kylee Johnson's, world. "She made me smile every day. Even if I was having a hard day at work or a tired morning, every time I would look at her, everything would go away. She had a powerful presence to everybody," Johnson said. "For a 2-month-old, she was so calm, so collected. She made everybody smile. Even her little whimpers, her little cries, everybody was just happy around her."
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Coroner: Pedestrian struck on I-71 in Northern Kentucky dies

VERONA, Ky. — The pedestrianwho was struck on I-71 in northern Kentucky that closed all lanes for hours Wednesday evening has died. According to the Hamilton County Coroner, the pedestrian has been identified as 25-year-old Scott Boh. Boone County deputies said just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, a tractor trailer...
GALLATIN COUNTY, KY
WRBI Radio

New Ripley County Sheriff, Chief Deputy sworn in, take charge

Versailles, IN — Ripley County’s new Sheriff Rob Bradley took office this week along with his Chief Deputy Lee Davidson. Bradley was elected in November and sworn in on January 1. The new command team has started a Ripley County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and is encouraging residents...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes on I-64 West blocked due to multi-vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 brings traffic to a near standstill on Wednesday. TRIMARC confirms the crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. on I-64 West near Grinstead Drive, just before the Mellwood Avenue exit. According to Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Coroner identifies 42-year-old man shot in southwest Louisville

The man who was shot to death in southwest Louisville late Tuesday afternoon has been identified by the coroner. Paul Turner, 42, was found by the police shot multiple times around 4:45 p.m. in the 8300 block of Arnoldtown Road, which is also the street where he lived. That's just north of the Gene Snyder.
LOUISVILLE, KY

