Colorado Springs officials have worked out a deal to more than double the size of an open space that has long inspired curiosity and imagination on the city's eastern edge. The city's parks director, Britt Haley, presented the possibility to the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) working committee on Wednesday: 1,021 acres of prairie rolling south of Corral Bluffs, which has been limited to guided hikes over the years while the parks department has steadily expanded its footprint. That's also been while paleontologists have uncovered the land's worldwide significance; a documentary and the journal Science in 2019 revealed unprecedented fossils from the bluffs depicting life between the fall of dinosaurs and rise of mammals.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO