$1 million fire mitigation project planned near Colorado Springs Utilities' reservoir

Proposed deal would more than double open space east of Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs officials have worked out a deal to more than double the size of an open space that has long inspired curiosity and imagination on the city's eastern edge. The city's parks director, Britt Haley, presented the possibility to the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) working committee on Wednesday: 1,021 acres of prairie rolling south of Corral Bluffs, which has been limited to guided hikes over the years while the parks department has steadily expanded its footprint. That's also been while paleontologists have uncovered the land's worldwide significance; a documentary and the journal Science in 2019 revealed unprecedented fossils from the bluffs depicting life between the fall of dinosaurs and rise of mammals.
Fire mitigation in Colorado’s most vulnerable town
(GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS, Colo.) — According to Wildfirerisk.org, Green Mountain Falls, Colorado is one of the most vulnerable areas in Colorado, as well as the United States, for wildfires. The town has several mitigation projects underway to protect the town in the event of a wildfire. “Green Mountain Falls is the number one community in […]
Crews respond to multiple fires burning at commercial building in east Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Crews responded to multiple fires burning at a commercial structure in east Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the fires were burning at Platte and Circle Dr. Multiple fire apparatus responded to the scene. This is a developing story. KRDO News. BE...
Hundreds of workers for Pueblo Steel Mill expansion let go amid ongoing lawsuit
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Amid ongoing litigation between a subsidiary of EVRAZ North America, owners of the Pueblo Steel Mill, and Wanzek Construction Inc., the company hired on to build the state-of-the-art solar-powered steel mill expansion, 660 workers are now out of a job working in Pueblo. Workers employed by...
Colorado Springs residents living near site of homeless camp fire and murder relieved as clean-up begins
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, El Paso County clean-up crews began clearing out a property that was the site of an October fire at a homeless camp and a subsequent murder. Many Colorado Springs residents living nearby said they endured two years of problems with trash, loud noises, and crime. Crews spent the morning The post Colorado Springs residents living near site of homeless camp fire and murder relieved as clean-up begins appeared first on KRDO.
What’s causing the dramatic increase in egg prices?
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Experts say the current shortage of eggs, which is affecting supply and driving up prices, is due to an outbreak of avian flu. The Colorado Department of Agriculture says this is a novel strain of the virus. “This is a strain or variant that they...
Terrible Colorado Home was once on the Market for Over $500k
Buying a home is expensive, there's no doubt about that. But, would you pay over half a million big ones for a home that had been completely destroyed?. A home in Colorado was once really nice but had been vandalized to the extreme and even after it was in horrible shape, the price tag was still over $500,000.
CSU water rate increase goes into effect
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The proposed and approved base rate increase for Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) water and wastewater went into effect on Jan. 1. In October of 2022 CSU proposed the rate increase to Colorado Springs City Council, proposing a 5% increase to the overall water system rate and a 4% wastewater system rate adjustment. […]
Where your 10 cents goes for bag fees in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Many people are getting used to changes at the grocery store by bringing in their own reusable bag or paying 10 cents per plastic bag at checkout. The new state law requires stores to pay the city or county 60% of that fee starting next year,...
90 new luxury homes coming to historic working ranch in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo — Families will soon be calling a new development on a historic ranch south of Sedalia home. Remuda Ranch, located 13 miles south of Sedalia and about 15 miles southwest of Castle Rock in Douglas County, is a collection of 90 lots in various stages of completion.
Reason why your egg options might look different
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Major grocery stores will only be able to sell cage-free eggs due to HB20-1343, which passed in 2020. “So beginning of the first of this year, eggs in Colorado have to comply with… cage-free requirements,” said Deputy Commissioner of Operations for Colorado Department of Agriculture, Hollis Glenn. This new law requires cage-free […]
20 people remain unidentified in Colorado since 2013
Since 1952, there are 90 bodies that have been found in Colorado that remain unidentified, according to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.
[VIDEO] Coyote spotted lurking near dog park in Colorado Springs
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is reminding Colorado pet owners to be vigilant of coyotes after a video was captured of one lurking just outside of a dog park in Colorado Springs. "Coyotes are highly adaptable and common in urban areas. And they are predators," CPW said in a tweet...
Gun training company expands free training to Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Guns For Everyone, a Colorado firearms training company that has been offering free concealed carry classes to the public for 11 years, is expanding its classes to the Pueblo area. “We’ve been proud to be able to bring free training for responsible gun ownership to Colorado for over a decade,” said Isaac […]
Retired Colorado Springs couple relies on recumbent tricycles as sole method of transportation
Billy Ondo likes to tell bicycle jokes. He’s got one at the ready as soon as you enter the apartment he shares with his wife, Jolynn Ondo, close to the Old North End near downtown Colorado Springs. “If you step past the plastic you’re in the garage,” he said....
Colorado physician weighs in on metal health issues associated from cannabis
Man suspected of manslaughter in Colorado Springs. Deadly crash under investigation along S. Academy south of Colorado Springs.
Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions
High job vacancy rates have plagued many industries since the onset of the pandemic almost three years ago, but for those working in corrections, being understaffed can quickly lead to being overworked in a stressful and potentially dangerous environment. At both federal and state prisons in Colorado, recruiting and retaining staff across the board has […] The post Low staffing at prisons in Colorado leads to unsustainable working conditions appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Amazon employee passes away at Colorado Springs facility, company responds to concerns
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Amazon is addressing concerns, including a social media post, that have been circulating after an employee passed away at a Colorado Springs facility. The man, 61, passed away on Dec. 27, according to the El Paso County Coroner’s Office. Several people reached out to KKTV...
Monument to postpone investigation and report into possible campaign finance violations
Public discussions in Monument regarding a highly controversial report resulting from a town investigation into, among other issues, possible campaign finance violations by the town are on hold for a little while longer. With no town attorney to review the document the Monument Town Council on Tuesday voted to postpone...
Pueblo city council member and Pueblo Police comment on panhandling scam in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Friday, the Pueblo Police department tweeted on Twitter to watch out for possible scams by those collecting money on the side of the road. Pueblo police said the group claims they have been collecting money for a child with cancer and for the child’s funeral expenses. They told KRDO this is not a legitimate cause, and this is not the first time they have been at street corners in Pueblo.
