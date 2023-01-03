Read full article on original website
KWTX
Bryan ISD talks priorities ahead of Texas Legislative session
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Tuesday, lawmakers in Texas will convene in Austin to begin the 88th Texas Legislature. While there, local school districts will encourage representatives to support decisions focused on education. Bryan ISD touts a slogan, “Children First, Always.” When the school board makes decisions on what they...
KWTX
College Station man was set to graduate barber school before his murder
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Loved ones are speaking out about the death of Rashawn Jones. Jones, described as a loving father, brother, and son, was killed in a shooting in the 400 block of Southwest Parkway Tuesday. He was attending the Modern Barber and Beauty Institute and was prepared...
