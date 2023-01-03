A Boating Enthusiasts’ Paradise with Resort Amenities in A Serene Retreat Like Setting in Boca Raton, Florida Selling for $14 Million

An area in Miami Beach was completely destroyed after a sneaker wave knocked down bridges and swept several people into the ocean. The now-viral video shows Miami Beach’s South Point Park in shambles as the sneaker wave rolled through. A total of six people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries as a result of the incident. The account that posted the video, Nature Is Metal, stated that a sneaker wave (aka king wave or rogue wave) is a large, unexpected, and unusually strong wave. This type of wave can be dangerous due to it catching people and objects off guard, and then sweeping them out to sea.

MIAMI BEACH, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO