Toms River, NJ

Shore News Network

Toms River Councilman Dan Rodrick calls for eminent domain of Ciba-Geigy site to stop development

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River Township Councilman Daniel Rodrick today announced he would like to pursue eminent domain proceedings against BASF to acquire and preserve land at the former toxic superfund property that has been identified for future development. The councilman said the cost to purchase the 250 acre site could be less than the township just paid for a recent seven-acre land preservation purchase and far below the purchase price of the former beachfront Joey Harrison’s Surf Club purchase. Under a plan brokered by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and BASF, the company at this point, would cede The post Toms River Councilman Dan Rodrick calls for eminent domain of Ciba-Geigy site to stop development appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
The Atlantic Hub

Monmouth County News Briefs, Jan. 4

A Union County man has admitted his role in a conspiracy that targeted Asian and Asian-American homeowners for residential burglaries, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Randi Barr, 41, of Union Township, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Evelyn Padin in Newark federal court to an information charging him with...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Mayor Hill announces plan to develop housing, businesses at Toms River Ciba-Geigy property

TOMS RIVER, NJ – After denying the existence of a plan to build houses and retail businesses on the former property owned by Ciba-Geigy, now BASF, Toms River Mayor Mo Hill acknowledged the existence of a plan to build houses and retail businesses on the former federal superfund site. Hill had previously claimed Shore News Network reports of a plan to develop the former superfund site, were false. In a 2019 Asbury Park Press article, former Toms River Mayor Thomas Kelaher claimed a report to develop at the site was an ‘outright lie’ and rumor. Hill served on the township The post Mayor Hill announces plan to develop housing, businesses at Toms River Ciba-Geigy property appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Toms River Ramada To Become Office Building

TOMS RIVER – A large hotel that closed recently will find new life as an office building. The Ramada Hotel by Wyndham of Toms River closed a few months ago. The street address is 2373 Route 9, and it’s close to Route 70 and the Lakewood border. This area alone would make it a strong contender for businesses looking to relocate; additionally it’s not far from the Garden State Parkway.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey’s Must Try Delicious Sandwich Shop is Right Here at the Jersey Shore

This is a topic I think we can all agree on, sandwiches. I think the majority of us will agree that they are delicious and we can agree no matter what the "style". To be honest we all have our favorites and possibly the "hoagie" or "sub" sandwich may be the most popular form of a sandwich. Of course, folks might vote for the "club sandwich" or a "grilled cheese" or maybe even the good ole' "peanut butter and jelly". Side note, I like how the English refer to a "grilled cheese" as "cheese on toast" lol sounds tasty.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ

You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Baby girl found safe; dad in custody: NJ officials

VINELAND, N.J. (PIX11) — Authorities have found a 7-month-old girl who was last seen with her father in New Jersey on Wednesday, canceling an Amber Alert that was issued Thursday morning, officials said. “The child has been safely located,” according to a tweet from Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office. The father, Ramon Rivera, 22, was taken […]
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Must Try Restaurants in 2023 from the Jersey Shore From the “Best of NJ List”

We love our restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Not just Ocean and Monmouth Counties, but up and down the Jersey Coast. Recently, bestofnj.com put together a list of the "best" restaurants to definitely try in the new year. I agree with most of them, even with the ones that are in South Jersey, at the Jersey Shore. Seafood is something that always makes me feel like the Jersey Shore. There is nothing better than a delicious seafood restaurant at the Shore.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
PennLive.com

Man left dog tied at Iowa airport as he boarded flight to N.J.: police

A New Jersey man faces animal cruelty charges after police in Iowa say he left his 1-year-old dog tied outside an airport before boarding a flight home to Newark. The 24-year-old paid for his dog to fly with him on Dec. 29, 2022, but didn’t know he needed to bring his own crate to the airport in Des Moines, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
DES MOINES, IA

