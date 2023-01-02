Read full article on original website
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
History, Fashion, Culture and The Black TurtleneckBrooklyn MuseAsbury Park, NJ
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
A One Of A Kind Restaurant Is Replacing Chomp! In Toms River, NJ
We finally know what's going on with the former Chomp! building off 37 in Toms River, and again it looks like this will be a unique and delicious addition to Ocean County. To catch you up, just in case you missed it late last year I had a bunch of questions in regards to what was going on with Chomp! in Toms River.
The Last One of These in Ocean County, NJ is Closing, Sad to See
I can't believe this is the last Hallmark in Ocean County and we have to say, "good-bye" to it. Makes me sad, I love the Hallmark Store. There are a several of them left in New Jersey, but this one was so close to me. There were so many unique...
Top 5! Best Chinese Food in Monmouth and Ocean County, Chosen By You
Hundreds of votes later we have five winners for the best Chinese food in Ocean County and Monmouth County. At least once a week we get Chinese food and it never disappoints. It's becoming more and more popular for holidays as a choice for family dinners or get-togethers. Chinese is...
Toms River Councilman Dan Rodrick calls for eminent domain of Ciba-Geigy site to stop development
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Toms River Township Councilman Daniel Rodrick today announced he would like to pursue eminent domain proceedings against BASF to acquire and preserve land at the former toxic superfund property that has been identified for future development. The councilman said the cost to purchase the 250 acre site could be less than the township just paid for a recent seven-acre land preservation purchase and far below the purchase price of the former beachfront Joey Harrison’s Surf Club purchase. Under a plan brokered by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and BASF, the company at this point, would cede The post Toms River Councilman Dan Rodrick calls for eminent domain of Ciba-Geigy site to stop development appeared first on Shore News Network.
KIYC: School assault in Allentown reveals ongoing issues with NJ’s bullying laws
A violent attack on an Allentown High School student in a school bathroom might appear, at first glance, to be an obvious act of bullying. But it is not under New Jersey law.
Amber Alert jolts NJ awake because a dad didn’t return with his daughter
⚠ Father did not return with daughter on Wednesday. A father and his infant daughter who were the subject of a pre-dawn Amber Alert were located at the base of the Commodore Barry Bridge on Thursday morning. Phones across New Jersey buzzed at 4:15 a.m. about the abduction of 7-month-old...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Exciting New Flavors Coming To Toms River, NJ With A Brand New Restaurant
When one door closes, another one opens. In this case, the door is a restaurant that closed a few weeks ago and is being replaced with something new and exciting!. A few weeks ago I told you about a local New Jersey business that seems to have met the unfortunate fate of closing its doors.
Ocean County Woman Helped Steal $4.5M From Brain Injury Fund
NEW JERSEY – Two people, a former manager of the New Jersey Traumatic Brain Injury Fund (TBI Fund) and one of his conspirators, admitted to defrauding a publicly funded health care benefit program of more than $4.5 million, officials said. Maritza Flores, 45, of Toms River, pleaded guilty to...
One of My Favorite Breakfast Spots in Ocean County is One of the Best in New Jersey
It's so delicious, I know it well, it's in my hometown. I was so happy to see this restaurant on the list. The list was put out by nj.com as one of the "best" places to check out and low and behold, this "little" spot made it. It was a...
Monmouth County News Briefs, Jan. 4
A Union County man has admitted his role in a conspiracy that targeted Asian and Asian-American homeowners for residential burglaries, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Randi Barr, 41, of Union Township, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Evelyn Padin in Newark federal court to an information charging him with...
Mayor Hill announces plan to develop housing, businesses at Toms River Ciba-Geigy property
TOMS RIVER, NJ – After denying the existence of a plan to build houses and retail businesses on the former property owned by Ciba-Geigy, now BASF, Toms River Mayor Mo Hill acknowledged the existence of a plan to build houses and retail businesses on the former federal superfund site. Hill had previously claimed Shore News Network reports of a plan to develop the former superfund site, were false. In a 2019 Asbury Park Press article, former Toms River Mayor Thomas Kelaher claimed a report to develop at the site was an ‘outright lie’ and rumor. Hill served on the township The post Mayor Hill announces plan to develop housing, businesses at Toms River Ciba-Geigy property appeared first on Shore News Network.
We all have a part to play in helping the homeless survive and move forward in Ocean County, NJ
It's a new year filled with all kinds of possibilities for all of us, new goals, new expectations, new ways to help others. There is a great and continued need for helping the homeless in Ocean County as we set foot in a new year as well. January is typically...
Toms River Ramada To Become Office Building
TOMS RIVER – A large hotel that closed recently will find new life as an office building. The Ramada Hotel by Wyndham of Toms River closed a few months ago. The street address is 2373 Route 9, and it’s close to Route 70 and the Lakewood border. This area alone would make it a strong contender for businesses looking to relocate; additionally it’s not far from the Garden State Parkway.
Pedestrian hit by 2 cars on each side of Manalapan, NJ road
MANALAPAN — Police have asked for the public’s help in tracking down a driver who swiped a young pedestrian on a road in the township and kept going, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced. On Dec. 27 around 5:45 p.m., a juvenile was walking in the area of...
New Jersey’s Must Try Delicious Sandwich Shop is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
This is a topic I think we can all agree on, sandwiches. I think the majority of us will agree that they are delicious and we can agree no matter what the "style". To be honest we all have our favorites and possibly the "hoagie" or "sub" sandwich may be the most popular form of a sandwich. Of course, folks might vote for the "club sandwich" or a "grilled cheese" or maybe even the good ole' "peanut butter and jelly". Side note, I like how the English refer to a "grilled cheese" as "cheese on toast" lol sounds tasty.
A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ
You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
Baby girl found safe; dad in custody: NJ officials
VINELAND, N.J. (PIX11) — Authorities have found a 7-month-old girl who was last seen with her father in New Jersey on Wednesday, canceling an Amber Alert that was issued Thursday morning, officials said. “The child has been safely located,” according to a tweet from Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office. The father, Ramon Rivera, 22, was taken […]
Must Try Restaurants in 2023 from the Jersey Shore From the “Best of NJ List”
We love our restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Not just Ocean and Monmouth Counties, but up and down the Jersey Coast. Recently, bestofnj.com put together a list of the "best" restaurants to definitely try in the new year. I agree with most of them, even with the ones that are in South Jersey, at the Jersey Shore. Seafood is something that always makes me feel like the Jersey Shore. There is nothing better than a delicious seafood restaurant at the Shore.
Man left dog tied at Iowa airport as he boarded flight to N.J.: police
A New Jersey man faces animal cruelty charges after police in Iowa say he left his 1-year-old dog tied outside an airport before boarding a flight home to Newark. The 24-year-old paid for his dog to fly with him on Dec. 29, 2022, but didn’t know he needed to bring his own crate to the airport in Des Moines, according to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
