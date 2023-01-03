ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

3 Dow Stocks Down 30% to 55% That Are Screaming Buys for 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2022 down nearly 9%. It delivered a worse negative return only six times over the past 50 years. Several members of the blue chip index experienced especially sharp sell-offs. But that doesn't mean that better days aren't on the way. Here are three Dow stocks down 30% to 55% that are screaming buys for 2023.
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
msn.com

2 Nasdaq Stocks I'm Buying Till I'm Blue in the Face

The carnage has been widespread on the stock market in 2022, but tech investors have been hit especially hard. The Nasdaq Composite has declined over 30% this year compared to a 9% drop in the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 20% slump in the broader S&P 500. Even though...
NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 5, 2023

Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday in a choppy session of trading. Mixed signals from the labor market and manufacturing sector numbers had sent the market into slumber early in the day, but the release of the FOMC minutes saw a late rebound. All three major indexes ended in the green.
msn.com

A Bull Market Is Coming for Oil in 2023. Here Are 3 Top Stocks to Buy Now.

Crude oil prices started off the year red hot. Oil prices rallied from less than $80 a barrel to more than $125 a barrel following Russia's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. However, crude has cooled off considerably since this summer, steadily falling back into the low $80s on macroeconomic concerns. That more than 20% plunge in crude oil prices means oil is in a bear market.
msn.com

3 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy in January

This past year could have been better for equity investors. 2022 was one of the worst performances by the S&P 500. It lost 18.1% this past year, the seventh-worst year on record. Mid-cap dividend stocks to buy fared much better. The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) tracks the performance...
msn.com

3 Top Stocks of 2022 That Will Shine Again in 2023

The S&P 500 generated a total return of -19.44% in 2022, its worst calendar-year performance since 2008. Not surprisingly, given that the energy sector was the only sector in positive territory this past year, up 59%, nine out of the 10 top stocks in 2022 were oil and gas-related businesses.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Global shares gain in muted trading, oil prices fall back

TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mostly higher Friday after Wall Street benchmarks fell on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates. European shares were mixed in early trading as official data showed consumer prices in European Union countries using the euro currency eased but still rose a painful 9.2% in December. The European Union statistics agency Eurostat said it was the slowest increase since August.
NASDAQ

CANADA STOCKS-TSX gains on cooling wages, energy stocks rally

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Canada's stock index rose on Friday as investors cheered cooling wages both domestically and in the United States, with the commodity-heavy index headed for its best week in six as gold stocks rallied on firm bullion prices against a softening dollar. At 10:11 a.m. ET (1511...
CNN

Opinion: The worst is over for the stock market

Mark Zandi writes that the worst is over for the stock market, as he expects that the Federal Reserve is close to the end of its interest rate hikes and that a full-blown recession will not materialize this year.

