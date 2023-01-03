Read full article on original website
The Network App Store: Powering SDAN with Altiplano Application Marketplace Featured
Early last month, Nokia launched its Altiplano Application Marketplace, expanding its suite of software defined networking (SDN) offerings for fixed access networks. The Altiplano Application Marketplace is essentially a digital store that offers a plethora of applications that can be selected and deployed by fixed broadband operators to enrich their network capabilities. These applications can be bought off the store, built by the operator themselves or adapted from existing offerings, enabling them to customize their software defined access networks (SDAN) implementations to meet their network and market needs.
Versa Networks Achieves FIPS 140-2 Certification for its Versa Operating System (VOS)
Versa Networks announced it has achieved FIPS 140-2 certification for its Versa Operating System (VOS)™, which is the foundation for Versa SASE and Versa Secure SD-WAN and includes complete end-to-end security with FIPS validated cryptography for the entire solution. This is an important milestone that demonstrates Versa’s commitment to...
Kontron Continues to Strengthen itself as the Leading IoT & Industry 4.0 Specialist
Already a trusted and well-established brand in the European and North American markets, Kontron continues to strengthen itself as the leading IoT and Industry 4.0 specialist helping customers undertake their digital transformation. Kontron AG announces that it is fully focusing its corporate strategy on its IoT portfolio and has therefore...
CommScope / ARRIS Unveils New DOCSIS 3.1 Quad-band Wi-Fi 7 Cable Modem
CommScope, a global leader in home networks, announced its entry into the Wi-Fi 7 retail market with the launch of the SURFboard G54 DOCSIS 3.1 quad-band Wi-Fi 7 cable modem. The flagship SURFboard G54 provides significant performance enhancements, including the latest Wi-Fi 7 technology, and supports multi-gigabit Internet plans. The SURFboard G54 is designed to include other advanced features, including DOCSIS 3.1, quad-band Wi-Fi 7 (BE17880, or the total speed the system can support), a 10 Gbps Ethernet port, and four 1 Gbps LAN ports.
Geotab Combines its Telematics Solutions with AT&T’s IoT Platforms
AT&T and Geotab have joined forces to help drive emissions reductions in the transportation sector, combining Geotab’s telematics solutions with AT&T’s Internet of Thins (IoT) platforms. To support this goal of dramatic emissions reduction, Geotab is participating in AT&T’s Connected Climate Initiative (CCI), a collaborative that works on...
T-Mobile, Delta Air Lines Partner to Deliver Free In-flight Wi-Fi
T-Mobile and Delta Air Lines announced SkyMiles Members flying Delta, regardless of their wireless provider, can get fast, free Wi-Fi all flight long. Both T-Mobile and Delta share the importance of staying connected wherever life leads — even at 30,000 feet. This partnership fuels the vision for a more connected travel experience for all.
