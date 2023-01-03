Early last month, Nokia launched its Altiplano Application Marketplace, expanding its suite of software defined networking (SDN) offerings for fixed access networks. The Altiplano Application Marketplace is essentially a digital store that offers a plethora of applications that can be selected and deployed by fixed broadband operators to enrich their network capabilities. These applications can be bought off the store, built by the operator themselves or adapted from existing offerings, enabling them to customize their software defined access networks (SDAN) implementations to meet their network and market needs.

