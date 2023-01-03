Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
What do to in Boston during the winter? Check out these 5 things to do in Boston this winter, plus upcoming events.MsBirgithBoston, MA
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay OpeningDianna CarneyBridgewater, MA
Red Sox Save Face And Reputation By Signing Devers Long-TermIBWAABoston, MA
Related
whdh.com
Police responding to motorcycle crash with serious injuries on I-95 in Dedham
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a motorcycle crash with serious injuries on Interstate 95 northbound in Dedham. The three left lanes are closed as a result of the crash Saturday night. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and...
NECN
2 SUVs Crash Into Newburyport Home
Two SUVs were involved in a crash Saturday night and both ended up striking a home in Newburyport, Massachusetts, fire officials said. The Newburyport Fire Department confirmed it responded to Water Street at Ocean for the 2-car crash, and said fortunately there were no injuries. Pictures from the scene showed...
Serious motorcycle crash shuts down parts of I-95 for over 3 hours
A motorcycle crash with serious injuries shut down parts of Interstate 95 Northbound for over 3 hours Saturday. The accident caused heavy amounts of traffic disruption near Exit 27 in Dedham. MassDOT first alerted travelers that the left three lanes were closed shortly before 7:00 p.m. The scene was eventually...
Quincy police investigating rollover crash at rotary
QUINCY, Mass — Quincy Police are investigating a rollover crash at a rotary. Police say a call came in a little before 1:30 a.m. for a rollover crash at the Fore River Rotary. Three ambulances were called to the scene, and three people were transported to the hospital but...
Wakefield police searching for man who left healthcare facility overnight
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Wakefield Police are searching for a man who left the My Genesis HealthCare facility on Bathol Street. Panos Bazos is set to have left the healthcare facility overnight. Bazos is described as a white male, betweet 6′3-6′5, and weighs191 lbs. Bazos has long grey...
Woman stabbed during Quincy road rage incident
QUINCY, Mass — A woman was stabbed during a road rage incident in Quincy Saturday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, troopers responded to the area of Quincy Shore Drive and Bay State Road for a road rage incident at approximately 4:50 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, troopers...
51-year-old Weymouth man drives onto MBTA commuter rail tracks
BRAINTREE, Mass — A 51-year-old Weymouth man drove onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. According to Transit Police, around 5 p.m,., they received a call that a man has driven onto the MBTA commuter rail tracks. The man said he missed his turned and ended up on the MBTA...
whdh.com
Boston police investigating violent crash on Blue Hill Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a violent crash overnight on Blue Hill Avenue. Officers responding to a reported crash found an SUV that had slammed into a tree. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the...
fallriverreporter.com
Police search woods for missing Massachusetts mother of three as previous home goes up in flames
Authorities began searching a wooded area for a missing Massachusetts mother on Friday at the same time her former residence was going up in flames. 39-year-old married mother of three Ana Walshe was last seen at her home in Cohasset shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day. Walshe left her home in the early morning hours to take a flight to Washington D.C. where she works and has a townhouse. Police say she never boarded the flight and are trying to determine if she ever reached the ride share that was supposed to take her to Logan airport.
whdh.com
Dorchester man arraigned in deadly Boston crash
QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Dorchester man has been arraigned in connection with a deadly wrong-way crash in Boston in March. Manuel Afonseca, 41, of Boston, was arraigned in a hospital bed on charges including motor vehicle homicide and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The charges come nearly a...
whdh.com
Firefighters battle blaze in Lynn
LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze that broke out in Lynn on Saturday. Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Valley Avenue determined a fire that started in the basement had burned its way to the upper floors. The residents got out of the building safely.
whdh.com
Crews battle large fire in Peabody
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews battled a fire at a triple decker on Sanborn Street in Peabody early Friday morning. Heavy flames were seen coming out of the third floor. One resident says he and his family was sleeping when the person who lives on the first floor started banging on their door to get out.
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Issue Car Break-in Advisory
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department issued an advisory on Thursday warning residents of a recent increase in the number of cars break-ins. According to police, the increase in break-ins is happening in the areas of the city near Chatham Street, Pleasant Street and Chandler Street. Police say many of...
newbedfordguide.com
3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly
“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
WCVB
Three-alarm fire destroys Lynn home after flames tear through house
LYNN, Mass. — The residents of a Lynn home are safe after a three-alarm fire tore through their building on Saturday. The Lynn Fire Department first tweeted about the fire at 13 Valley Avenue at 10:40 a.m. Lynn Fire Chief Daniel Sullivan said crews found flames in the basement...
Mischievous Mutt Causes Bridgewater Store to Delay Opening
(BRIDGEWATER, MASSACHUSETTS) Those living in the Bridgewater area who were looking to do some shopping at Periwinkle's Consignment Store on Tuesday, January 3rd, may have been surprised when they arrived at the small boutique consignment store.
NECN
COVID Levels Skyrocket in Greater Boston, Much of Mass. Now High Risk
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID community risk levels, which have been in the low or medium risk category for Massachusetts for months now, skyrocketed over the past week. More than half of the state is now in the high risk category, another sign that we might be in the middle of a surge fueled by the new XBB variant.
whdh.com
Rehoboth woman wins $1M prize on ticket sold in Seekonk
(WHDH) — Agnes Silva of Rehoboth put a bow on 2022 by winning a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” instant ticket game. Silva opted to receive her prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). Her...
newbedfordguide.com
Apparent suicide of New Bedford man discovered at House of Corrections in Dartmouth
“A 41-year-old New Bedford man died at the Bristol County House of Corrections in Dartmouth last night. The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide by hanging. Staff at the jail discovered the inmate while making rounds to distribute medication to inmates shortly after 7 pm Thursday, at which point a medical emergency was initiated, prompting emergency response from various members of the facility. Investigators observed signs of medical intervention by staff at the jail, including an AED and medical supplies.
FBI, Boston police find AK-47 rifle, pistol, meth, fentanyl in apartment
Local police and federal authorities made quite the discovery while searching an apartment building in Boston on Friday, finding an AK-47 rifle, a pistol, fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine, according to law enforcement. As part of an ongoing drug in investigation, local officers as well as FBI agents executed three...
Comments / 0