ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023

While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
CNBC

Jim Cramer predicts these 10 Dow stocks will perform well in 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a collection of stocks that he believes will perform well this year. All of his picks are listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. "These companies tend to make things or do stuff at a profit while returning capital to shareholders, all with...
NASDAQ

3 Reasons Apple Stock Keeps Falling

In mid-August, shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were near an all-time high and down only slightly on the year. Today, Apple is hovering around a 52-week low and is down around 30% from its all-time high. Yet despite the sell-off, Apple is still outperforming other big tech names year to...
Joel Eisenberg

New Walmart Policy Against Shoplifters, Enforced Due to Loss of $3 Billion Yearly, Criticized By Customers and Security

Angry Walmart customers have taken to social media threatening to cease patronage of the superchain, pending a reversal of new shopping-related policy changes. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, The-Sun.com, Forbes.com, and Google.com.
The Apple Maven

Apple vs. Tesla: Which Growth Stock To Own?

Recently, I compared Apple stock AAPL to Amazon to see which qualified as the better growth stock. Today, I introduce Tesla stock (TSLA) - Get Free Report to the conversation. The current year has been bad for AAPL and terrible for TSLA. But both stocks have performed superbly in the long term and may continue to do so.
NASDAQ

2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Before They Soar

One of the basic principles of investing in stocks is to "buy low." That is a lot easier to do when equity markets are going through a downturn, like the one we experienced in 2022. Plenty of attractive stocks are trading at much lower levels than just a year ago, but that won't last forever.
NASDAQ

Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
NASDAQ

Top Stocks To Buy In 2023? 2 Tech Stocks To Watch

Technology stocks, also known as tech stocks, are shares of companies that produce and sell technology products and services. These companies can range from small startups to large, well-established firms, and they can operate in a variety of tech-related industries, such as software, hardware, the internet, and telecommunications. Tech stocks...
NASDAQ

Invest Like Warren Buffett: Buy These 3 Stocks for the Next Bull Market

Warren Buffett has been shopping this year. In the years leading up to 2022, the famed value investor had been sitting on a growing stockpile of cash and was more prone to repurchasing shares of his own company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), than buying other stocks at what he viewed as mostly overpriced. This contrarian thinking has served Buffett and company well, and with the bear market hitting the reset on stock valuations this year, the Oracle of Omaha has begun buying businesses again in earnest.
NASDAQ

7 Growth Stocks on My Buy List

Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned investor, having a list of potential investments can help you stay organized and on track with your financial goals. These days, I have several exciting growth stocks on my own buy list. Here are some promising examples from my current buy list, and...
NASDAQ

With Auto Loan Delinquencies Rising, Does This Mean Trouble for Ally Financial?

Ally is one of the biggest auto lenders in the U.S. Ally Financial (formerly known as the General Motors Acceptance Corp., or GMAC) is one of the biggest auto lenders in the United States. It also has Ally Bank, which is a digital depository insured by the FDIC. Ally offers mortgage lending, corporate finance, personal lending, insurance, and investment services as well.
NASDAQ

5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy at Bargain Prices for 2023

The U.S. stock market was off to a weak start in the New Year, extending the last year’s worst decline since 2008. Concerns over higher inflation and rising rates continued to weigh on investors’ sentiments. This has provided a compelling opportunity for investors to buy cheap heading into 2023.
MICHIGAN STATE
NASDAQ

Are These 2 Dividend Stocks in Danger of Cutting Their Payouts?

A dividend is only as good as the strength of the business that's paying it. If a company isn't in strong financial shape, investors shouldn't expect the dividend to last. Two stocks that income investors are showing some concern about right now are CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA). The concern stems from the fact that their payout ratios are alarmingly high, and both companies are coming off some tough earnings reports.
NASDAQ

3 Top Stocks With Dividend Yields Above 10%

It’s common for investors to park their hard-earned cash into income-generating assets. After all, there are few sweeter feelings than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, many investors have turned to dividend-paying stocks. It’s easy to understand why; dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, and of course,...
NASDAQ

2 Stocks to Buy For "Safer" Exposure to China

With many Chinese stocks continuing to rise, investors are becoming more intrigued at the possibility of adding exposure to China again. Still, the volatility among Chinese equities over the last few years has soured a lot of investors from wanting to invest directly in Chinese companies. However, here are two...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy