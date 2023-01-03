Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Program offering free devices for seniors
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new local program created to help low-income seniors call for help in emergencies could one day become a national campaign. The Senior Support Action Group is offering free Echo Dot devices to those older residents in the area who meet income requirements. Organizers say...
wtuz.com
2023 Dates Announced for Art on the Alley
Mary Alice Reporting – A popular art celebration will be back for its 6th year in May and October. Art on the Alley invites the community to stroll down an alleyway in downtown New Philadelphia to view local artists and other vendors, as well as visit businesses. Demonstrations are...
wtuz.com
Jean Mishler – January 3, 2023
Jean Mishler, age 92, of New Philadelphia passed away in Country Club Retirement Center at Dover on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Jean was born in 1930, to the late Bill and Ginny (Martin) Poston. After graduation from high school, Jean was employed at the W.T. Grant Store in New Philadelphia...
wtae.com
Fire consumes Cranberry Township house
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews responded to a fully involved house fire late Saturday night in Cranberry Township, Butler County. It broke out around 11:30 p.m. in the 9500 block of Goehring Road. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 spoke with the fire chief on scene who said no one...
wtuz.com
Grace Maxine (Specht) Bochsler – January 3, 2022
Grace Maxine (Specht) Bochsler, 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Park Village Health Care Center, Dover. Grace was born to the late Arthur and Mabel Swihart Specht on March 10, 1929, in Sugarcreek. The Specht family moved to Dover in 1943, and Grace graduated from Dover High School in 1947. She went on to attend secretarial college and soon afterward secured a position at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. She worked for the federal government for 31 years.
Washington County creates policy to fine owners of blighted properties
WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Officials in Washington County say they have figured out a way to encourage owners of blighted and abandoned homes to keep up with their properties.Code enforcement officers will soon be ticketing owners like they ticket cars. The quality of life ordinance will essentially speed up the process of enforcement for violators.Homeowners will receive a ticket in the mail ranging from $25 to $100, depending on the violation, and will have three days to fix up the property. If the property is cleaned up in the timeframe, the fine will be waived. Otherwise, the city will take...
wtuz.com
Joyce M. Basiletti – January 4, 2022
Joyce M. Basiletti, age 82, of Dover, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Dover’s Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital. Born December 5, 1940, in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Adrian and Helen Miller Weigand. Joyce graduated from Dover High School and married Donald L. Stealey. The couple had two sons and shared eleven years of marriage prior to Donald’s tragic passing in an accident in 1971. Later, on May 9, 1986, Joyce married John R. Basiletti, who survives. Joyce was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother – she dearly loved her family. Some of her favorite pastimes included camping, working jigsaw puzzles and taking road trips with John.
WFMJ.com
CDC: Four Valley counties have high Covid-19 levels
During the height of the season for holiday gatherings, the Center for Disease Control has placed all four counties in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys on its most recent list of communities with high Covid-19 levels. Last updated on Thursday, the CDC’s Covid-19 Community Level map shows Trumbull, Mahoning, and...
WKYC
Exciting New Changes in Medina!
Joe talks with Jason French about the ribbon cutting on the brand new Healthcare Center. Sponsored by: Western Reserve Masonic Community.
10 Pittsburgh Companies That Pay More Than $35 an Hour
Pittsburgh, Pa. - The Pittsburgh metropolitan area has experienced a dramatic economic renaissance following the collapse of the steel industry back in the early 1980s. For example, the region's economy is now highly diversified and anchored by several growing industries like biomedical, finance, healthcare, information technology, nuclear engineering, robotics, and tourism.
Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date
On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
Demolition permit approved for site of old Ponderosa in Chippewa Township
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There's new life coming to the site of an old Ponderosa Steakhouse location in Beaver County.Chippewa Township shared a photo of the location, saying that it's approved a demolition permit for the site along Shenango Road.The township says it's already gotten several proposals from different restaurants with a drive-thru.It's unclear what may end up building on the site.
Window contractor facing cases in Valley and Pa.
A man with trouble running his window installation business is facing charges in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
West Virginia schools releasing early on Tuesday due to high water
UPDATE: Cameron Elementary School and Cameron High School will be dismissed today, Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 12:30 pm because of flooding. All other public schools in Marshall County will dismiss at 1:00 pm due to flooding throughout the county. Some schools in West Virginia are releasing early due to high waters and forecasted […]
Chance of rain, wintry mix Sunday night
PITTSBURGH — You will need your coat today, even this afternoon at the Steelers game. Highs will be near 40 degrees. A system tracking northwest will bring a chance for rain, then a wintry mix tonight. Roads may be slick, and you may have to spend extra time clearing snow and ice off of your vehicles as you head out Monday morning.
BREAKING: Human remains found in Ohio County, says sheriff
UPDATE: Jan. 5, 2023, 5:34 p.m. Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard confirms to 7News that human remains were found in the search of an Ohio County location on Thursday. The sheriff said the remains were taken to Kepner Funeral Home and that the medical examiner is on the way there. Howard says it appears that […]
WFMJ.com
2.5 magnitude earthquake recorded in western Ohio
A week and a half after an earthquake in Northwestern Ohio, a second tremor has been recorded in the western part of the state. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake was detected Sunday night centered in Darke County, about 45 miles northwest of Dayton. On December...
WFMJ.com
Riverview Apartments in Warren to be demolished
It's a building that stands tall and houses hundreds, but is about to come tumbling down. Riverview Apartments, which was rested on Tod Avenue since 1968, requires a substantial amount of cash for preservation, according to Donald Emerson, executive director of the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority. "It's obsolete, it's cost...
27 First News
Devin M. Bell, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Devin M. Bell will be held Tuesday, January, 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Church of God in Christ, 3147 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Bell departed this life Thursday, December 22, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.
Crews battle Washington County fire
ELRAMA, Pa. — A Washington County home appears heavily damaged after a fire ripped through it Friday afternoon. Video footage from Chopper 11 shows smoke coming from a home, located at 42 Ramage Ave., Elrama. A 911 dispatcher said no injuries have been reported so far. The call came...
