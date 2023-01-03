ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

wtuz.com

Jean Mishler – January 3, 2023

Jean Mishler, age 92, of New Philadelphia passed away in Country Club Retirement Center at Dover on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. Jean was born in 1930, to the late Bill and Ginny (Martin) Poston. After graduation from high school, Jean was employed at the W.T. Grant Store in New Philadelphia...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Grace Maxine (Specht) Bochsler – January 3, 2022

Grace Maxine (Specht) Bochsler, 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Park Village Health Care Center, Dover. Grace was born to the late Arthur and Mabel Swihart Specht on March 10, 1929, in Sugarcreek. The Specht family moved to Dover in 1943, and Grace graduated from Dover High School in 1947. She went on to attend secretarial college and soon afterward secured a position at the Pentagon in Washington, DC. She worked for the federal government for 31 years.
DOVER, OH
wtuz.com

2023 Dates Announced for Art on the Alley

Mary Alice Reporting – A popular art celebration will be back for its 6th year in May and October. Art on the Alley invites the community to stroll down an alleyway in downtown New Philadelphia to view local artists and other vendors, as well as visit businesses. Demonstrations are...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
wtuz.com

Joyce M. Basiletti – January 4, 2022

Joyce M. Basiletti, age 82, of Dover, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Dover’s Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital. Born December 5, 1940, in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Adrian and Helen Miller Weigand. Joyce graduated from Dover High School and married Donald L. Stealey. The couple had two sons and shared eleven years of marriage prior to Donald’s tragic passing in an accident in 1971. Later, on May 9, 1986, Joyce married John R. Basiletti, who survives. Joyce was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother – she dearly loved her family. Some of her favorite pastimes included camping, working jigsaw puzzles and taking road trips with John.
DOVER, OH
WKYC

Several Northeast Ohio counties now back at CDC's 'high' community level for COVID-19

CLEVELAND — As the new year begins, COVID-19 remains a concern in Northeast Ohio, so much so that health experts are once again urging extra precautions for some residents. According to new numbers released Thursday, Erie, Huron, Lorain, Mahoning, and Trumbull counties are once again at the CDC's "high" community level for the coronavirus. This means people in those areas should wear face masks while indoors and in public, according to the center's guidelines.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

BREAKING: Human remains found in Ohio County, says sheriff

UPDATE: Jan. 5, 2023, 5:34 p.m. Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard confirms to 7News that human remains were found in the search of an Ohio County location on Thursday. The sheriff said the remains were taken to Kepner Funeral Home and that the medical examiner is on the way there. Howard says it appears that […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
crawfordcountynow.com

Mansfield Police and METRICH arrest individual bringing drugs into Richland County

MANSFIELD—On January 5, METRICH detectives conducted an investigation into illegal drugs entering into the Mansfield, Richland County community. Seized was 435 grams of methamphetamine, resulting in a vehicle stop in the 600 block of S. Diamond St., Mansfield, Ohio by Mansfield Police Patrol and METRICH detectives. Elijah Myers was charged with Felony drug possession and is being held at the Richland County jail.
MANSFIELD, OH
cleveland19.com

Stark County woman gets 6th OVI on New Years Eve, OSHP says

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Canton woman for her sixth felony OVI early Saturday morning. Troopers say they arrested Lillian J. Auble on Dec. 31 after she refused to take an alcohol breath test. This is Auble’s fifth OVI in 10 years and...
STARK COUNTY, OH
27 First News

Devin M. Bell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Devin M. Bell will be held Tuesday, January, 3, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Church of God in Christ, 3147 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Bell departed this life Thursday, December 22, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance after a certain date

On MetroNews TalkLine, Jim Kaufman, President and CEO of the West Virginia Hospitals Association, said Wheeling Hospital will no longer accept West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA). PEIA provides insurance to public school teachers and staff, state employees and other public employees in West Virginia. Kaufman said Wheeling Hospital will stop accepting patients with PEIA […]
WHEELING, WV
WHIZ

Cambridge Police Need Assistance Identifying Male Suspect

The Cambridge Police Department needs the public’s help to identify a male suspect in an attempted robbery. The incident took place December 21 at the Highland Market. Along with identifying the male in the photo they are also asking for help identifying the female in the picture as a witness. She’s not considered a suspect.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WFMJ.com

SUV flips on I-680 ramp

One man is the hospital after an overnight crash along a ramp to Interstate 680 in Youngstown. An SUV flipped over on the ramp from Mahoning Avenue to 680 southbound at around midnight. The vehicle went over a guardrail and landed on its roof. Police are still investigating the cause...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

