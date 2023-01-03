Read full article on original website
Denver considers buying Stay Inn for homeless hotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
As migrants keep arriving, Denver extends disaster declarationDavid HeitzDenver, CO
4 Amazing Pizza Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Colorado tuner uses inheritance to purchase grand piano for 11-year-old prodigy he saw on local newsB.R. ShenoyDenver, CO
Update: Pregnant couple shot with pepper balls by Denver police may get $162,500 each, body-slammed man may get $75,000David HeitzDenver, CO
Westword
Ten More Things to Do in Denver This Weekend
Denver is living up to its dueling reputations as a cowtown and a cultural mecca this weekend, when new (and closing) art and theater shows coincide with the start of the National Western Stock Show, a tradition dating back to 1906. A few holiday traditions are wrapping up, too. See...
Westword
Tattered Cover CEO Kwame Spearman Is Running for Denver Mayor
Kwame Spearman, CEO of the Tattered Cover bookstore chain, is running for mayor of Denver. "The stakes in this race could not be higher. We are emerging out of a pandemic, and we're trying to stave off a recession. To me, this is similar to 1983," says Spearman, who consistently invokes former Mayor Federico Peña's "Imagine a Great City" campaign slogan from that election year. "We’ve got to have a clear vision with policies and plans. People are just making broad statements and platitudes without actual concrete plans to solve anything. We need the political outsider."
Westword
Chicken Tender Lovers Should Flock to Cluck on Broadway
I'm sitting next to a larger-than-life painting of a chicken with Rachael Hebel, discussing Southern stuff like the latest season of SEC college football and our grandmothers' methods of frying chicken in cast iron. The owner of Cluck Chicken is the picture of relief as she chats in her restaurant at 1384 South Broadway, which opened last August after many unexpected delays.
Westword
Note to the Next Mayor: Some Ideas for Clearing the Snow Better
After recent snowstorms in Denver, getting around town has become treacherous. Some sidewalks went unplowed by property owners, leading the snow to eventually turn into ice. Certain side streets still have significant amounts of ice and snow on them. And bike lanes along streets are just a hazardous mess. Given...
Westword
Deer Creek's Menticide Is a Slab of Doom
Paul Vismara plays guitar, sings and makes art for Denver band Deer Creek. The group’s songs fall comfortably in the doom- or stoner-rock realm, and although Vismara writes the lyrics to the songs, it’s the sound that means the most to him as an artist. “If you have...
Westword
Reader: End of an Era? It Was Just Another McDonald's
At the end of every year, Westword tallies the restaurant openings and closings over the past twelve months. But the sign posted on the McDonald's at 200 16th Street, which pre-dated the 1982 opening of the 16th Street Mall, seemed less a comment on Denver's dining scene than the suggestion of the end of an era in the city itself:
Westword
The Preservery Foundation Partners With Nocturne to Feed Denver’s Homeless
“No other restaurant seems to capture the direction of Denver’s food scene," wrote former Westword critic Gretchen Kurtz in her 2016 review of the Preservery, which had opened at 3040 Blake Street in the RiNo neighborhood five months prior. Since then, a global pandemic rocked the restaurant industry and...
Westword
Giddy-Up! National Western Stock Show Parade Returns to Downtown
After skipping last year, the National Western Stock Show Parade returned to downtown Denver on January 5, 2023, filling 17th Street with a cavalcade of floats, bands, horseback riders...and longhorn cattle. Evan Semón was on hand to capture the scene.
Westword
Marijuana From 710 Labs Recalled Over Mold and Yeast Levels
Marijuana grown by Jolet Ventures, which does business as 710 Labs, is being recalled over potentially unsafe levels of mold and yeast. According to a January 5 notice issued by the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, the recalled recreational marijuana, a strain named Rainbow Belts, was sold at six dispensaries located in Aurora, Boulder, Denver and Lakewood. Every container of the recalled marijuana includes the Jolet Ventures cultivation license number, 403R-00132, and harvest batch number, 20220927-RAINBOW BELTS-H.
Westword
Christian Glass's Parents Talk About His Life, Murder and "Rogue Cops"
Every time there's a new development in the case of Christian Glass, a 22-year-old Boulder resident who was shot to death by Clear Creek County Deputy Andrew Buen in an incident last year that earned international coverage and condemnation, Sally and Simon Glass, his parents, gird themselves for more pain.
Westword
Over a Year's Worth of Trenchtown Marijuana Recalled
Marijuana dating back to 2021 has been recalled from Trenchtown Cannabis, a longtime Denver dispensary and growing operation. According to a January 5 health and safety notice from the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division, over 200 medical and recreational marijuana harvests from Trenchtown's grow were improperly tested or untested between November 2021 and December 2022 but still sold to customers. Another five harvest batches, one medical and four recreational, failed microbial testing but were also sold to customers, the MED says.
Westword
The Root of the Problem? Tree Branches Everywhere, and Someone Has to Clean Them Up
Last week’s snowstorm that blanketed Denver in 7.1 inches of snow helped to propel the city to its first drought-free status in over a year, but it also drew attention to the city’s underwhelming snow removal practices and the susceptibility of area trees to lose their branches when the snow is heavier than usual so early in the season — not to mention that no one seems to know what to do with all of the tree parts strewn about the city's streets and sidewalks right now.
Westword
Sancho's Broken Arrow Settles Cocaine-Fueled Public Nuisance Case
While Sancho's Broken Arrow has been closed since October in an agreement with the Denver Department of Excise and Licenses over a liquor-license case, the Grateful Dead-themed venue has also been dealing with the city over a public-nuisance case. But now that has come to a conclusion, too. In an...
