Exclusive: In lieu of an IPO in rocky biotech market, Apnimed lines up $80M from existing investors for two PhIII trials

endpts.com
On in vivo cell therapy quest, Takeda-backed Ensoma buys a CRISPR upstart and bags $85M
Cell therapy biotech Ensoma made an all-stock acquisition of Danish CRISPR technology upstart Twelve Bio, and also raised an $85 million Series B. The Boston biotech will use the proceeds to bring its lead oncology program into the clinic, with the goal of targeting hematopoietic stem cells with a one-time, off-the-shelf therapy, CEO Emile Nuwaysir told Endpoints News. Nuwaysir joined the Takeda-allied biotech in the fall of 2021, after leading Parkinson’s-focused BlueRock to an exit to Bayer. Ensoma had remained relatively quiet from his arrival until the financing and M&A disclosure on Thursday.
Amolyt hauls in €130M round to fund PhIII trial of hypoparathyroidism drug
French-American biotech Amolyt Pharma has raised a €130 million ($138 million) Series C round, planning to use the cash to take its hypoparathyroidism drug into final-stage testing and move another experimental drug into the clinic. The fundraise, which was led by VC firm Sofinnova Partners, comes less than a...
Intellia plots pivotal trials for lead programs as it lays out key objectives
A New Era of Collaboration Promises to Deliver More Value for Patients. As life science executives from around the world head to San Francisco this January for the premier week in healthcare partnering, Issei Tsukamoto, Head of Business Development, Mike Luther, Head of Search & Evaluation, and Chieko Mori, Head of Transactions, from Astellas share their perspectives on how partnering approaches need to change to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving industry. Additional insights are provided by Gary Starling, Chief Scientific Officer of Xyphos Biosciences, a biotechnology company that is advancing the development of a novel, flexible cancer cell therapy platform, and was acquired by Astellas in 2019.
Fate and J&J end deal that once promised $3B in milestones; biotech cuts staff
Fate Therapeutics said that it agreed with Johnson & Johnson to terminate a partnership they struck in 2020 to develop cancer immunotherapies, a deal that could have been worth as much as $3 billion in milestone payments. As a result, Fate plans to cut about half of its staff and...
Moderna pivots from a buyout to a platform tech alliance as its struggling partner scores another marquee ally
A day after plucking up a toolmaker for its manufacturing ops in an $85 million buyout, Moderna’s team turned right back around with a tech alliance the big biotech believes can possibly offer its mRNA pipeline a significant boost. In one of the latest pre-#JPM23 news items to hit,...
Unpacking FDA’s latest Alzheimer’s OK; A look at all drugs approved in 2022; Moderna’s deal spree; Pfizer revamps early research; and more
Welcome back to Endpoints Weekly, your review of the week’s top biopharma headlines. Want this in your inbox every Saturday morning? Current Endpoints readers can visit their reader profile to add Endpoints Weekly. New to Endpoints? Sign up here. Sure, deals are what it’s all about at JPM. But...
Pfizer tags early research programs for 'externalization' as it narrows focus in rare disease, cancer
Pfizer is looking to divest a significant portion of its early-stage research programs in rare disease and oncology as it rethinks the way it approaches these big areas, the company confirmed to Endpoints News. The financial news site Barron’s first reported that Pfizer told employees it is pulling back on...
Betting on cell memory, AbbVie pays Immunome $30M upfront to further antibody research
AbbVie has tapped Immunome’s discovery platform in a heavily backended partnership and option agreement in a bid to discover 10 antibody-target pairs from three as-yet-unnamed tumor types. AbbVie will pay out $30 million upfront, but more could be on the way for Immunome, according to a joint press release.
Bausch + Lomb tackles glaucoma awareness and research funding with nonprofit partner in new campaign
Bausch + Lomb is teaming up with the Glaucoma Research Foundation during glaucoma awareness month to increase education around the eye disease. The “Screen, Protect, Cure” campaign is rolling out in digital, social and in-office promotions with the goal to not only raise general awareness, but also highlight the need for eye screenings and drive donations to the foundation. It’s the second year for the collaboration, and Bausch will match any donation to the Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) up to $20,000 total. GRF’s efforts are focused on finding a cure for glaucoma.
