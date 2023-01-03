Exclusive: In lieu of an IPO in rocky biotech market, Apnimed lines up $80M from existing investors for two PhIII trials

Bausch + Lomb is teaming up with the Glaucoma Research Foundation during glaucoma awareness month to increase education around the eye disease. The “Screen, Protect, Cure” campaign is rolling out in digital, social and in-office promotions with the goal to not only raise general awareness, but also highlight the need for eye screenings and drive donations to the foundation. It’s the second year for the collaboration, and Bausch will match any donation to the Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) up to $20,000 total. GRF’s efforts are focused on finding a cure for glaucoma.

3 DAYS AGO