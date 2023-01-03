Read full article on original website
Related
Asia shares rally on U.S. rate hopes, China reopening
SYDNEY, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Asian shares rallied on Monday as hopes for less aggressive U.S. rate hikes and the opening of China's borders bolstered the outlook for the global economy.
Average household to be £2,100 worse off by end of financial year, think tank warns
The average household across the country will be left £2,100 worse off by the end of the next financial year, new research suggests.Analysis shows the biggest impact of dramatically falling living standards for households is yet to hit, according to a report from the Resolution Foundation think tank.The report also suggests families across the UK have only experienced half of the lost income they are expected to suffer during the cost of living crisis.After housing costs, the typical income for a working-age household is set to drop by 3 per cent in the financial year to the end of...
Comments / 0