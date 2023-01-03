The average household across the country will be left £2,100 worse off by the end of the next financial year, new research suggests.Analysis shows the biggest impact of dramatically falling living standards for households is yet to hit, according to a report from the Resolution Foundation think tank.The report also suggests families across the UK have only experienced half of the lost income they are expected to suffer during the cost of living crisis.After housing costs, the typical income for a working-age household is set to drop by 3 per cent in the financial year to the end of...

